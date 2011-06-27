Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline Consumer Reviews
Ridgeline is king
I have owned a number of short bed pickup trucks and the ridgeline is the best of all. The interior storage beats all other trucks and the in-bed storage is light years ahead of the competition. Safety features and solid build make for one excellent vehicle.
Happy 2011 Ridgeline owner
I have only have this vehicle for a month now, but I am very happy with the purchase. When I demo the rear trunk to people, they are always blown away - it's great for the groceries. I have two sons around 6 ft tall and they have no problem riding in the back seat. The seats are comfortable and the sound system is great. I have not towed with it yet, and I wish the gas mileage was better (1 get around 18-19 mpg combined average). The interior is whisper quiet and it fits in my garage - a big concern I had when purchasing a truck.
Lacking in audio technology
Haven't had too long but love this truck; my third & first Honda. Interior well laid out and very comfortable; passengers say the back is comfortable too and great ride. My complaint id that Honda is so far behind in technology features: no full control or partial Ipod adaptability just an aux port; no HD radio and the radio display doesn't show song and artist and no USB port (my wife's 02 vehicle is light years ahead). Gas mileage is what it says & I don't know why people complain about mileage when they know what they're buying? It's right on the sticker!
I will keep it as long as I can
This Ridgeline 2011 is great! When I bought it there were rumors that it would be discontinued, but after a test drive and all good reviews at that time, I decided to get it. Best decision ever. I think all those Ridgeline customers saying that they would buy a new one finally did it, so Honda did not discontinue this model. After having a nightmare called Chevy Colorado 06, I was having in mind a Toyota Tacoma or Nissan Frontier, the Ridgeline was a little bit over my budget, but because all the good reviews, I changed my mind. Only complain is the poor gas mileage. After 6 years I have only 50,000 miles on it, did not need to do anything but oil change and recently tires and break replacement. I was expecting to replace it with the new Ridgeline model, but the new design is not appealing for me, looks like a CRV with open bed. I just hope Honda get a better design and keep the very reliable system from the old Ridgeline on future models. Keep in mind that this is not a heavy duty truck, it is a sport utility truck for light cargo but with great comfort inside and comfortable back seats!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best vehicle I've ever owned.
I've owned my Ridgeline for around 6 months now. I did a ton of research before I bought and have not been disappointed. To be honest, it's even better than I thought it would be. When I drive it I can feel the quality and attention to detail that went into designing it. I'll also say that I like the older models more than the new one. If you can find one of these that has been taken care of, jump on it. You won't be disappointed.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Ridgeline
Related Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019