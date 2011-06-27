Estimated values
2011 Honda Ridgeline RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,830
|$13,777
|$15,901
|Clean
|$10,207
|$12,978
|$14,954
|Average
|$8,963
|$11,380
|$13,060
|Rough
|$7,719
|$9,782
|$11,165
Estimated values
2011 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,947
|$15,146
|$17,453
|Clean
|$11,261
|$14,268
|$16,414
|Average
|$9,888
|$12,511
|$14,335
|Rough
|$8,515
|$10,754
|$12,255
Estimated values
2011 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,632
|$12,200
|$14,052
|Clean
|$9,079
|$11,493
|$13,215
|Average
|$7,972
|$10,078
|$11,541
|Rough
|$6,865
|$8,662
|$9,867
Estimated values
2011 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,483
|$15,755
|$18,116
|Clean
|$11,766
|$14,841
|$17,037
|Average
|$10,332
|$13,014
|$14,879
|Rough
|$8,897
|$11,186
|$12,721