Used 2016 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews

Great Ride; Extremely Poor Infotainment System Kenneth Smith , 12/05/2015 Elite w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 51 of 51 people found this review helpful Update 6/28/19 - The problem with the auto stop-start function has not returned since the battery was replaced. Sometimes on hot days, the vehicle struggles to auto-start, but has not died as it did before the battery was replaced. The A/C went out at 32,000 miles and cost $1,700 for repairs. Fortunately, I had purchased a Honda extended warranty policy and Honda covered the repair. The infotainment system continues to be a point of frustration. It is absolutely the worst system I have ever encountered in a vehicle! My only other issue is the transmission. It is very jerky at low speeds. Update 12/27/2018 - Encountered a problem with the auto stop-start function that shuts the engine off when at a full stop. After several trips to the Honda dealer and after showing several videos of the Pilot stalling out at stop signs and stop lights, they finally determined it was a faulty battery. Regarding the infotainment system, I still feel it is the worst I have ever encountered. Terrible design and very "user unfriendly". Update 06/27/2018 - After almost 3 years of ownership, I still feel the infotainment system is one of the worst on the market. Very user unfriendly and the nav system is very inaccurate. Most recent problem has to do with the auto Idle-stop feature. Often times when I stop at a light or at a stop sign, the engine goes into Idle-stop, but when the gas peddle is pressed, the vehicle just stalls out. You must then put the vehicle in "park", press the brake and then the start button. Very dangerous when in the middle of an intersection making a turn. I have taken the vehicle into Honda, but they have been unable to fix the problem??? So each time I start the vehicle, I disengage the auto idle-stop function (which reduces the gas mileage). I really like the new design and ride of the vehicle, but I have to say, the center electronics stack has a very "user unfriendly" interface. I have owned many vehicles over the past 15 years (Infinity, Acura, BMW to name a few) and all have far superior electronics packages. I am very disappointed in how unresponsive the the touch screen is and how inaccurate the nav system can be. Many well established main stream restaurants do not show up in the database. The voice activation interface is almost useless. You must go through layers of screens to make a call or to utilize the nav system. I have returned to the dealership on two different occasions to have a total of four sales reps agree with me that the electronics interface leaves a lot to be desired. It is impossible to control the rear entertainment system from the touch screen in terms of starting a DVD for a child. I have read several reviews and blogs critical of the design and ergonomics of the electronics user interface. Not sure why Honda would install such a rudimentary system in a $50,000 Pilot Elite??? Update: After a full year of ownership my opinion has not changed. As a matter of fact, I can without reservation say the Honda Pilot Elite Infotainment system is the worse system I have ever used. Cannot access my phone book while driving yet I can go through many screens when using the radio, DVD player, etc. (so safety cannot be the reason I am limited on the phone book access). While driving I can go through several screens to get to "Tech Support" for a call, but when I reach Honda and I am asked to enter 1 for Honda or 2 for Acura, I am locked out of the numeric key pad screen to enter 1 or 2. I must pull off the road and stop the car to enter 1 or 2??? Makes absolutely no sense! There are a hundred other frustrating things about the design of the Infotainment system, but not enough room in this review to address them all. Update: After 2 years of ownership, I am still very dissatisfied with the infotainment system. It is frustrating to use and very user unfriendly. I would say it is the worse infotainment system I have ever used. I have had several friends who have owned the 2016 Honda Pilot and all are very unhappy with the infotainment system. The other problem area is the the 9 speed transmission. It is very "jerky" at low speeds and does not shift very smoothly. As far as design, comfort, mileage and handling, I am very satisfied. Just wish Honda had utilized the Acura infotainment design. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 Honda Pilot "soft pedal" issue larry , 06/27/2016 EX-L w/Honda Sensing 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 140 of 143 people found this review helpful As long-time Honda Accord V-6 owners (3 since 1999) and realizing that we wanted something larger, we began to research the 2016 re-designed Pilot a year ago. After visiting dealerships several times and looking at all facets of the SUV, we purchased an EX-L with Honda Sensing in November 2016. The only options we added were color-matched side trim moldings and rear bumper applique, both of which greatly protect from door dings to sides and suitcase scratches to rear bumper....highly recommend. Incidently, we got the dealership to include both in negotiated purchase price, at no extra cost, including labor to install. We did get wheel locks and etched window security ID number, but declined upgraded security system....a $1000 add-on and dealer money-maker. We presently have 4500 miles on the vehicle, including 2 trips of 800 miles each, mostly interstate both times, with gas mileage on those trips of 28.5 miles both. Recently we had a rock, or object, hit the center of our right front fog light lens in the bumper, shattering it. I thought this would be a relatively easy fix....NOT!! The lens had to be ordered, and second appointment scheduled (18 mile round trip) for replacement. The lens (only...not the actual light assembly) was $70 and $120 for 35 minutes labor to replace...a total of $191....outrageous!!! These are available on-line from various sources quite reasonable, and there are how-to videos online showing how to replace them, which I would do next time. While there for replacement, I mentioned to the service advisor that I had noticed for sometime, but more so the past several weeks, that the brake pedal seemed "soft" when coming to stop signs or lights, and that recently, when stopped at a light in a line of traffic, the car would initially stop OK, but the brake pedal would then slowly depress, nearly to the floor, requiring increasing attention and pressure to prevent the vehicle from "creeping" forward....a safety concern. His response was, "yes, Honda is a aware of this, so far terming it a "soft pedal issue", and they are watching it". I indicated to him my concern this is ultimately a safety concern, and he indicated that "it does not seem to be present or happening with all 2016 Pilots, but likely will require a "fix", ie: a recall or software update". If buying a 2016, you need to be aware of this. Our last feature we dislike the most is the Infotainment Center in this particular model. Everything is touch, slide, and as many reviews have indicated, NOT user friendly or intuitive. The hardcopy owners manual gives you very little specific info on the vehicle. Fortunately, there is a CD for use in your computer that gives you detailed info...how to set or adjust outside temperature reading on dash; how to change bass/treble/balance/front-rear balance on radio/sound system....look at it...well worth the time. Overall, a very nice vehicle with some "hiccups" Honda needs to correct. Update: 12,000 miles on vehicles, with no new glitches. Overall, very happy with vehicle, with the exception of the above noted issues. We still hate the info center and digital technology. The radio is "crap' with lousy sound. The "soft pedal" issue continues, maybe slightly better, but still present. On my most recent service visit to Honda I had the service advisor check their tech bulletins to see if Honda was addressing the issue in any way.......NO....."just watching it". Update: 18400 miles now at 19 months since purchased. Still really like the vehicle overall, with the exception of the Infotainment/audio system, which has been described above. The soft pedal issue remains...maybe somewhat improved, but suspect more likely we have "adjusted" to it. We've taken 2 major trips the past several months....one from southern CA to Denver and back, heavily loaded both ways. The other from southern CA to the north end of Vancouver Island and back. Average 28.6 miles per gallon on both trips. Quite happy with mileage and performance. No problems to date with the vehicle. Update: We've now owned this vehicle 25 months, with 23,000 miles driven. No problems of any type except as noted above. We still think the infotainment system is very poor. The "soft-pedal" issue seems to no longer be a problem, but again, suspect we have just "adjusted" to it. We've had no mechanical issues with the car, and it has required only routine service and tire rotations. I've noted many "consumer reviews" on the vehicle note "sluggish to drive" and "under-powered", neither of which has been an issue for us. The V-6 provides more than adequate power and response. Then vehicle is very comfortable on long trips. I would have NO problem recommending it to prospective buyer. Update: We've owned the vehicle 32 months, with 31,000 miles driven, including several lengthy trips. We've had no mechanical problems with the vehicle, other than routine oil changes and tier rotations. Still hate the infotainment center. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Unbiased Review - Nice Vehicle BUT........ Stephen , 11/01/2015 Elite w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 105 of 110 people found this review helpful Before purchasing the new Pilot in Elite trim, I was comparing it to the 2016 Kia Sorento Limited trim with the Technology package. Having owned a loaded 2014 Sorento EX, I needed something bigger with newer safety features that the new Pilot offered. Let's start with the good, it's very similar to the look and feel of the current Odyssey; that to me is a good thing. It's no sports car, but handling and response is very good for a vehicle of this size. The seats are comfortable with lumbar support, even better with the ventilation and heating options (Elite only). The Touring only comes with heated seats. Very good visibility all around especially the front A pillar area. The controversial 9 speed transmission has been fine for me. In economy mode, the gears shift quickly and smoothly. Good fuel economy so far; about 23-25 in mixed driving. Low road noise. Plenty of cupholders, plus the ones in the first two rows are illuminiated at night! The Elite has a 12V plug and two usb sockets under the front console area. In the center console storage, there is another 12V plug and more USB sockets. The center console is deep, large enough to hold an iPad plus lots of other stuff. For a family with lots of tech toys, this is wonderful! The Nav system is decent so far, you can search for a place or address using voice commands. Only one hiccup so far; when I searched for a chain restaurant that I knew was a few miles away (and in business for many years), it listed the closest one as being 27 miles away, weird. Now to the not so good. The touchscreen infotainment system on the Pilot is truly a mixed blessing. The screen is bright and colorful with a lot of tech options, but as other reviewers have mentioned, response is mediocre at best. Some options are so slow that you end up touching the same option more than once thinking you missed it the first time. For example, try touching the audio on/off button. There is a two second delay after you touch it before it executes your command. So if you were trying to turn off the sound system and you touch the audio on/off icon, nothing happens and you think you missed the icon so you touch it again. The system will turn off the audio system after two seconds and a couple of seconds after that turn it back on. That's just one example. Also, you need to touch the center of all the touch screen icons with a solid tap, if you don't it is not going to register. All of this reminds me of an old Android phone that I used own from 5 years ago. If you own a modern phone or tablet, the Pilot's touchscreen will feel painfully slow. The touchscreen has another horrible "feature", it's highly glossy. That means it is highly reflective in direct sunlight and a fingerprint magnet. Combining the two makes the screen unreadable at times. My 2014 Sorento had a matte finish so everything was easily readable even in direct sunlight, plus fingerprints weren't nearly as visible compared to the Pilot. It had an excellent touch screen. Many other owners have ordered screen protectors (see piloteers.org) similar to what people put on their phones. I'm doing the same for sure. There are no analog knobs in this vehicle. So if you want to turn down the radio, you have to use the touchscreen or the steering wheel controls. Good luck trying to quickly turn down or mute the sound. To adjust the temperature controls on the A/C, you have to push a spring loaded switch. If you want to change the A/C temp from 72 to say 75, you have to push the switch up three times. Or hold it up until the system increments to the desired temperature. To me this is less convenient than a conventional rotary dial and just invites wear. If you are wondering at this point why I bought the Pilot if I knew about the above complaints, it's because I thought I would get used to it. Some things I have such as the climate controls, but touch screen response is something I haven't gotten used to. I hope Honda listens to Pilot owners and issues a fix soon. Good: Comfortable, Adaptive Cruise Control, spacious interior, plenty of USB slots, driving visibility Neutral: Adaptive Cruise Control (cuts out at 20 mph), push button shifter, mediocre turning radius Bad: No analog dials for audio or A/C, horrible touch screen, no way to permanently disable Auto Stop/Start I purchased the Pilot because of the safety features not available on the Sorento like forward collision mitigation with automatic braking system and LED daytime running lights, and mostly because of Honda's reliability. However, if I had to do it all over again I would probably have purchased the Sorento and waited a few years until Honda fixed the issues with the first year redesigned Pilot. Additionally, Kia is offering some significant rebates at this time, while the hard to find Elites are commanding top dollar. Hope this helps someone make an informed decision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 Touring Review- The Ugly, the Bad & the Good. Zman , 01/13/2016 Touring w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful Hi, I had an older Mercury villager that still ran great but lacked the looks. Wife and kids wanted bling bling with Nav, DVD, AWD etc. We test drove the 2016 pilot. I drove an MDX a few times which is owned by a friend. That will be my benchmark. Well, The Honda Sensing package was the ONLY reason I was attracted to the 16 Pilot. The shape and other changes in 16 seemed frivolous to me. I wanted a SUV that works great & safe in Chicago's winters. I wanted to get the EX with sensing. Wife wanted leather (EXL), kids wanted the DVD, friends chimed in and we were looking at the Touring. A south side Chicago dealer quoted 2k below list on the phone. We drove 2 hours in traffic to get it. When we were ready to buy, he raised the price by $1799. When I asked he said there were some useless dealer added options (paint stripes and door molding..). I came home and complained to Honda USA Inc about the false advertisement. They said we hope you buy a Pilot from another dealer. That bothered me a bit that Honda Inc. didn't care about that dealer. The Touring MSRP is 43700. Chicago Tax of 10% and extended warranty put it closer to 50k. I still have a sticker remorse heartburn when I think of the price. This thing was hard to get. Lot of dealers added unnecessary options that bump the price higher and most were selling at the MSRP. A dealer nearby quoted 42k (1700 below list) and we decided to buy it. I came to know later that he made up some money on the overpriced ext warranty. Ahhh car dealers. I have been driving the touring now and these are my observations. THE UGLY: The things that I hate was that even Touring does not have blind spot monitoring and does not have parking sensors on the front bumper. Only on the rear bumpers. No blind spot monitoring on a 2016 SUV that people have to shell out close to 50K? You have to go to Elite for that. Come on Honda - Elite is your greedy option. They should have added the blind spot and the front bumper sensors on lower models. Even Subarus have blind spot detection. There is a camera on the passenger side mirror and not on the drivers side. In case it is counter intuitive to look at the right (console) while you want to go to the left lane, how come the MDX has cameras on both the sides? THE BAD: The steering wheel is light and I do not get a feeling that I am driving such a big SUV. Maybe I will get used to the steering. Navigation: I think google maps on the phone are much better, especially when you want to search. The remote start is disappointing. I have to park a bit away at my work and the range is not enough. There is no indicator on the remote to indicate if the car started or not. My old car has a 2 way remote start. Some times it remote starts and other times it wont. Honda saved $50 by making a 1 way remote start. Great Savings Honda;) Noise : We had a storm recently and it was windy. When I drove, the noise was very loud. Could have been better noise insulated. SNOW...ahh driving in snow. While moving the car from the parking spot, the rear parking sensors beeped. Maybe the bumper sensors think snow is an obstruction. The sensors beeped even when I wiped clean the sensors during snow. I was driving about 45 MPH on a highway during snow. There was no vehicle in front on me. Guess what? The auto brake mitigation was activated for a few seconds and the vehicle slowed down from 45 to about 30 MPH. I was able to push the gas and continue normally. It kinda bothered me that it incorrectly detected snow as an obstruction. What if it stops in the middle of the highway? Hope the ones behind you have good insurance. The sound is OK. They should have had a better sound system. FM radio isn't great. The leather seemed OK compared to the leather on the MDX. Mats - Can't they use weathertech like mats? Lane watch - It has its own mind when there is snow on the roads or if the roads are dirty (winter). I guess the lines are not clear enough for the camera. Warranty: For the price they should have at-least 4 year warranty like some other brands. There are too many electronics and you will be forced to purchase extended warranty. The good: Spacious, enough space in the 3rd row. AWD is good. Drives good. Looks good. Handles well. USB!!! Blue Ray DVD player. My wife thinks it is easy to drive even though it is big. The cameras help. Honda Sensing features are very useful. Bluetooth is good. Phone integration is good and fast. 2 drivers seat settings. auto lights. Fog lights. LEDs. Good family car. Mileage is decent. Regular gas. Heated seats. Lot of options on the steering wheel. Keyless start......and more Load it up and go places! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse