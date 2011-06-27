Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,696
|$24,220
|$26,759
|Clean
|$21,097
|$23,539
|$25,991
|Average
|$19,900
|$22,178
|$24,455
|Rough
|$18,702
|$20,816
|$22,919
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,549
|$28,222
|$30,914
|Clean
|$24,844
|$27,429
|$30,027
|Average
|$23,434
|$25,843
|$28,252
|Rough
|$22,024
|$24,256
|$26,478
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,356
|$23,841
|$26,342
|Clean
|$20,767
|$23,171
|$25,586
|Average
|$19,588
|$21,831
|$24,074
|Rough
|$18,409
|$20,491
|$22,562
