  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Pilot
  4. Used 2016 Honda Pilot
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Honda Pilot Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,696$24,220$26,759
Clean$21,097$23,539$25,991
Average$19,900$22,178$24,455
Rough$18,702$20,816$22,919
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,549$28,222$30,914
Clean$24,844$27,429$30,027
Average$23,434$25,843$28,252
Rough$22,024$24,256$26,478
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,356$23,841$26,342
Clean$20,767$23,171$25,586
Average$19,588$21,831$24,074
Rough$18,409$20,491$22,562
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,329$21,860$24,407
Clean$18,795$21,246$23,706
Average$17,729$20,017$22,305
Rough$16,662$18,788$20,904
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,439$23,926$26,427
Clean$20,847$23,253$25,669
Average$19,664$21,908$24,152
Rough$18,481$20,563$22,635
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,608$25,260$27,930
Clean$21,984$24,550$27,128
Average$20,736$23,130$25,525
Rough$19,488$21,710$23,922
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,453$23,137$25,837
Clean$19,888$22,487$25,096
Average$18,759$21,186$23,613
Rough$17,630$19,885$22,130
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,850$23,490$26,146
Clean$20,275$22,830$25,396
Average$19,124$21,510$23,895
Rough$17,973$20,189$22,394
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,716$20,141$22,581
Clean$17,227$19,575$21,933
Average$16,249$18,443$20,637
Rough$15,272$17,310$19,341
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,202$20,590$22,993
Clean$17,699$20,011$22,333
Average$16,695$18,853$21,013
Rough$15,690$17,696$19,693
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,932$21,392$23,865
Clean$18,410$20,790$23,181
Average$17,365$19,588$21,811
Rough$16,320$18,385$20,441
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,618$22,126$24,650
Clean$19,077$21,504$23,942
Average$17,994$20,260$22,527
Rough$16,911$19,016$21,112
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,447$24,022$26,615
Clean$20,855$23,347$25,851
Average$19,672$21,997$24,323
Rough$18,488$20,646$22,796
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,763$26,416$29,085
Clean$23,107$25,673$28,251
Average$21,795$24,188$26,581
Rough$20,484$22,703$24,912
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,268$22,827$25,400
Clean$19,709$22,185$24,671
Average$18,590$20,902$23,213
Rough$17,471$19,618$21,755
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,684$23,253$25,837
Clean$20,113$22,599$25,096
Average$18,972$21,292$23,613
Rough$17,830$19,985$22,130
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,792$19,185$21,593
Clean$16,328$18,646$20,973
Average$15,402$17,568$19,734
Rough$14,475$16,489$18,494
Sell my 2016 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,328 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,646 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Pilot is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,328 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,646 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Honda Pilot, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,328 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,646 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Honda Pilot ranges from $14,475 to $21,593, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.