2012 Honda Pilot Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,838$13,354$15,292
Clean$10,330$12,712$14,536
Average$9,313$11,428$13,025
Rough$8,296$10,145$11,513
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,232$14,849$16,867
Clean$11,658$14,135$16,033
Average$10,510$12,708$14,366
Rough$9,363$11,281$12,698
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,051$13,475$15,346
Clean$10,532$12,828$14,587
Average$9,495$11,532$13,070
Rough$8,459$10,237$11,553
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,880$13,442$15,416
Clean$10,370$12,796$14,654
Average$9,349$11,504$13,130
Rough$8,328$10,212$11,606
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,167$11,348$13,028
Clean$8,737$10,802$12,384
Average$7,877$9,712$11,096
Rough$7,017$8,621$9,808
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,333$10,449$12,078
Clean$7,942$9,947$11,481
Average$7,160$8,943$10,287
Rough$6,378$7,938$9,093
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,111$13,541$15,416
Clean$10,589$12,891$14,654
Average$9,547$11,589$13,130
Rough$8,504$10,287$11,606
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,521$12,959$14,838
Clean$10,027$12,336$14,104
Average$9,040$11,090$12,637
Rough$8,053$9,845$11,170
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,364$13,882$15,825
Clean$10,830$13,215$15,042
Average$9,764$11,881$13,478
Rough$8,698$10,546$11,913
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,765$10,931$12,599
Clean$8,353$10,405$11,976
Average$7,531$9,355$10,731
Rough$6,709$8,304$9,485
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,593$11,875$13,634
Clean$9,143$11,305$12,960
Average$8,243$10,163$11,612
Rough$7,343$9,022$10,264
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,666$14,243$16,232
Clean$11,118$13,559$15,430
Average$10,024$12,190$13,825
Rough$8,929$10,821$12,220
Sell my 2012 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,942 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,947 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Pilot is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,942 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,947 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Honda Pilot, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,942 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,947 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Honda Pilot ranges from $6,378 to $12,078, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.