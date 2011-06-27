Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,838
|$13,354
|$15,292
|Clean
|$10,330
|$12,712
|$14,536
|Average
|$9,313
|$11,428
|$13,025
|Rough
|$8,296
|$10,145
|$11,513
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,232
|$14,849
|$16,867
|Clean
|$11,658
|$14,135
|$16,033
|Average
|$10,510
|$12,708
|$14,366
|Rough
|$9,363
|$11,281
|$12,698
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,051
|$13,475
|$15,346
|Clean
|$10,532
|$12,828
|$14,587
|Average
|$9,495
|$11,532
|$13,070
|Rough
|$8,459
|$10,237
|$11,553
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,880
|$13,442
|$15,416
|Clean
|$10,370
|$12,796
|$14,654
|Average
|$9,349
|$11,504
|$13,130
|Rough
|$8,328
|$10,212
|$11,606
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,167
|$11,348
|$13,028
|Clean
|$8,737
|$10,802
|$12,384
|Average
|$7,877
|$9,712
|$11,096
|Rough
|$7,017
|$8,621
|$9,808
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,333
|$10,449
|$12,078
|Clean
|$7,942
|$9,947
|$11,481
|Average
|$7,160
|$8,943
|$10,287
|Rough
|$6,378
|$7,938
|$9,093
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,111
|$13,541
|$15,416
|Clean
|$10,589
|$12,891
|$14,654
|Average
|$9,547
|$11,589
|$13,130
|Rough
|$8,504
|$10,287
|$11,606
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,521
|$12,959
|$14,838
|Clean
|$10,027
|$12,336
|$14,104
|Average
|$9,040
|$11,090
|$12,637
|Rough
|$8,053
|$9,845
|$11,170
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,364
|$13,882
|$15,825
|Clean
|$10,830
|$13,215
|$15,042
|Average
|$9,764
|$11,881
|$13,478
|Rough
|$8,698
|$10,546
|$11,913
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,765
|$10,931
|$12,599
|Clean
|$8,353
|$10,405
|$11,976
|Average
|$7,531
|$9,355
|$10,731
|Rough
|$6,709
|$8,304
|$9,485
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,593
|$11,875
|$13,634
|Clean
|$9,143
|$11,305
|$12,960
|Average
|$8,243
|$10,163
|$11,612
|Rough
|$7,343
|$9,022
|$10,264
Estimated values
2012 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,666
|$14,243
|$16,232
|Clean
|$11,118
|$13,559
|$15,430
|Average
|$10,024
|$12,190
|$13,825
|Rough
|$8,929
|$10,821
|$12,220