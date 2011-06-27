  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Appraisal value

1994 GMC Sierra 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$945$1,627$1,970
Clean$843$1,451$1,763
Average$639$1,100$1,350
Rough$435$749$936
Sell my 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$903$1,588$1,933
Clean$805$1,417$1,730
Average$610$1,074$1,324
Rough$415$732$918
Sell my 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,077$1,698$2,007
Clean$960$1,514$1,796
Average$728$1,148$1,375
Rough$496$782$954
Sell my 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$904$1,709$2,117
Clean$806$1,525$1,894
Average$611$1,156$1,450
Rough$416$788$1,006
Sell my 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$775$1,504$1,873
Clean$691$1,342$1,677
Average$524$1,018$1,283
Rough$357$693$890
Sell my 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$670$1,302$1,623
Clean$598$1,161$1,452
Average$453$881$1,112
Rough$309$600$771
Sell my 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$846$1,517$1,857
Clean$755$1,353$1,662
Average$572$1,026$1,272
Rough$389$699$882
Sell my 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,017$1,811$2,211
Clean$908$1,616$1,979
Average$688$1,225$1,514
Rough$468$834$1,050
Sell my 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$756$1,444$1,792
Clean$674$1,288$1,604
Average$511$977$1,228
Rough$348$665$851
Sell my 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$779$1,511$1,881
Clean$695$1,348$1,684
Average$527$1,022$1,289
Rough$358$696$894
Sell my 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$783$1,499$1,862
Clean$698$1,337$1,667
Average$529$1,014$1,276
Rough$360$691$885
Sell my 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$869$1,650$2,045
Clean$775$1,472$1,831
Average$588$1,116$1,401
Rough$400$760$972
Sell my 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $598 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,161 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $598 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,161 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1994 GMC Sierra 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $598 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,161 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 GMC Sierra 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 ranges from $309 to $1,623, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.