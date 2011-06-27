Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$945
|$1,627
|$1,970
|Clean
|$843
|$1,451
|$1,763
|Average
|$639
|$1,100
|$1,350
|Rough
|$435
|$749
|$936
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$903
|$1,588
|$1,933
|Clean
|$805
|$1,417
|$1,730
|Average
|$610
|$1,074
|$1,324
|Rough
|$415
|$732
|$918
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,077
|$1,698
|$2,007
|Clean
|$960
|$1,514
|$1,796
|Average
|$728
|$1,148
|$1,375
|Rough
|$496
|$782
|$954
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$904
|$1,709
|$2,117
|Clean
|$806
|$1,525
|$1,894
|Average
|$611
|$1,156
|$1,450
|Rough
|$416
|$788
|$1,006
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$775
|$1,504
|$1,873
|Clean
|$691
|$1,342
|$1,677
|Average
|$524
|$1,018
|$1,283
|Rough
|$357
|$693
|$890
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$670
|$1,302
|$1,623
|Clean
|$598
|$1,161
|$1,452
|Average
|$453
|$881
|$1,112
|Rough
|$309
|$600
|$771
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$846
|$1,517
|$1,857
|Clean
|$755
|$1,353
|$1,662
|Average
|$572
|$1,026
|$1,272
|Rough
|$389
|$699
|$882
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,017
|$1,811
|$2,211
|Clean
|$908
|$1,616
|$1,979
|Average
|$688
|$1,225
|$1,514
|Rough
|$468
|$834
|$1,050
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$756
|$1,444
|$1,792
|Clean
|$674
|$1,288
|$1,604
|Average
|$511
|$977
|$1,228
|Rough
|$348
|$665
|$851
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$779
|$1,511
|$1,881
|Clean
|$695
|$1,348
|$1,684
|Average
|$527
|$1,022
|$1,289
|Rough
|$358
|$696
|$894
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$783
|$1,499
|$1,862
|Clean
|$698
|$1,337
|$1,667
|Average
|$529
|$1,014
|$1,276
|Rough
|$360
|$691
|$885
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$869
|$1,650
|$2,045
|Clean
|$775
|$1,472
|$1,831
|Average
|$588
|$1,116
|$1,401
|Rough
|$400
|$760
|$972