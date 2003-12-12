Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 for Sale Near Me

Mildenberger Buick Chevrolet GMC - Hamilton / Montana

Check out this stunning ' LOW MILEAGE' White 2003 GMC 3500 SLT, 1 ton Professional Grade 4x4 crew cab long bed with matching A.R.E. locking topper with rack rails, a 6.6L Turbo Diesel pickup truck is attached to an Allison 5 speed automatic transmission with locking differential + rides on 16' Chrome dually wheels with mud flaps + 6 NEW tires. It has a Z85 HD towing suspension, rail protectors with 5th wheel port in bed, spray-on bedliner, cab marker lamps, cargo light, Chrome bumpers, tubular running boards, handles + grill guard. Enjoy a keyless entry fob with security. Inside you'll find Charcoal heated leather bucket seats with memory + lumbar support, overhead console, turbo boost gauges, Weather Tech mats, trailer brake controller, dual climate controls, a compass, leather tilt steering wheel + the sounds of a Pioneer AM-FM-AUX Stereo system with navigation. SAFETY features include 4 disk anti-lock brakes, Block heater, thermometer to detect icy conditions, front + side wind deflectors, power extendable camper mirrors, rear defroster with slider, fog lamps, auto dim mirror + dual front airbags. Come on down from Helena, Missoula or Flathead to get your best deal today or call 877-623-2177. Our service department has Professional Grade service technicians you can depend on. We have access to numerous financing options as well as sub-prime financing to help you.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 with AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTJK33133F141053

Stock: 20-167A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020