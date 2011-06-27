Used 2006 GMC Savana Cargo Consumer Reviews
Not Professional Grade
Drives and rides like a comfortable car without any weight. You load it up with 2500 lbs and it's a different animal. Handling is unpredictable. Suspension and shocks are unstable with again only 2500#s on a 3500 series cat. van After a couple of weeks I am very dissappointed and having serious buyers remorse. I should have driven this vehicle under normal work conditions (light deliveries). If I had a choice again I would gone with a Ford like my previous van that got 160,000 miles in three years without any problems until it was involved in an accident.
Not Good!
Definitely not for commercial use! This is our second 06 Savana (first one totaled) and it has left me stranded. Replaced the altenator at less than 8,000. Replaced the water pump on the first one at less than 10,000. I've replaced: transmission, water pump, seat belt, oil sending unit, and several front-end parts. I've replaced more headlights and brake lights than all of the vehicles I've ever owned combined(I've been driving for 20 years). It even had the wrong spare(5 lugs instead of 8)! Bottom line, this vehicle is just not reliable enough to be considered a "commercial" vehicle.
