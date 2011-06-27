  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,936$14,574$16,768
Clean$11,447$13,963$16,045
Average$10,470$12,740$14,597
Rough$9,493$11,517$13,150
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,509$16,375$18,761
Clean$12,956$15,688$17,951
Average$11,850$14,315$16,332
Rough$10,744$12,941$14,713
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,333$15,069$17,347
Clean$11,828$14,437$16,598
Average$10,818$13,173$15,101
Rough$9,809$11,909$13,604
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,051$16,971$19,402
Clean$13,476$16,259$18,565
Average$12,325$14,836$16,890
Rough$11,175$13,412$15,216
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,664$13,116$15,157
Clean$10,228$12,566$14,503
Average$9,355$11,466$13,195
Rough$8,482$10,366$11,887
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,902$14,709$17,045
Clean$11,415$14,092$16,309
Average$10,441$12,858$14,838
Rough$9,466$11,625$13,367
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,047$12,445$14,440
Clean$9,635$11,923$13,817
Average$8,813$10,879$12,570
Rough$7,990$9,835$11,324
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,787$12,159$14,132
Clean$9,387$11,649$13,522
Average$8,585$10,629$12,303
Rough$7,784$9,609$11,083
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,287$12,787$14,867
Clean$9,866$12,251$14,226
Average$9,024$11,178$12,942
Rough$8,182$10,106$11,659
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,399$14,036$16,231
Clean$10,932$13,447$15,530
Average$9,999$12,270$14,130
Rough$9,066$11,092$12,729
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 GMC Acadia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,387 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,649 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Acadia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,387 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,649 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 GMC Acadia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,387 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,649 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 GMC Acadia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 GMC Acadia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 GMC Acadia ranges from $7,784 to $14,132, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 GMC Acadia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.