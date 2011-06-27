Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,936
|$14,574
|$16,768
|Clean
|$11,447
|$13,963
|$16,045
|Average
|$10,470
|$12,740
|$14,597
|Rough
|$9,493
|$11,517
|$13,150
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,509
|$16,375
|$18,761
|Clean
|$12,956
|$15,688
|$17,951
|Average
|$11,850
|$14,315
|$16,332
|Rough
|$10,744
|$12,941
|$14,713
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,333
|$15,069
|$17,347
|Clean
|$11,828
|$14,437
|$16,598
|Average
|$10,818
|$13,173
|$15,101
|Rough
|$9,809
|$11,909
|$13,604
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,051
|$16,971
|$19,402
|Clean
|$13,476
|$16,259
|$18,565
|Average
|$12,325
|$14,836
|$16,890
|Rough
|$11,175
|$13,412
|$15,216
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,664
|$13,116
|$15,157
|Clean
|$10,228
|$12,566
|$14,503
|Average
|$9,355
|$11,466
|$13,195
|Rough
|$8,482
|$10,366
|$11,887
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,902
|$14,709
|$17,045
|Clean
|$11,415
|$14,092
|$16,309
|Average
|$10,441
|$12,858
|$14,838
|Rough
|$9,466
|$11,625
|$13,367
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,047
|$12,445
|$14,440
|Clean
|$9,635
|$11,923
|$13,817
|Average
|$8,813
|$10,879
|$12,570
|Rough
|$7,990
|$9,835
|$11,324
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,787
|$12,159
|$14,132
|Clean
|$9,387
|$11,649
|$13,522
|Average
|$8,585
|$10,629
|$12,303
|Rough
|$7,784
|$9,609
|$11,083
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,287
|$12,787
|$14,867
|Clean
|$9,866
|$12,251
|$14,226
|Average
|$9,024
|$11,178
|$12,942
|Rough
|$8,182
|$10,106
|$11,659
Estimated values
2013 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,399
|$14,036
|$16,231
|Clean
|$10,932
|$13,447
|$15,530
|Average
|$9,999
|$12,270
|$14,130
|Rough
|$9,066
|$11,092
|$12,729