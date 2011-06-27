Used 2013 GMC Acadia Consumer Reviews

Refresh Done Well ocbp29 , 05/24/2013 21 of 21 people found this review helpful We previously drove a Buick Enclave for 5 years, so we knew what to expect with the Lambda platform which is shared between the Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave. The refresh has given this CUV what we consider a more truck like presence which appeals to both the male and female driver in our family. Fit and finish is what one would expect from GM with improvements made to the transmission in the Acadia (no more searching for gears up hills), less flashy wheel offerings and, better integrated telematics (bluetooth, nav, DVD). Overall one of the best values for the content and quality that GM now offers in this segment. Report Abuse

33000K miles and happy Chris Macy , 10/06/2015 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Consumer Reports noted that this year and model could have climate control problems. In the three summers we have had the car, we did have to have the rear compressor replaced. It was covered undr warranty, so we were happy. Otherwise, we have really enjoyed having such a sturdy and safe car for our family to ride in. It is a blast driving the AWD in the snow!

Excellent all around SUV Roland , 11/04/2015 SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Surprisingly good gas mileage for an awd vehicle this size. Tons of cargo space. Tows well. Very nice ride.

We love our 2013 Acadia Denali! neohiomom , 06/27/2013 12 of 13 people found this review helpful We bought our AWD Acadia Denali in February, cashing in our GM rewards and trading in our 2010 Acura MDX. In 2010, we decided to trade our 2003 Acura MDX. We looked at our recent MDX and the Acadia, which we loved the looks of. Unfortunately, the cheap plastic interior was a deal breaker for us. We loved both MDX's, but the 3rd row was a joke and it didn't have enough cargo room for our family trips. We were thrilled to see the Acadia Denali redesigned for 2013! The interior is now on par with the MDX and while it's not quite as nimble or quick, it's still a lot of fun to drive. My husband and I both love this vehicle and so do the kids! It's a real eye catcher in the White Diamond, too!