AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Roof Rack Cross Rails Composite Cargo Tray Rear Spoiler Blue Titanium Mist Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably Hyundai, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Hyundai Veracruz GLS will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz: Hyundai targeted the Lexus RX when originally developing the Veracruz, and it shows; the Hyundai crossover offers a higher standard of smoothness, refinement and noise suppression than most shoppers will anticipate. The Veracruz also stands out for its long features list: Looking purely at features for the money, the Veracruz is a better deal than most other crossovers. With a premium audio system and navigation system available, it's truly competitive with the feature sets of entry luxury vehicles. Safety-wise, the Veracruz is also a standout, with top scores in all U.S. crash tests. Strengths of this model include Smooth ride, refined, quiet interior, very generous standard-features list, and safety features AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8NU4CC0BU149233

Stock: BU149233

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020