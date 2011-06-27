Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $8,999Great Deal
2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited109,167 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Subaru Of Clear Lake - Houston / Texas
Deep Blue Mica 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Navigation, Portable Audio connections, Touchscreen Controls, Let us know if you would like a personal video of this car sent to your phone!, Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound Audio System. PRICED TO MOVE!! WHY TEAM GILLMAN Our award-winning, factory-trained technicians perform a meticulous multi-point reliability inspection on every vehicle!!! Just ask your salesperson for all of the details. Come see why we have been serving Houston for more than 80 years!!! Call now 2816172421 !!! Odometer is 6723 miles below market average! All Advertised prices do not include dealer accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC1BU168146
Stock: C200449G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,350Great Deal
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS85,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cherati Motor - Fort Worth / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC6BU139760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,891Fair Deal
2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited69,835 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2011 Hyundai Veracruz LimitedCARFAX One-Owner.black Leather.Carbon Steel Mist Metallic 2011 Hyundai 4D Sport Utility Veracruz Limited 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT 17/23 City/Highway MPG FWDOdometer is 37012 miles below market average!Welcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CCXBU166914
Stock: 166914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- New Listing$10,671Good Deal
2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited70,670 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Hyundai Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Navigation Pkg 3 Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Roof Rack Cross Rails Composite Cargo Tray Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Beige; Leather Seat Trim Ultra Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. YOUR TIME IS VALUABLE.........GIVE AUTONATION HYUNDAI THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS !!! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. In addition to being well-cared for, this Hyundai Veracruz has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz: Hyundai targeted the Lexus RX when originally developing the Veracruz, and it shows; the Hyundai crossover offers a higher standard of smoothness, refinement and noise suppression than most shoppers will anticipate. The Veracruz also stands out for its long features list: Looking purely at features for the money, the Veracruz is a better deal than most other crossovers. With a premium audio system and navigation system available, it's truly competitive with the feature sets of entry luxury vehicles. Safety-wise, the Veracruz is also a standout, with top scores in all U.S. crash tests. Strengths of this model include Smooth ride, refined, quiet interior, very generous standard-features list, and safety features AGAIN.......IT DOESNT TAKE 3 HOURS TO MAKE A PURCHASE ON YOUR NEXT VECHICLE PURCHASE.... GIVE AUTONATION THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC8BU168502
Stock: BU168502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $7,995Good Deal | $1,022 below market
2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited149,282 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Market - Oklahoma / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC1BU151461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,957Good Deal | $805 below market
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS80,620 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coastal Mitsubishi - Melbourne / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC6BU148541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,495
2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited159,828 milesDelivery available*
Corwin Ford of Springfield - Springfield / Missouri
Recent Arrival! Veracruz Limited, 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT, beige Leather. 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT Sahara Bronze Metallic The BIG QUESTION is why buy from Corwin Ford of Springfield. Corwin is a family owned and operated business. We have been in business for over 100 years. Along with being SW Missouriâ s #1 Ford Certified Dealer! Our select Certified inventory takes the risk out of buying a car. At the same live market price. All our preowned vehicles get 172 points of inspection by certified technicians. You get a Vehicle History Report. Now thatâ s a deal! What is Live Market Pricing? We utilize a 3rd party company, Kelly Blue Book, to help us price preowned vehicles. To be not just the best price, but the best value price. Which in turn takes the haggle out of buying a car. Saving you TIME and MONEY. Remember if it doesn't say Corwin on the back of the car, you've probably paid too much. We proudly serve Springfield, Ozark, Nixa, Fair grove, Pleasant Hope, Billings, Clever, Republic, Aurora, Branson, Marshfield, and the greater Springfield Missouri area. Corwin Price does not inclued Admin fee of $199 or optional Data Dots $299.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC2BU154448
Stock: 5154448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $7,983Fair Deal
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS128,649 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Roof Rack Cross Rails Composite Cargo Tray Rear Spoiler Blue Titanium Mist Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably Hyundai, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Hyundai Veracruz GLS will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz: Hyundai targeted the Lexus RX when originally developing the Veracruz, and it shows; the Hyundai crossover offers a higher standard of smoothness, refinement and noise suppression than most shoppers will anticipate. The Veracruz also stands out for its long features list: Looking purely at features for the money, the Veracruz is a better deal than most other crossovers. With a premium audio system and navigation system available, it's truly competitive with the feature sets of entry luxury vehicles. Safety-wise, the Veracruz is also a standout, with top scores in all U.S. crash tests. Strengths of this model include Smooth ride, refined, quiet interior, very generous standard-features list, and safety features AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC0BU149233
Stock: BU149233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $9,900
2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited139,703 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boyles Auto Sales - Jasper / Alabama
NEW ARRIVAL HERE AT BOYLES AUTO A 2011 HYUNDAI VERACRUZ GLS THAT IS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE!! Talk about a sweet ride. Look closely at this 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS that just arrived here at Boyles Auto Sales. This Veracruz has been adult driven and absolutely immaculate inside and out. We just had it serviced so you're ready for the road. This Veracruz is equipped with; All Power WIndows/Mirrors/Locks Power Leather Heated Seats Remote Entry Audio Steering Wheel Controls AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB Radio Infinity Stereo System Power Sunroof Rear A/C Controls Power Lift Gate and Power Outlets. This Hyundai gets an Estimated 29 mpg highway and it's a blast to drive in town too. Make the short drive to Boyles Auto Sales and see this Veracruz GLS for yourself. You will be amazed! We offer bank and credit union financing here at the dealership with low rates That means you can drive this Veracruz home today. Call Tucker and Scott at 205 265 3011 or Randy at 205 269 3196. Check us out online at boylesauto.com to see more like this one or to fill out an online credit application for faster financing. Thank you for Looking.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC3BU176751
Stock: BMC3065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$11,599
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS113,840 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Naperville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Naperville / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC0BU152245
Stock: 19396310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,997Fair Deal | $262 below market
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS146,385 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Furey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Malvern / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC7BU141856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS53,533 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Harbor City Auto Sales - Melbourne / Florida
~ ~ ~ WOW!! 1 OWNER WITH ONLY 53K ORIGINAL MILES!! 3RD ROW 7 PASSENGER!! GREAT CARFAX SERVICE HISTORY!! REAR SONAR!! ALLOY WHEELS WITH LIKE NEW MICHELIN TIRES!! POWER DRIVER SEAT!! ~ ~ ~ KEYLESS ENTRYAUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONPOWER LOCKS/WINDOWS/MIRRORS/SEATTILT STEERING COLUMN WITH MOUNTED CRUISE/RADIO CONTROLSAM/FM/CD PLAYER WITH AUX/USB INPUTPOWER HEIGHT/LUMBAR ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEATSATELLITE RADIO READYAUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTSFRONT/SIDE/REAR AIRBAGSREAR AIR VENTSWOODGRAINDUAL EXHAUSTREAR WIPERFOG LIGHTSTINTED WINDOWSOWNERS MANUALFREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC5BU144285
Stock: 082011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,988
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS97,266 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arapahoe Hyundai - Centennial / Colorado
Light Blue 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT ** BOUGHT HERE NEW**, **1 OWNER**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **BOUGHT HERE SERVICED HERE**, **CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENT HI..., **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, 3RD ROW 7 PASSENGER, AWD, Gray w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim.Recent Arrival!Colorados Largest VOLUME Hyundai dealer!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC3BU143250
Stock: 3250D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $9,800Fair Deal
2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited111,109 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Pros Renton Hyundai - Renton / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC7BU150301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,498Fair Deal
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS62,352 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Duncan Acura - Roanoke / Virginia
Odometer is 53714 miles below market average! 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS Certified.Certification Program Details: Duncan CertifiedThis vehicle comes with a 10 year/100,000 mile limited warranty from date of purchase.Why pay more than current market value? Here at Duncan Acura/Audi, we believe in market based-pricing on all of our vehicles, where you get the best deal up front!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC9BU151207
Stock: P2062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $6,500
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS144,424 milesDelivery available*
Gurnee Hyundai - Gurnee / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. gray Cloth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2011 Carbon Steel Mist Metallic Hyundai Veracruz GLS FWDWith Some Options Like Option Group 2 (7-Passenger Seating w/3rd Row, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Headlights, Backup Warning System, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Front Fog Lights, Front Solar & Rear Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Outside Temperature Display, Power Heated External Body Color Mirrors, Power Windows & Door/Tailgate Locks, Rear Spoiler, Rear Window Wiper & Washer, Roof Rack Side Rails, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Temperature Controlled Center Console Storage, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Trip Computer), Premium Package (Auto Dimming Tilt-In-Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/HomeLink, Compass, Heated Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, and Windshield Wiper De-Icer), gray Cloth, 17" x 7" 5-Split-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Composite Cargo Tray, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack Cross Rails, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.Gurnee Hyundai! Serving Gurnee, IL, and nearby locales such as the greater Chicagoland, Wisconsin and Indiana! We strive to offer truly exceptional sales and service for all vehicles and all vintages. Looking for a new, used, or certified, Hyundai? Many other brands also available like: Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Chevrolet, Buick, Ford Toyota, Kia, Honda, etc. We also have Used Cars under $5k and $10k. Bad Credit, No Credit, No problem! Stop in today for a test drive and to go over your options! Servicng Gurnee, Greater Chicago Land, Kenosha and SIX Flags. *Sale price does not include taxes, license, title fees, dealer installed accessories, and a documentary service fee as permitted by law or regulation. Sale pricing includes all Hyundai rebates and incentives applicable to everyone. Additional Dealer Exclusive savings may be available. See dealer for details. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to modify this quote to correct arithmetic errors. Incentive and pricing programs are subject to change by Hyundai without notice. Vehicle contained in this quote is subject to availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC0BU150009
Stock: H15484A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $8,800
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS96,065 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ourisman Fairfax Toyota - Fairfax / Virginia
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS AWD, BACKUP CAMERA, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Delay-off headlights, Front Fog Lights, Front fog lights, Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows.Our best available bank and credit union financing! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18314 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC8BU145916
Stock: 10412R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $6,288
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS156,472 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mazda of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Gray features. No Accidents, AWD | All Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Sunroof | Moonroof.Mazda of Bedford is family owned and operated for over 40 years. We include free carwashes, free loaner cars, and free shuttle service for all of our customers! We offer one of the largest selection of new and pre-owned Mazda's in Northeast Ohio. We offer a comfortable setting for all of your vehicle needs, including Body shop, Detail Department, Mazda and SAAB Genuine Parts department, and Mazda Service department with all Master Certified Technicians.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NUDCC8BU155099
Stock: 8734Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020