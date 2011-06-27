Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
78 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20072012
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$15K
Price

Rating

Mileage

50K100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1520
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $8,999Great Deal

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    109,167 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Subaru Of Clear Lake - Houston / Texas

    Deep Blue Mica 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Navigation, Portable Audio connections, Touchscreen Controls, Let us know if you would like a personal video of this car sent to your phone!, Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound Audio System. PRICED TO MOVE!! WHY TEAM GILLMAN Our award-winning, factory-trained technicians perform a meticulous multi-point reliability inspection on every vehicle!!! Just ask your salesperson for all of the details. Come see why we have been serving Houston for more than 80 years!!! Call now 2816172421 !!! Odometer is 6723 miles below market average! All Advertised prices do not include dealer accessories.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC1BU168146
    Stock: C200449G
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,350Great Deal

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    85,530 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cherati Motor - Fort Worth / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC6BU139760
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,891Fair Deal

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    69,835 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz LimitedCARFAX One-Owner.black Leather.Carbon Steel Mist Metallic 2011 Hyundai 4D Sport Utility Veracruz Limited 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT 17/23 City/Highway MPG FWDOdometer is 37012 miles below market average!Welcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CCXBU166914
    Stock: 166914
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-13-2020

  • New Listing
    $10,671Good Deal

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    70,670 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Hyundai Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

    Navigation Pkg 3 Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Roof Rack Cross Rails Composite Cargo Tray Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Beige; Leather Seat Trim Ultra Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. YOUR TIME IS VALUABLE.........GIVE AUTONATION HYUNDAI THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS !!! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. In addition to being well-cared for, this Hyundai Veracruz has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz: Hyundai targeted the Lexus RX when originally developing the Veracruz, and it shows; the Hyundai crossover offers a higher standard of smoothness, refinement and noise suppression than most shoppers will anticipate. The Veracruz also stands out for its long features list: Looking purely at features for the money, the Veracruz is a better deal than most other crossovers. With a premium audio system and navigation system available, it's truly competitive with the feature sets of entry luxury vehicles. Safety-wise, the Veracruz is also a standout, with top scores in all U.S. crash tests. Strengths of this model include Smooth ride, refined, quiet interior, very generous standard-features list, and safety features AGAIN.......IT DOESNT TAKE 3 HOURS TO MAKE A PURCHASE ON YOUR NEXT VECHICLE PURCHASE.... GIVE AUTONATION THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC8BU168502
    Stock: BU168502
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $7,995Good Deal | $1,022 below market

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    149,282 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Market - Oklahoma / Oklahoma

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC1BU151461
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,957Good Deal | $805 below market

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    80,620 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Coastal Mitsubishi - Melbourne / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC6BU148541
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $8,495

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    159,828 miles
    Delivery available*

    Corwin Ford of Springfield - Springfield / Missouri

    Recent Arrival! Veracruz Limited, 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT, beige Leather. 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT Sahara Bronze Metallic The BIG QUESTION is why buy from Corwin Ford of Springfield. Corwin is a family owned and operated business. We have been in business for over 100 years. Along with being SW Missouriâ s #1 Ford Certified Dealer! Our select Certified inventory takes the risk out of buying a car. At the same live market price. All our preowned vehicles get 172 points of inspection by certified technicians. You get a Vehicle History Report. Now thatâ s a deal! What is Live Market Pricing? We utilize a 3rd party company, Kelly Blue Book, to help us price preowned vehicles. To be not just the best price, but the best value price. Which in turn takes the haggle out of buying a car. Saving you TIME and MONEY. Remember if it doesn't say Corwin on the back of the car, you've probably paid too much. We proudly serve Springfield, Ozark, Nixa, Fair grove, Pleasant Hope, Billings, Clever, Republic, Aurora, Branson, Marshfield, and the greater Springfield Missouri area. Corwin Price does not inclued Admin fee of $199 or optional Data Dots $299.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC2BU154448
    Stock: 5154448
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $7,983Fair Deal

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    128,649 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Roof Rack Cross Rails Composite Cargo Tray Rear Spoiler Blue Titanium Mist Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably Hyundai, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Hyundai Veracruz GLS will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2011 Hyundai Veracruz: Hyundai targeted the Lexus RX when originally developing the Veracruz, and it shows; the Hyundai crossover offers a higher standard of smoothness, refinement and noise suppression than most shoppers will anticipate. The Veracruz also stands out for its long features list: Looking purely at features for the money, the Veracruz is a better deal than most other crossovers. With a premium audio system and navigation system available, it's truly competitive with the feature sets of entry luxury vehicles. Safety-wise, the Veracruz is also a standout, with top scores in all U.S. crash tests. Strengths of this model include Smooth ride, refined, quiet interior, very generous standard-features list, and safety features AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC0BU149233
    Stock: BU149233
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-17-2020

  • $9,900

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    139,703 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Boyles Auto Sales - Jasper / Alabama

    NEW ARRIVAL HERE AT BOYLES AUTO A 2011 HYUNDAI VERACRUZ GLS THAT IS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE!! Talk about a sweet ride. Look closely at this 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS that just arrived here at Boyles Auto Sales. This Veracruz has been adult driven and absolutely immaculate inside and out. We just had it serviced so you're ready for the road. This Veracruz is equipped with; All Power WIndows/Mirrors/Locks Power Leather Heated Seats Remote Entry Audio Steering Wheel Controls AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB Radio Infinity Stereo System Power Sunroof Rear A/C Controls Power Lift Gate and Power Outlets. This Hyundai gets an Estimated 29 mpg highway and it's a blast to drive in town too. Make the short drive to Boyles Auto Sales and see this Veracruz GLS for yourself. You will be amazed! We offer bank and credit union financing here at the dealership with low rates That means you can drive this Veracruz home today. Call Tucker and Scott at 205 265 3011 or Randy at 205 269 3196. Check us out online at boylesauto.com to see more like this one or to fill out an online credit application for faster financing. Thank you for Looking.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC3BU176751
    Stock: BMC3065
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $11,599

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    113,840 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Naperville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Naperville / Illinois

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NUDCC0BU152245
    Stock: 19396310
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,997Fair Deal | $262 below market

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    146,385 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Furey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Malvern / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC7BU141856
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,995

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    53,533 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Harbor City Auto Sales - Melbourne / Florida

    ~ ~ ~ WOW!! 1 OWNER WITH ONLY 53K ORIGINAL MILES!! 3RD ROW 7 PASSENGER!! GREAT CARFAX SERVICE HISTORY!! REAR SONAR!! ALLOY WHEELS WITH LIKE NEW MICHELIN TIRES!! POWER DRIVER SEAT!! ~ ~ ~ KEYLESS ENTRYAUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONPOWER LOCKS/WINDOWS/MIRRORS/SEATTILT STEERING COLUMN WITH MOUNTED CRUISE/RADIO CONTROLSAM/FM/CD PLAYER WITH AUX/USB INPUTPOWER HEIGHT/LUMBAR ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEATSATELLITE RADIO READYAUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTSFRONT/SIDE/REAR AIRBAGSREAR AIR VENTSWOODGRAINDUAL EXHAUSTREAR WIPERFOG LIGHTSTINTED WINDOWSOWNERS MANUALFREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC5BU144285
    Stock: 082011
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,988

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    97,266 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Arapahoe Hyundai - Centennial / Colorado

    Light Blue 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT ** BOUGHT HERE NEW**, **1 OWNER**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **BOUGHT HERE SERVICED HERE**, **CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENT HI..., **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, 3RD ROW 7 PASSENGER, AWD, Gray w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim.Recent Arrival!Colorados Largest VOLUME Hyundai dealer!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NUDCC3BU143250
    Stock: 3250D
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2020

  • $9,800Fair Deal

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited

    111,109 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Pros Renton Hyundai - Renton / Washington

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC7BU150301
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,498Fair Deal

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    62,352 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Duncan Acura - Roanoke / Virginia

    Odometer is 53714 miles below market average! 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS Certified.Certification Program Details: Duncan CertifiedThis vehicle comes with a 10 year/100,000 mile limited warranty from date of purchase.Why pay more than current market value? Here at Duncan Acura/Audi, we believe in market based-pricing on all of our vehicles, where you get the best deal up front!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC9BU151207
    Stock: P2062
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2020

  • $6,500

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    144,424 miles
    Delivery available*

    Gurnee Hyundai - Gurnee / Illinois

    Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. gray Cloth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2011 Carbon Steel Mist Metallic Hyundai Veracruz GLS FWDWith Some Options Like Option Group 2 (7-Passenger Seating w/3rd Row, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Headlights, Backup Warning System, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Front Fog Lights, Front Solar & Rear Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Outside Temperature Display, Power Heated External Body Color Mirrors, Power Windows & Door/Tailgate Locks, Rear Spoiler, Rear Window Wiper & Washer, Roof Rack Side Rails, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Temperature Controlled Center Console Storage, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Trip Computer), Premium Package (Auto Dimming Tilt-In-Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/HomeLink, Compass, Heated Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, and Windshield Wiper De-Icer), gray Cloth, 17" x 7" 5-Split-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Composite Cargo Tray, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack Cross Rails, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.Gurnee Hyundai! Serving Gurnee, IL, and nearby locales such as the greater Chicagoland, Wisconsin and Indiana! We strive to offer truly exceptional sales and service for all vehicles and all vintages. Looking for a new, used, or certified, Hyundai? Many other brands also available like: Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Chevrolet, Buick, Ford Toyota, Kia, Honda, etc. We also have Used Cars under $5k and $10k. Bad Credit, No Credit, No problem! Stop in today for a test drive and to go over your options! Servicng Gurnee, Greater Chicago Land, Kenosha and SIX Flags. *Sale price does not include taxes, license, title fees, dealer installed accessories, and a documentary service fee as permitted by law or regulation. Sale pricing includes all Hyundai rebates and incentives applicable to everyone. Additional Dealer Exclusive savings may be available. See dealer for details. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to modify this quote to correct arithmetic errors. Incentive and pricing programs are subject to change by Hyundai without notice. Vehicle contained in this quote is subject to availability.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NU4CC0BU150009
    Stock: H15484A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • $8,800

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    96,065 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ourisman Fairfax Toyota - Fairfax / Virginia

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS AWD, BACKUP CAMERA, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control w/Steering-Wheel-Mounted Controls, Delay-off headlights, Front Fog Lights, Front fog lights, Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows.Our best available bank and credit union financing! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18314 miles below market average!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NUDCC8BU145916
    Stock: 10412R
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-09-2020

  • $6,288

    2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS

    156,472 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mazda of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited in Gray features. No Accidents, AWD | All Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Sunroof | Moonroof.Mazda of Bedford is family owned and operated for over 40 years. We include free carwashes, free loaner cars, and free shuttle service for all of our customers! We offer one of the largest selection of new and pre-owned Mazda's in Northeast Ohio. We offer a comfortable setting for all of your vehicle needs, including Body shop, Detail Department, Mazda and SAAB Genuine Parts department, and Mazda Service department with all Master Certified Technicians.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KM8NUDCC8BU155099
    Stock: 8734Y
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-30-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 78 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Veracruz
  4. Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz
Veracruz Reviews & Specs