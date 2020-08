Close

Subaru Of Clear Lake - Houston / Texas

Deep Blue Mica 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Navigation, Portable Audio connections, Touchscreen Controls, Let us know if you would like a personal video of this car sent to your phone!, Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound Audio System. PRICED TO MOVE!! WHY TEAM GILLMAN Our award-winning, factory-trained technicians perform a meticulous multi-point reliability inspection on every vehicle!!! Just ask your salesperson for all of the details. Come see why we have been serving Houston for more than 80 years!!! Call now 2816172421 !!! Odometer is 6723 miles below market average! All Advertised prices do not include dealer accessories.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8NU4CC1BU168146

Stock: C200449G

Certified Pre-Owned: No