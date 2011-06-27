  1. Home
2011 GMC Acadia Value

Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,275$8,090$9,385
Clean$5,953$7,665$8,877
Average$5,311$6,815$7,861
Rough$4,668$5,966$6,846
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,297$6,934$8,101
Clean$5,026$6,570$7,663
Average$4,483$5,842$6,786
Rough$3,941$5,113$5,910
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,526$7,171$8,344
Clean$5,243$6,795$7,893
Average$4,677$6,041$6,990
Rough$4,111$5,288$6,087
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,475$8,389$9,754
Clean$6,143$7,949$9,226
Average$5,480$7,067$8,171
Rough$4,817$6,186$7,115
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,725$8,605$9,947
Clean$6,381$8,153$9,409
Average$5,692$7,249$8,332
Rough$5,003$6,345$7,256
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,595$9,605$11,040
Clean$7,206$9,100$10,442
Average$6,428$8,091$9,248
Rough$5,650$7,082$8,053
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,583$8,408$9,712
Clean$6,246$7,967$9,186
Average$5,572$7,083$8,135
Rough$4,897$6,200$7,085
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,878$7,568$8,775
Clean$5,577$7,171$8,300
Average$4,975$6,376$7,350
Rough$4,373$5,581$6,401
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,539$7,227$8,431
Clean$5,255$6,848$7,975
Average$4,688$6,089$7,062
Rough$4,121$5,329$6,150
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,284$9,248$10,650
Clean$6,911$8,763$10,074
Average$6,165$7,791$8,921
Rough$5,419$6,820$7,769
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 GMC Acadia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,026 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,570 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
