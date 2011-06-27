Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,275
|$8,090
|$9,385
|Clean
|$5,953
|$7,665
|$8,877
|Average
|$5,311
|$6,815
|$7,861
|Rough
|$4,668
|$5,966
|$6,846
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,297
|$6,934
|$8,101
|Clean
|$5,026
|$6,570
|$7,663
|Average
|$4,483
|$5,842
|$6,786
|Rough
|$3,941
|$5,113
|$5,910
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,526
|$7,171
|$8,344
|Clean
|$5,243
|$6,795
|$7,893
|Average
|$4,677
|$6,041
|$6,990
|Rough
|$4,111
|$5,288
|$6,087
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,475
|$8,389
|$9,754
|Clean
|$6,143
|$7,949
|$9,226
|Average
|$5,480
|$7,067
|$8,171
|Rough
|$4,817
|$6,186
|$7,115
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,725
|$8,605
|$9,947
|Clean
|$6,381
|$8,153
|$9,409
|Average
|$5,692
|$7,249
|$8,332
|Rough
|$5,003
|$6,345
|$7,256
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,595
|$9,605
|$11,040
|Clean
|$7,206
|$9,100
|$10,442
|Average
|$6,428
|$8,091
|$9,248
|Rough
|$5,650
|$7,082
|$8,053
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,583
|$8,408
|$9,712
|Clean
|$6,246
|$7,967
|$9,186
|Average
|$5,572
|$7,083
|$8,135
|Rough
|$4,897
|$6,200
|$7,085
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,878
|$7,568
|$8,775
|Clean
|$5,577
|$7,171
|$8,300
|Average
|$4,975
|$6,376
|$7,350
|Rough
|$4,373
|$5,581
|$6,401
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,539
|$7,227
|$8,431
|Clean
|$5,255
|$6,848
|$7,975
|Average
|$4,688
|$6,089
|$7,062
|Rough
|$4,121
|$5,329
|$6,150
Estimated values
2011 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,284
|$9,248
|$10,650
|Clean
|$6,911
|$8,763
|$10,074
|Average
|$6,165
|$7,791
|$8,921
|Rough
|$5,419
|$6,820
|$7,769