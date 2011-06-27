Used 2015 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

Our 2015 Taurus Limited is Awesome KB Jolley , 12/30/2015 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful My wife is extremely happy with the looks, performance, handling, comfort and equipment of her 2015 Ford Taurus Limited. We find the car to be an extraordinary value for the money. She is a retired DMV Statewide Training Officer for and has trained many Examiners and accident investigators... She also holds a California CDL and has given drive tests in everything from big rigs to Motorcycles and was very impressed with the how her 2013 Taurus withstood being rear ended. She had driven her 2013 Taurus SEL in excess of 50,000 problem free miles prior to being rear ended at a stop light by a Large raised 4 wheel drive pickup. Her vehicle was propelled into 2 other cars which were in line in front of her. In spite of the severity of the crash and damage incurred totaling her vehicle, it absorbed the collision remarkably well and automatically dialed 911. She and 3 teenage girls in the car escaped without major injuries. My wife and one of the girls were taken to the hospital for observation but were released later that night. At least one person in a vehicle in front of her was also hospitalized at least overnight.. We looked, researched and test drove several other vehicles of various brands and sizes including some SUV's, but my wife found nothing she like nearly as well as the Taurus. FYI the Taurus thru 2015 is built on the Volvo chassis which Ford owned until recently. We are very pleased with this vehicle as we were with the prior one. It is a comfortable vehicle which drives well and has decent but not great fuel economy. We hope this helps Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BRING ON YOUR BENZ, AUDI OR BMW JOHN MCMAHAN , 10/12/2015 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 38 of 40 people found this review helpful best performance sedan for the money by at least $20,000. This is my third Tarus SHO, 2010,2013,2015, if Ford keeps making them I will keep buying them. TwinTurbo, Direct Injected, all wheel Drive its a bundle of technology for the money, you could buy a Audi S6 but it has less horse power less technology and oh yea it cost $20,000 more. just drove my Tarus across the country averaged 26mpg at 75-80 mph, very comfortable even after driving 800 miles on one leg of the trip. Traveled on IS 40 lots of 18 wheelers no problem even at 80mph just push down on pedal and your buy no problem, what a great car

Worth the cash taurus87 , 08/20/2015 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful This car is best ever. I purchased the Taurus because was in the market for a Ford found this car be best in handling and drives smooth. The interior design nice with every available option in its class has lots performance. Sync system works fine as dashboard interface also a plus Taurus superb fast with a 3.5 liter engine seems like a jet driving this vehicle. I am over 6'2'' the car interior door panels and driver's seat both comfortably best w/out feeling miserable sitting behind the wheel of car all best. Love new looks of Taurus not sure if a new design coming late this year or early next year but like this generation from 2009-2015 the body styles are best Ford ever made on this car. I love every piece of metal on my Taurus from interior design to exterior looks with LED lights and performance out on the road highly recommend it being best vehicle ever worth the money buying especially doing end of year savings looking for a car with prices slashing down bit cheaper.

The best Sedan for the price and American made too Lawrence Berg , 10/21/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This 2015 Taurus replaced an 09 Sable. They both used the same basic car platform. These are fine cars for anyone not making the jump to Lexus or Lincoln. They are big and comfortable, yet can deliver amazingly good fuel efficiency. The Limited version I bought compares well to any competitor. I consider the Taurus the class leader. And this car is definitely American made. Engine from Michigan, transmission from Ohio, and assembly in Chicago IL. You don't get much more American than that. The car is quiet and very comfortable too. The trunk is huge. And based on my Sable, the powertrain is very reliable. Take my word for it the Taurus is The Boss! ***UPDATED Six months later and no complaints, zero regrets. The more I have made use of this car, the more refinements I find Ford included. The pleasant pull-down loop inside the trunk lid is an example. The exterior body accents go beyond anything Chevy has, but are not the least bit gaudy. Winter driving was no problem at all. The heat, defrosters, mirror heaters, everything worked great. No squeaks, no rattles, nothing unexpected as of yet. Some time after my 2009 Sable, Ford updated this engine to twin variable cam type. Definite improvement at all speeds, and the MPG got a boost too. I enjoy driving this car. I can't believe how Ford hardly even advertises the Taurus. It's a fine auto. ***UPDATED 13 months later I'm still finding things I like about this car. On a long drive the car delivered an astonishing 30+ MPG. There was one hiccup. The washer fluid pump quit and required replacement. I had the Dealer perform the repair and it was under $100 Overall I still enjoy this car every day I drive it and I still get compliments on it. ***UPDATED*** 3+ years of ownership and 35,000 miles later. This car is still doing just fine. On a long Interstate road trip under optimal conditions, this car actually delivered 32mpg on a tank of fuel. 388 miles on 12.1 gallons. Around town on Summer blend fuel the car is averaging 22.9 This will go down a bit come winter. No mechanical breakdowns at all. Ford really had the bugs figured out on the Taurus line. The OEM tires are not as great. The Michelin Primacy tires are well worn down now at just under 60k miles. And these were rotated many times. The next tires are coming soon and based on great success on other cars, I'm leaning to Yokohama Avid Ascend GT. Expect 75k from these. This is a great car. A shame the value does not hold. But, this also means used Tauruses are very affordable. And since the Taurus is gone now, used is all you are soon likely to find.