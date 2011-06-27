  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SEL Deluxe 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,575$2,259$2,635
Clean$1,391$2,000$2,333
Average$1,024$1,481$1,728
Rough$656$963$1,123
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SES FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,210$1,934$2,331
Clean$1,069$1,712$2,063
Average$786$1,268$1,528
Rough$504$825$993
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,361$2,117$2,531
Clean$1,202$1,874$2,240
Average$885$1,388$1,659
Rough$567$902$1,078
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,436$2,128$2,508
Clean$1,268$1,884$2,220
Average$933$1,395$1,644
Rough$598$907$1,069
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE Premium 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$810$1,334$1,622
Clean$716$1,181$1,436
Average$527$875$1,064
Rough$338$569$691
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE Deluxe FFV 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,351$2,045$2,427
Clean$1,194$1,810$2,148
Average$878$1,341$1,591
Rough$563$872$1,034
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SEL Deluxe 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,495$2,213$2,608
Clean$1,320$1,959$2,309
Average$972$1,451$1,710
Rough$623$943$1,111
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SES 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,420$2,107$2,486
Clean$1,254$1,865$2,201
Average$923$1,382$1,630
Rough$591$898$1,059
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SES Deluxe 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,451$2,216$2,635
Clean$1,282$1,961$2,333
Average$943$1,453$1,728
Rough$605$944$1,123
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,537$2,432$2,922
Clean$1,358$2,153$2,586
Average$999$1,595$1,916
Rough$640$1,037$1,245
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,401$2,317$2,819
Clean$1,237$2,051$2,495
Average$910$1,519$1,848
Rough$584$988$1,201
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,446$2,175$2,576
Clean$1,277$1,925$2,280
Average$940$1,426$1,689
Rough$602$927$1,097
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE FFV 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,312$1,991$2,365
Clean$1,159$1,762$2,093
Average$853$1,306$1,550
Rough$547$849$1,007
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE Deluxe 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,351$2,045$2,427
Clean$1,194$1,810$2,148
Average$878$1,341$1,591
Rough$563$872$1,034
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus LX FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,176$1,802$2,147
Clean$1,038$1,595$1,901
Average$764$1,182$1,408
Rough$490$768$915
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Ford Taurus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Taurus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,268 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,884 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Taurus is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Taurus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,268 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,884 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Ford Taurus, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Taurus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,268 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,884 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Ford Taurus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Ford Taurus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Ford Taurus ranges from $598 to $2,508, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Ford Taurus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.