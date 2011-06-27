Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SEL Deluxe 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,575
|$2,259
|$2,635
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,000
|$2,333
|Average
|$1,024
|$1,481
|$1,728
|Rough
|$656
|$963
|$1,123
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SES FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,210
|$1,934
|$2,331
|Clean
|$1,069
|$1,712
|$2,063
|Average
|$786
|$1,268
|$1,528
|Rough
|$504
|$825
|$993
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,361
|$2,117
|$2,531
|Clean
|$1,202
|$1,874
|$2,240
|Average
|$885
|$1,388
|$1,659
|Rough
|$567
|$902
|$1,078
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$2,128
|$2,508
|Clean
|$1,268
|$1,884
|$2,220
|Average
|$933
|$1,395
|$1,644
|Rough
|$598
|$907
|$1,069
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE Premium 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$810
|$1,334
|$1,622
|Clean
|$716
|$1,181
|$1,436
|Average
|$527
|$875
|$1,064
|Rough
|$338
|$569
|$691
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE Deluxe FFV 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,351
|$2,045
|$2,427
|Clean
|$1,194
|$1,810
|$2,148
|Average
|$878
|$1,341
|$1,591
|Rough
|$563
|$872
|$1,034
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SEL Deluxe 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,495
|$2,213
|$2,608
|Clean
|$1,320
|$1,959
|$2,309
|Average
|$972
|$1,451
|$1,710
|Rough
|$623
|$943
|$1,111
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SES 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,420
|$2,107
|$2,486
|Clean
|$1,254
|$1,865
|$2,201
|Average
|$923
|$1,382
|$1,630
|Rough
|$591
|$898
|$1,059
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SES Deluxe 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,451
|$2,216
|$2,635
|Clean
|$1,282
|$1,961
|$2,333
|Average
|$943
|$1,453
|$1,728
|Rough
|$605
|$944
|$1,123
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,537
|$2,432
|$2,922
|Clean
|$1,358
|$2,153
|$2,586
|Average
|$999
|$1,595
|$1,916
|Rough
|$640
|$1,037
|$1,245
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,401
|$2,317
|$2,819
|Clean
|$1,237
|$2,051
|$2,495
|Average
|$910
|$1,519
|$1,848
|Rough
|$584
|$988
|$1,201
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,446
|$2,175
|$2,576
|Clean
|$1,277
|$1,925
|$2,280
|Average
|$940
|$1,426
|$1,689
|Rough
|$602
|$927
|$1,097
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE FFV 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,312
|$1,991
|$2,365
|Clean
|$1,159
|$1,762
|$2,093
|Average
|$853
|$1,306
|$1,550
|Rough
|$547
|$849
|$1,007
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus SE Deluxe 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,351
|$2,045
|$2,427
|Clean
|$1,194
|$1,810
|$2,148
|Average
|$878
|$1,341
|$1,591
|Rough
|$563
|$872
|$1,034
Estimated values
2002 Ford Taurus LX FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,176
|$1,802
|$2,147
|Clean
|$1,038
|$1,595
|$1,901
|Average
|$764
|$1,182
|$1,408
|Rough
|$490
|$768
|$915