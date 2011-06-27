Used 2002 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews
Comfotable, Reliable, Very Strong Engine and Drivtrain
I have had two Taurus's. Neither have ever given me a single issue. My '02 SE has 175,000 miles of trouble free driving. People complain about the transmission but they don't change the fluid and filter like you're supposed to. I have done that every 30k miles and haven't had an issue on either. My last one died at 180k miles when it was totaled. It is missed every day. This car always starts even well below 0 degrees (F) nothing rattles, interior build has held up since new. Only down side I can think of is these cars have weak struts. Other than that, if you change the transmission fluid like you should, you'll have one of the most reliable cars built.
2002 SES
This car replaced my 2001 Oldsmobile Alero and i couldn't be happier. I bought this car at 179,000+ as of late last year and up until now i have added 5,000+ miles. This car is equipped with the Duratec 30 engine, and the AX4N automatic transmission. Both are in pristine condition and show no signs of failing. Appropriate driving habits and maintenance, this car will last. Change the oil frequently(use whatever is shown on the oil cap), change filters, etc. and this car will be reliable. Another tip: Use the E brake(a peddle with a handle release) before setting the car in Park, less stress on the transmission.
2002 Taurus SES
Purchased in 2006 with 47K. In 2 years, I've driven it 40,000 miles. Cam shaft synchronizer, water leaking into blower motor and warping rotors have been the problem. Otherwise, starts and runs fine. I get 23-24 mpg city and 25-27 all around. I've gotten 30 mpg on the highway in winter time. Cheap to buy, run, insure and fuel. As someone earlier pointed out, it's not exactly the target for car thieves. Good, reliable, low cost transportation. My third Taurus. Buy this car and spend your money on other things.
Excellent Car
I puchased by Taurus new with 14 miles on it and I currently have just shy of 150,000 miles on the odometer. The only thing that has went bad was a door lock actuator that was replaced under warranty at about 60k miles (bought extended warranty). Take care of the filters and change the plugs/wires at 100k and these cars will last you a long time as they are very reliable.
Great value for the money
My husband and I bought this car new in Dec. 2001, just before our first child was born. It's been a very functional, reliable car. Not sexy, but then again, no one will ever want to steal it. My husband's parents sold us a Chrysler T&C minivan, which we ended up using as our family car for two years. I preferred that for ease of getting kids in and out. But after the van was destroyed in a car accident we went back to the wagon, and it's quite nice. Also I noticed it's easier to fit groceries in the wagon than the van. No major repairs.
