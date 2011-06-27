Vehicle overview

The 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 is proof that some things, such as iconic design and spine-compressing performance, just never go out of style. Back in the late 1960s you could've walked into your nearby Ford dealer and drove out -- sideways if you so chose -- in the scooped and striped Shelby GT500, a modified version of a Mustang fastback that came packing a monster V8. Today, you can walk into your nearby Ford dealer and do the same. The difference, however, is that while the old warhorse was certainly powerful and quick, it would be left in the dust by the latest Ford Mustang to sport snake emblems on its flanks.

Last year, the Shelby GT500 got a number of tweaks to the suspension and tire fitment that effectively nullified previous gripes about the car's resistance to going around corners. And for 2011, Ford's engineers improved things further via the new aluminum block (versus the previous iron) for the big V8. The reduction of about 100 pounds of weight up front makes the newest Shelby more eager to turn in, and the revised engine manages to be both more powerful (by 10 horsepower for a total of 550) and more fuel-efficient -- so much so that it now avoids getting hit with a gas-guzzler tax.

As you'd expect, this is one wickedly fast car. Though we haven't yet track-tested the 2011 version, last year's Shelby GT500 charged to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds and ripped through the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds. Those are numbers you'd associate with big-buck exotics wearing a prancing horse or a raging bull -- not a coiled-up snake -- on their noses. And even though this pony is still saddled with an antiquated solid-axle rear suspension, the latest GT500 boasts crisp turn-in response and a confident feel through the curves thanks to optimal suspension tuning and new tire compounds.

As impressive as the GT500 is, it's probably worth considering the 426-hp 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS, the 425-hp 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 and even its 412-hp 2011 Ford Mustang GT little brother. They may not be quite as ridiculously quick, but they're priced considerably lower -- nearly $16,000 lower in the case of the Mustang GT. And if you're looking for something that's more sports car than muscle car, the iconic Chevrolet Corvette is worth a hard look. All that said, though, the 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 still represents a heck of a bargain. For those wanting supercar performance along with the cool look and sound of a cherry late-'60s Shelby Mustang, it doesn't get any better than this.