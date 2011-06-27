Used 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 Consumer Reviews
2011 Shelby GT 500 / Super Snakes lil br
This is one bad car! You can feel all of the 510 pounds of torque. If your tires don't go up in smoke! This car is so fun to drive, you just don't want to get out of it!
The Ride of your life
The sheer power of this car is quite evident once you get enough mileage to get boost from the supercharger. Just a punch of the pedal will have your head instantly pinned against your seat. It is both an angel when handled carefully, and it can be beast when you can handle all of its power, and want to see what it has to offer, I prefer this on the track. I have drag raced the vehicle and it quite fast, thanks to the SVPP (Performance Package) . Without the Speed Limiter, it surely is 180 MPH+ car; I have witnessed this first hand. I also highly recommend the Electronics Package, This makes it a complete package. If you can't handle people staring, then this car may not be for you.
Attn Getter
I am amazed at the way this car handles and the gobs of power. Driving home from dealership I couldn't wait for the 50 miles to pass til the supercharger kicked in. Unreal. I agree with other reviews...this car gets more stares, waves, and nods of admiration then any car I've had. Stock exhaust sounds amazing and the supercharger whine is addictive. When I drive it I am always looking for the long way home. Convertible seems solid as I have not experienced any flexing over bumps. Since all 2011 GT500's have been built it is an exclusive club you'd enter by owning one. Plus, it feels so nice to embarrass others who've paid over double to get the same performance from Germany.
Power plus
The torque will have other drivers watching your rear end. The exhaust sound is almost perfect. Shifting is short-throw and accurate. Stiff suspension. Cornering is good, but not great. You must know how to handle the power, especially on wet pavement or fishtailing will become a way of life. Gas mileage better than I expected. The interior is seriously lacking when compared to the M5 I just traded.
First thoughts
I just traded in my 2009 GT500 for this car, and while there were many similarities, the 2011 w/ SVT package and Electronics package is leaps and bounds ahead of the 2009. At first it was the more European design elements that caught my eye. The meaner cowl, the larger and better designed forged wheels, the sleeker interior. The extra 50 horses aren't bad either! After driving the car, I found it had so many more amenities available from steering wheel controls, to voice activation, to personal climate control, to phone synching, and other personalizing touches with new security and driving modes using the ESC and TC.
