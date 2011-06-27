  1. Home
2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Supercharged V8 gives it the acceleration and speed of an exotic, reasonable price, agile handling, old-school styling cues.
  • Low-grade interior plastics, hefty curb weight, still uses a low-tech solid-axle rear suspension, missing some key safety features.
Used Shelby GT500 for Sale
None for sale nearby.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An intoxicating mix of '60s-era muscle and modern-day refinement, the 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 is one of this year's top performance buys.

Vehicle overview

Forty years after the debut of the original GT500, Ford has once again teamed up with legendary Mustang tuner Carroll Shelby to create the 2007 Ford Shelby GT500. With the telltale Cobra emblem the only bit of brightwork on its blacked-out grille and a 500-horsepower, supercharged V8 stuffed under its hood, the Shelby GT500 is the most powerful road-going, factory-produced Mustang of all time. It's also one of the best performance buys for 2007, with a low-$40Ks price tag on the coupe version and a mid-$40Ks sticker on the convertible.

Unlike the late-1960s GT500, the 2007 GT500 doesn't rely on a massive 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 to juice its rear tires. Rather, it uses a small-block, 5.4-liter V8 that's basically a detuned version of the engine from the GT supercar. On the GT500, supplier and cost concerns required the use of a wet-sump oil system (instead of dry-sump), a cast-iron block (instead of aluminum) and a "Roots-type" supercharger with 9 psi of boost (instead of an Eaton "screw-type" with 13.5 psi). But the GT's four-valve aluminum heads transferred over unchanged to the Shelby GT500, as did many smaller items, such as the piston rings and bearings. The result is 500 hp, 480 pound-feet of torque and a mid-4-second 0-60-mph estimate. Assuming the GT500 makes good on that claim, it would be the quickest car under $50,000.

To manage that horsepower boost, Ford's Special Vehicle Team (SVT) engineers reworked the Mustang's MacPherson strut front suspension, fitting stiffer shocks, higher-rate springs and an upgraded stabilizer bar. The solid-axle rear suspension uses upgraded springs as well, along with a Panhard rod to control wheel movement. Although a non-independent rear suspension might seem out of place on what's supposed to be a state-of-the-art performance car, the GT500 proves to be an agile and willing performer, whether on a racetrack or a remote two-lane road. Credit goes to the quick rack-and-pinion steering system, as well as the liberal traction control system, which allows for plenty of tail-out thrills. You can thank Carroll Shelby for the GT500's 18-by-9.5-inch wheels and 255/45 front and 285/40 rear Goodyear F1 tires: After driving a prototype, Shelby insisted on larger rolling stock to better manage the car's power and handling capabilities.

If there's a downside to the top Mustang's drivetrain, it's poundage. Ford lists the Shelby GT500's curb weight at 3,920 pounds in coupe form and 4,040 pounds for the convertible. That's about 400 pounds more than the equivalent Mustang GT. Although we wish this king of all Mustangs weighed less and had better interior materials, there's no denying the performance bargain the 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 represents for muscle-car fanatics. If you missed out on the original GT500, here's another opportunity to get in on the fun.

2007 Ford Shelby GT500 models

The 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 is sold as a four-seat coupe or convertible in a single trim level. Standard equipment includes 18-inch machined aluminum wheels with Goodyear F1 tires measuring 255/45ZR18 in front and 285/40ZR18 in back, a domed hood with functional heat extractors, a front air splitter and a ducktail-style rear spoiler. Inside, you'll find air-conditioning, leather-upholstered sport bucket seats with Cobra logos, six-way power adjustments for the driver, a 500-watt stereo with an in-dash CD changer, cruise control and full power accessories. The GT500 convertible also comes with a power-operated soft top. Both the coupe and the convertible have "GT500" side stripes, while the coupe also has racing stripes from nose to tail; Ford offers a stripe-delete option for buyers who prefer a stealth look. Options include an upgraded 1,000-watt sound system and Sirius Satellite Radio. A sunroof is not available on the coupe.

2007 Highlights

The successor to the SVT Cobra, the 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 is a high-performance version of the current-generation Mustang. It's the most powerful production Mustang ever.

Performance & mpg

All Shelby GT500s are rear-wheel drive. Under the vented hood, you'll find a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 with an iron block and four-valve aluminum heads that provides 500 hp at 6,000 rpm and 480 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 rpm. A Tremec six-speed manual gearbox routes all that through a 3.31 limited-slip rear axle. No automatic transmission is available. Ford says the GT500 is capable of a 4.5-second 0-60-mph time at the test track and over 20 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Standard braking hardware consists of Brembo four-piston calipers squeezing 14.0-inch vented rotors up front and 11.8-inch vented discs clamped by two-piston calipers in back. ABS and traction control are included, as are front seat-mounted side airbags. Stability control and side curtain airbags are not available. Buyers should also note that the GT500 has no spare tire, just a temporary inflation kit.

Driving

With more power than any of the revered Shelby Mustangs of the 1960s, the 2007 GT500 offers performance that's nothing short of intoxicating. Just as its specs suggest, the Shelby GT500 moves out with exotic-carlike verve when you boot the throttle. Its deep well of torque, combined with a low-frequency exhaust bellow and high-pitched supercharger whine, make you want to access those 500 ponies again and again. Triple synchros in 1st and 2nd gear give the transmission a positive, crisp feel when swapping gears, and the overall driving experience manages to be both civilized and brutal, depending on where you position the accelerator pedal. Despite its 2-ton curb weight, Ford's GT500 is good for more than just a drag strip performance. Careful suspension tuning by Ford's engineers and a quick steering ratio make it feel surprisingly nimble through the turns, while a liberal traction control system allows for plenty of "slideways" action.

Interior

Shelby GT500 buyers can choose between an all-black and a black-and-red interior decor. The shifter knob is aluminum, and metallic trim is scattered about the cabin. An interior upgrade package provides stitched leather trim for the instrument hood and center console, along with aluminum covers for the pedals and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Compared to the Mustang GT's gauge pack, the speedometer and tachometer have swapped places (the tach's on the right), and there's now a boost gauge and a message center. Additionally, the front seats have more lateral bolstering to hold you in during hard cornering. There's too much hard plastic for a car in this price range, but ergonomics are solid and you can carry a couple of children in the backseat. Trunk capacity measures 12.3 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Shelby GT500.

5(67%)
4(30%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
30 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not what I expected
Ford Lover,11/29/2006
Bought this car for a little over msrp. I have been lucky enough to own several true sports cars in my life from all the major brands. This car is a blast from 0 to 60. But when the new wears off, the interior looks just like Mustang GT and the build quality is not what it should be. I think the Shelby team should have spent a little more time on the interior and fit and finish to make this a 10 out of 10. Also Ford dealers are trying to charge way to much over msrp for this car.
I've waited 40 years for this...
Mitchell Bateman,12/20/2006
I am 53 years old and owned older Mustang muscle cars in the 60's and 70's but nothing like this car. When the TCS system is disengaged, the raw horsepower is frightening. You better be ready for what's about to happen when you step on it. It's hard to drive it and not put your foot in it every time you stop and take off again. I've never ridden on the space shuttle but I can't imagine the rush being any greater!
12 years later the best muscle car under 30k!
Paul,04/10/2019
2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Always wanted one of these. Just got a white with blue 07 the other day. It's everything I could of hoped for. These engines are capable of so much more and the transmission speaks for itself. At under 30k these are an absolute bargain considering what you get. The interior is dated with no Bluetooth or much safety but that's the beauty of cars like this Imo. And it's a manual! New gt500s can't say the same and also don't have the true classic look. Awesome awesome awesome car.
Thank you Ford
Bri66,10/06/2006
I ordered mine in June and just received it last week. When I first saw this two years ago in New York I knew I had to have one. It is everything I hoped it would be and more. Can not fully explain feeling I had when I saw it for the very first time on the back of the car carrier that brought her to dealership. The acceleration that this car has is probably comparable to being on the space shuttle. It pushes you back into your seat and you remain there until you let up. I have yet to fully open her up. It drives so smooth, takes corners with precision, accelerates quickly and effortlessly. Driving it on smooth roads at 80mph feels like 40mph. Always wanted to own a Shelby, dream come true.
See all 30 reviews of the 2007 Ford Shelby GT500
Write a review

Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Ford Shelby GT500
More About This Model

Admit it. You sat on your hands when the original 1965-'70 Shelby Mustangs went on sale. And you did it again when those cars were still going for less than $30,000 a few years back. Now you're just another one of those annoying types, sitting around telling "coulda-woulda-shoulda" stories. Well, my bitter friend, you've got at least one more chance to buy a sub-$50,000 pony car blessed by the man responsible for Ford's original Cobra, GT40 and GT500. The 2007 Shelby GT500 is about to enter a showroom near you, and it's easily the most powerful and best-performing factory Mustang ever built.

The boys at Ford's SVT reunited with Carroll Shelby to create this super Mustang, and if you think it bears more than a passing resemblance to the 1968 GT500KR, you're right (which we feel is a good thing, by the way). But unlike the original GT500 nameplate (a random number that came from counting off steps in Shelby's 1960s-era workshop), this Mustang's moniker has a basis in fact. Yup, the 5.4-liter V8 under that vented hood makes an honest 500 horsepower, along with 480 pound-feet of torque.

There's a little Ford GT in every GT500 we build
Those figures aren't too surprising when you consider that much of the GT500's engine comes straight out of the Ford GT parts bin. The GT used an aluminum block with a dry-sump oil system and an Eaton "screw-type" supercharger creating 13.5 psi of boost. For the GT500, supplier and cost concerns required the use of a wet sump, cast-iron block and "Roots-type" supercharger with 9 psi of boost. But the Ford GT's four-valve aluminum heads transferred over unchanged, as did many smaller items, such as the piston rings and bearings.

Directing that power is a Tremec six-speed manual transmission featuring dual 215mm cerametallic clutch plates. The cerametallic coating can withstand extremely high temperatures, and the dual-disc design increases the clutch engagement surface area without requiring free-weight leg training to operate smoothly. This is exactly the same unit Ford used in the 2005 Grand Am Mustang — the car that won last year's championship its first year out — so they figure it's been adequately stress-tested for the GT500's street duty.

As those engine numbers suggest, the GT500 moves out with exotic-carlike verve when you boot the throttle. Its deep well of torque, combined with a low-frequency exhaust wail and high-pitched supercharger whine, make you want to access those 500 ponies again and again. The triple synchros in 1st and 2nd gear give the transmission a positive, crisp feel when swapping gears, and the overall driving experience manages to be both civilized and brutal, depending on where you position the accelerator pedal. Ford expects the car to pull zero to 60 in the mid-4-second range, a number that jibes with our internal accelerometers.

Heavy metal, capable cornering
If there's a downside to this drivetrain, it's poundage. Ford lists the GT500's curb weight at 3,920 pounds in coupe form and 4,040 pounds for the convertible. That's about 400 pounds more than the equivalent Mustang GT. Much of that bulk comes from the drivetrain, which is about 350 pounds heavier than the GT's. This also means the weight gain is largely on the front half of the car, suggesting front-end flabbiness compared to the base Mustang's nimble character. Yet we're happy to report that Ford didn't sacrifice the GT500's cornering capabilities for the sake of straight-line acceleration.

The independent MacPherson strut front suspension is reworked with stiffer shocks, higher spring rates and an upgraded stabilizer bar. The solid-axle rear suspension uses upgraded springs as well, along with a Panhard rod to control wheel movement. Suspension settings on the GT500 convertible were left a bit softer to reduce chassis flex, but happily both Shelby models (as well as all 2007 and later base Mustangs) benefit from chassis upgrades in the firewall, transmission tunnel and frame rails.

Our seat time in the GT500 included public road motoring as well as racetrack flogging, and it was at the track where we confirmed the Shelby's agile and willing demeanor. The confident and quick rack and pinion steering system, along with a liberal traction control system, effectively masked the car's 2-ton curb weight while allowing for a healthy bit of "slideways" action (think C6 Corvette's "Competition Mode"). Slowing the car was similarly worry-free, with Brembo four-piston calipers squeezing 14-inch vented rotors up front and 11.8-inch vented discs — clamped by two-piston calibers — in back (still more donor parts from the Ford GT program).

Mr. Shelby says, "Make it so"
A specific upgrade directed by Carroll Shelby himself had to do with the GT500's tire size. After driving a prototype, the Texas chicken farmer insisted on larger rolling stock to better manage the car's power and handling capabilities. One look at the car's 18-by-9.5-inch aluminum wheels and Goodyear F1 rubber suggests he got his way. The 255/40 front tires contrast against the larger 285/40 rear tires to give the GT500 both functional and visual appeal.

Pimp my pony
Other bits of eye candy include the Shelby Mustang's larger front air intakes, wide Le Mans-style body stripes and requisite Cobra and GT500 emblems. Inside the cabin, buyers can stick with the basic charcoal black treatment or add red inserts to the seats and doors. All models feature a black leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter with contrasting red stitching, but an optional Performance Interior Trim Package will further dress up the instrument panel, center console and door armrests with leather inserts. This package also comes with an electrochromic, auto-dimming rearview mirror and aluminum pedal covers. Considering the $40,930 starting price for a GT500 coupe ($45,755 for the convertible) we'd expect higher-grade materials on the door panels and dash, but at least buyers will have the option to somewhat upgrade the interior's look and feel with this package (for an added cost).

Forty-three grand may seem a bit steep for a Mustang, but remember: This car's performance pedigree suggests it will easily challenge Corvettes and M3s, both of which cost substantially more. Of course, if you're still not convinced, you could always let yet another Shelby Mustang pass you by.

Just don't expect us to put up with any more "coulda-woulda-shoulda" stories.

Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 is offered in the following submodels: Shelby GT500 Coupe, Shelby GT500 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M), and 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M).

