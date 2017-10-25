Overall rating 8.2 / 10

This is likely the only year you'll be able to argue that the Ford Shelby GT350 is inferior to the regular Mustang. While the standard Mustang that it's based on gets a significant update this year that includes new styling and features, the GT350 stays the same. Luckily for us, we like the Shelby GT350 just the way it is.

The GT350 is a muscle car for the track day-obsessed. Yes, it shares some looks and interior parts with the standard Mustang, but the key differences are hidden from view. Under the hood is a non-turbocharged 5.2-liter V8. It revs up to 8,200 rpm, punches out 526 horsepower, and even has a flat-plane crankshaft that lends a distinctive warble to the engine's sound. From there, the GT350 has a race-tuned adaptive suspension, high-performance brakes, and all sorts of supportive powertrain upgrades that set it apart. It'll lay down thick stripes of rubber in a straight line, naturally, but the GT350 is most at home around a complicated racetrack or a winding mountain road.

Despite its focus on performance, the GT350 is comfortable and relatively quiet (when your right foot isn't planted on the floor), and it could easily serve as a daily driver. Well-rounded and massively entertaining, the GT350 is definitely our idea of the ultimate Mustang.