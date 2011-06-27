Estimated values
2011 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,915
|$31,137
|$34,556
|Clean
|$25,360
|$29,361
|$32,465
|Average
|$22,248
|$25,808
|$28,284
|Rough
|$19,136
|$22,256
|$24,102
Estimated values
2011 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,683
|$28,554
|$31,689
|Clean
|$23,256
|$26,925
|$29,772
|Average
|$20,403
|$23,667
|$25,937
|Rough
|$17,549
|$20,410
|$22,103