Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10

2020 Ford Shelby GT500

What’s new

  • The GT500 returns after a six-year absence
  • Supercharged V8 good for 760 horsepower
  • Available carbon-fiber wheels
  • Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Huge power from the supercharged V8 engine
  • Quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic
  • High-speed handling aided by aerodynamics
  • Ride doesn't beat you up around town
  • Lackluster interior carries over from standard Mustang
  • Thick seat bolsters make for difficult entry and exit
  • Disappointing quality from standard audio system
  • Much-needed driving aids are optional
2020 Ford Shelby GT500 Review

At a distance, the 2020 Shelby GT500 looks like a Mustang that's been rushed through a speed shop with bad taste and unrestricted access to hastily made CAD files. But look closer and you'll see that the wide fenders, enormous grille and rear wing spoiler have a real purpose: to harness the speed generated by the latest über-Mustang's 760 horsepower.

The expansive fenders contain wider wheels and tires to better stick the car to the road, while the front grille sized like a New York City sidewalk grate helps cool the hard-working supercharged V8 engine. The rear spoiler and assorted lower and side winglets also aid in directing airflow to press the car to the ground.

When you're the top horse in the stable, expectations are high. And nothing short of world-beating performance is expected of the new Mustang Shelby GT500. Since Ford ended production of the previous-generation GT500 after the 2014 model year, Dodge has normalized pony-car extremes with its Challenger Hellcat variations and Chevrolet has set new records on the crucible of test tracks, Germany's Nürburgring, with its Camaro ZL1.

The GT500 is well-equipped to reassert itself. Ford and Tremec developed a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission specifically for this engine and fitted huge 16.5-inch-diameter front brake rotors clamped upon with six-piston calipers. The adaptive suspension can adjust to various modes, including settings for track-day heroics or drag-race showdowns.

This Ford is clearly a purpose-built car that won't be content with the daily commute. Not that you couldn't use it for that, however. Inside you'll find striking two-tone leather sport seats, microsuede door panel inserts, a 12-inch LCD gauge cluster, the Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an optional Bang & Olufsen sound system. Vanquishing world-class performance-car competitors need not come at the cost of comfort and convenience.

The GT500 does come at a cost, however. Add just a few options and you're looking at a Mustang with an MSRP of more than $100,000. Yet that money buys such staggering performance, and results in such little compromise in comfort, that it's pretty easy to say it's worth every penny.

What's it like to live with the GT500?

Having 760 hp is cool, but can you actually enjoy it every day? Edmunds' editorial team purchased a 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 to find out. We're driving it for a year and 20,000 miles. We passed on the somewhat extreme Carbon Fiber Track package and went with the more practical base model and opted for the Technology package. Check out our Shelby GT500 long-term test to learn even more about this super Mustang.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.0 / 10
It seems like just yesterday that we extolled the virtues of the Shelby GT350, calling it the best and most compelling Mustang ever built. But now there's the GT500 and it outperforms its little brother in every measurable metric. The big brother Shelby combines unbelievable straight-line performance with impressive handling, all while managing to be fairly comfortable and as practical as any other Mustang.

How does it drive?

9.5
Monstrous. That's the easiest way to sum up the capabilities of the GT500. Straight-line performance is nothing short of shocking. Our test car ripped from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and through the quarter-mile in only 11.3 seconds at a staggering 130.7 mph. Braking from 60 mph was also impressive with a recorded distance of only 98 feet; that's close to some supercars. Handling numbers were also highly impressive and the Shelby pulled 1.17g on our skidpad. Again, near some supercars.

The somewhat numb steering earns a minor demerit as does the Shelby's overly wide turning circle. You can expect to make plenty of three-point turns in this car. But the smoothness and quickness of the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic deserve special mention. The transmission is adaptive and responsive to the driver's input, making stop-and-go traffic or hot-lapping a total breeze.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The GT500 is impressively comfortable considering how capable it is. Other than the considerable levels of road and exhaust noise — and they're really not out of step for this class of car — there's little to complain about. You can adjust the trick MagneRide suspension to allow for a relatively comfortable ride on the highway or switch to the Sport or Track setting for more enthusiastic driving.

The GT500's climate control system is also a strong point. It provides good temperature regulation and has plenty of vents with excellent adjustability. Some larger drivers might dislike the aggressive bolstering on the optional Recaro seats, but they do an excellent job of holding you in during quick driving.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The interior of the GT500 is fairly standard Mustang stuff. While that means it's instantly recognizable to most modern Ford owners, it also means the GT500 has the same strengths and weaknesses as any other Mustang. Buttons abound, especially on the steering wheel, and it's all too easy to press the wrong one.

Getting into the driver's seat, unless you're exceptionally tall, will probably mean having to squeeze between the bottom of the steering wheel and the thick thigh bolsters on the seat, assuming you have chosen the optional Recaro seats. Rear seats may or may not exist (the Carbon Fiber Track Pack removes the seats). In either case, the space is a cramped as in a typical Mustang.

How’s the tech?

6.0
It's with some surprise that Ford has been so stingy with seemingly basic technology in the GT500. Navigation and a decent audio system are bundled in the optional Technology package. You'll need that package to get driver aids such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. A free lap timer and g-meter don't come close to making up for that.

Thankfully Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard and function very well, even allowing you to keep smartphone navigation up while listening to terrestrial or satellite radio. Though well sorted, the GT500's performance driver aids don't hold a candle to what's available in the Camaro ZL1.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The Shelby GT500 maintains all the usability of a standard Mustang, making it an actual candidate to be a 760-horsepower daily driver. Though the trunk opening is less than ideal, it makes the most of its capacity to hold golf bags or suitcases with ease.

The optional Carbon Fiber Track Pack is both good and bad for cargo capacity. It eliminates the rear seats and the ability to fold them to carry longer objects, but you get a second trunk of sorts with the space they used to occupy. Interior storage space is also identical to a standard Mustang's. You'll find enough room for sunglasses, a phone and drinks, and everything stays secure during spirited driving.

How economical is it?

5.5
It's highly unlikely most owners of the GT500 will keep a close eye on their fuel bills, but they should brace for the extra expense this 760-horsepower Mustang will bring. The EPA rates the GT500 at 14 mpg combined (12 city/18 highway). In our time with the GT500, we managed to match the EPA's estimate and achieved 15.1 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route. But we also had numerous tanks in the single digits. Of course, cars of this type rarely get stellar fuel economy, but the GT500 trails everything else in the class.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The price tag can easily be left out of casual conversation because it's so easy to geek out over the GT500's capability. But with our test car's as-tested price of just over $94,000, the value of all that performance suddenly comes into question. Sure, you can build out a BMW M4 to a similar price, but if outright performance is your game, the Camaro ZL1 1LE is more than $20,000 less expensive, as is a well-equipped C8 Corvette.

Even Ford aficionados might balk at the fairly standard Mustang interior and the lack of standard navigation, blind-spot monitoring or a decent audio system. But performance like this can blind potential buyers to any minor faults. Just make sure you get a gas card with some rewards points.

Wildcard

10.0
Previous iterations of the GT500 always left a little something to be desired. They had power, sure, but they lacked refinement and credibility on anything but a long, straight road. But the 2020 GT500 leaves all of that behind, somehow managing to be part drag-strip star and part road racer. It really does feel like the GT350's older, and much bigger, brother.

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye may have more power, and the hyperfocused Camaro ZL1 1LE might have more stick and cut a faster lap time, but the GT500 does nearly everything just as well and manages to provide occupants with a fairly comfortable ride and decent practicality.

Which Shelby GT500 does Edmunds recommend?

Start with the standard Shelby GT500 first and see if that doesn't satisfy your lust for bending the laws of physics. If not, you can add the Handling package for improved aerodynamics or go even harder with the Carbon Fiber Track package that upgrades the wheels, tires and suspension. These packages aren't available together, so you'll need to choose one or the other.

Ford Shelby GT500 models

The 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 is a high-performance version of the Mustang coupe available in a single trim level. Essentially, a track-ready, street-legal Mustang, it has many performance features not available on the standard-issue car.

Standard equipment starts with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 (760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque) paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and rear-wheel drive. Other key performance features include three powertrain coolers (oil, differential and transmission), adaptive dampers, a Torsen rear differential (with 3.73 gearing), race-grade Brembo brakes, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Hardcore performance doesn't limit comfort, however. Inside, the GT500 offers leather-wrapped front seats with simulated-suede inserts, a digital gauge cluster display, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Serious enthusiasts may want to add the optional Handling or Carbon Fiber Track package. The former adds a Gurney flap to the rear spoiler for improved aerodynamic performance. The latter, meanwhile, equips the GT500 with 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels, upgraded tires and adjustable strut top mounts for fine-tuning alignment, Recaro front seats, and carbon-fiber interior trim. The Carbon Fiber Track package also removes the rear seat for weight savings.

If lap times aren't an obsession, consider the Technology package instead. It adds an upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system, a navigation system blind-spot monitoring and driver-seat memory settings.

    2020 Ford Shelby GT500 videos

    2020 Shelby GT500 Long-Term Update! How Fast Is It? Ultimate Muscle Car Review — MPG & Performance

    2020 Shelby GT500 Long-Term Update! How Fast Is It? Ultimate Muscle Car Review — MPG & Performance

    CARLOS LAGO: Hey, remember this Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 we bought back in January? Well, we had a lot of fun plans with it. But 2020 had other ideas. Hey, hey step back, keep your distance, OK? We're good? All right. Well, now that our test track is back open, we finally get to test it. [MUSIC PLAYING] We're going to talk about what it's been like to own this vehicle for the past few months and see what its supercharged V8 goodness has felt like and what it's also meant in terms of fuel economy. Then we're going to test it and we're going to find out how those performance figures that we generate here compare to that of the Carbon Fiber Track Pack GT500 we tested late last year. We'll see if the $18,500 that option costs, what that's actually worth in performance data. Anyway, hit the links below to visit Edmunds.com see more about our experience with this vehicle. And also be sure to like, comment, and subscribe. And we'll get on with the rest of the video. Hey, kids. One of the awesome things about living in California is not only do you have 91-octane fuel as your best fuel choice, you also have to have a front license plate, especially if you're in Santa Monica. They really seem to enjoy ticketing vehicles without front plates. Now if you look at the GT500, there aren't a lot of obvious places to put one. You have these two dimples in the bumper that you could use to drill in and put a bracket there. But you really don't want to drill into the front bumper of your GT500. We actually went to an aftermarket company called Grimmspeed. And they sold us this bracket which is actually intended to be used on a Ford Focus RS. It works really well in this case and threads into the tow hook threaded receiver. And that means it's easy to install and easy to remove when you want to go to a track day. So now our GT500 is just barely on the right side of legal. Good stuff. Now we get to talk about fuel economy. And when we do that, we're going to pop the hood. It's like, I think, what was the big short where they had to use celebrities to talk about the financial crisis to keep people interested? Anyway, let's show of this. These things get really hot. And they are sticky, which is really fun. Black hood pins-- who would have thought. It's great idea in the California sun. Anyway, fuel economy. Look at this engine. All right, we have just over 5,000 miles on this GT500. And so far, our average fuel economy has been 12.4 MPG. That sounds low. It actually matches the EPA's city rating. We have recorded as high as 22 MPG on a road trip. But most of our fills tend to be in the low teens. We actually have a number of films that are under 10 MPG. Now of course, it's 760 horsepower. You shouldn't expect good fuel economy. But you should also know how quickly this engine consumes fuel. Back when we tested the Carbon Fiber Track Pack GT500, we went through an entire tank in a matter of hours. We've actually ran into situations with this car where the low fuel light came on and the fuel gauge showed half a tank. Like, this thing really likes to go through fuel in a way that we haven't experienced from the Camaro ZL1 and both Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger Hellcat variants. If gasoline was gin, this car would be Winston Churchill. [ENGINE REVVING] If gas were a social media currency, this car is Gen Z. Zing. This thing just is really bad with fuel economy. That being said, outside of the fuel economy, this thing has been a terrific daily driver. We've done road trips. We've done commuting. We've ran errands with it. And it's like a normal Mustang, just with an ungodly amount of power and ridiculous acceleration. But so long as you don't really experience that, it's just slightly louder, which is really nice. Now let's get to testing. Now the first thing we typically start with is weighing the car. I know what you're saying, no weigh. And I'm going to say, yes weigh, the first part of the testing process. I was a mile away. I'm a pro-- pro vehicle tester. Normally when it comes to vehicle weight, we just report the figure and move on, unless there's something significant. In this case, that significance is the existence of the Carbon Fiber Track Pack, because it comes with carbon fiber wheels that are not only much stiffer than these flow-formed aluminum wheels that this GT500 has, but they're a lot lighter too. And that weight comes off one of the most important parts of the vehicle and that is unsprung mass around the corners. You heard about that, google it. More time than we have to talk about in this video in particular. Now, we weighed the Carbon Fiber Track Pack GT500 back in December. And it weighed-- wait for it-- 4,058 pounds. And that weight was split-- front, 57%, 43% into the rear. This GT500 weighed 4,168 pounds, split 56% front and 44% rear. That's 110 pounds more than a Carbon Fiber Track Pack, which is less than I would have thought. But it does make sense when you figure that the Carbon Fiber Track Pack's biggest weight difference advantage is those carbon fiber wheels. So there you go. Yes weigh. If you recall from our unboxing video, the GT500 in the owner's manual explained the proper brake burnishing procedure. Why would you do that? Well, think of it like preparing the braking system for high speed driving like you would do on a race track. We're going to do it now because we have a testing area. And why not? Now, how do you do this process? Well, there's actually two steps to this process. The first though we can skip because it's designed for brand new brakes or brand new pads, which we don't have. We've got 5,000 miles on this car. They're set. But the second step, we have to refer to the notes I took on my phone. So we'll ask Arnie about how to get them done. The second step requires 15 consecutive stops, back to back, accelerating at three quarter throttle to 80 miles an hour, and then braking to 20 miles an hour at 1g of acceleration. How do you measure 1g? Well, in most cases that's basically peak braking effort in most performance cars. And the GT500, like a lot of performance cars, actually has a meter on the dash that'll give us a live G readout. So I'll try to refer to that. Let's get started. And keep in mind, 760 horsepower means 3/4 throttle is a lot of power. So we probably don't need to spend a lot of time at three quarter throttle. [ENGINE REVVING] Yeah, that happens. That gets to 80 real quick. First stop. [TIRES SQUEALING] [ENGINE REVVING] Second stop. All right, let's get it back to 80. [TIRES SQUEALING] That's stop 4. Tough part is remembering. [REWINDING] Doing this repeatedly is going to make somebody nauseous. Stop 14, stop 15, last stop. SPEAKER: How was that experience for you, Carlos? CARLOS LAGO: I'm going to keep inching forward so I don't stop on hot brakes. But man, doing 1G stops, and then almost a G acceleration back-to-back, 15 times is a recipe for nausea. Pro tip-- don't do that. So we've illustrated the brake burnishing procedure. And how about one more braking run, this time for real. This time we're going to illustrate an actual emergency stop from 60 miles an hour. This is, of course, for illustration purposes, not for testing. We've already done that. But I just want to show you what that looks like, and then tell you the result. So our best stop from 60 in this GT500 was 103 feet. That's of course a little bit longer than what we got in the Carbon Fiber Track Pack that we tested previously. That was 98 feet. But why is that? Well, the biggest difference in a car's braking performance has to do with the tires. The GT500 with the Carbon Fiber Track Pack gets really sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2's, while the standard GT500 gets still good but less sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S. And that brings up the difference in braking performance. 103 feet is still really good though. And most sports cars should aim for that level. So I'm pretty happy with this performance. But now let's go to acceleration, which should be a bit more fun. Yeah. Now, the Edmunds testing process, when it comes to acceleration, we always start with what we call the key up acceleration run. And the intention there is to mimic what happens if you were to just turn the car on, put it in drive, and mash the gas. Now when we did that with the GT500, we recorded a 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds without rollout, 3.7 seconds with rollout. If you recall, rollout is when you subtract about a foot of the first initial acceleration to simulate, more like what happens on a drag strip, even though we're not trying to measure that. Don't worry about it. It's semantics. Just know that those are the figures that you'd compared to most car magazines because they all test with rollout. But the quarter mile happened in 11.8 seconds at nearly 130 miles an hour from just putting it in drive and mashing the gas. Wow. Now, if you want to actually care about making the car go even faster, the way to do that is make sure you're in drive, of course. Put the car in Sport Mode. We do have Launch Control but our team found it was faster to just do it ourselves. Traction Control or Advance Track off, suspension in Sport. Make sure the steering is there too just for a little bit more control. Now when you're in this position, we're also going to put the exhaust in track because you want to hear this thing. Now we're in the setup. You're going to start with applying a little bit of brake pressure while rolling on that gas pedal. You can't just slap the gas pedal. You have to roll onto it just so the rear tires have a chance. We have 760 horsepower. So you've got to give them a chance to do that. Let's do this. [ENGINE REVVING] Light brake pressure, roll on the gas pedal. [TIRES SQUEALING] Oh, boy! [LAUGHING] So not that I got it exactly right there. But when you do, like our test team did, we recorded zero to 60 in 3.7 seconds without rollout and 3.4 seconds with rollout. We're going to talk about skid pad last, frankly, because it's a boring test to watch. And it's also a boring test to run. You're just driving in a circle, making lots of horrific tire noises. But we're going to talk about it last because it has to do with the value of the Carbon Fiber Track Package. If you've been keeping tabs with the results of this car versus the one we've tested previously, you might be wondering where that money is going to, that $18,500. This car is 110 pounds heavier than the Carbon Fiber Track Package. And if you divide that by the cost of the package, you get $168 per pound. Yes, it's unsprung weight and there's more to it than that. But we're just going to leave it simple for the sake of building a case of absurdity. Now when you measure braking distances. This stopped in 103 feet. And the Carbon Fiber Track Package did 98 feet. Now if you were to do $1 per foot, that is $3,083. Now when we talk about acceleration, it gets even weirder, because to 60 miles an hour, this GT500 was basically as fast as the Carbon Fiber Track Pack to 60. Why is that? Well, there's a couple of factors at play. And you can put your weight or your thought behind a couple of different ones. So the first up-- 760 horsepower and two-drive wheels. You're traction limited. No matter how much power you have or how much tire you have, you're always going to be at that threshold. And when you're launching it without using Launch Control because you like doing it manually, that's just what you're going to get. There's also another factor at play. This GT500 has the street alignment where its tires are basically more vertical. The Carbon Fiber Track Pack had the track alignment setting, both were at align in the owner's manual if you go back and watch our unwrapping video of this car. Now that track package or that track alignment setting is going to make the tires bow out a little bit more. So they work better when you're going around corners like on a race track. That's going to hurt acceleration. And I bring that up to talk about the skid pad. This GT500 and its street alignment setting averaged 1.02G on this skid pad. That's a really, really good result for any sports car. But that Carbon Fiber Track Package GT500 with the track alignment setting did 1.17G, which was a figure so high we actually had to double check the data to make sure it was legit. It's among the highest we've ever recorded. And that's spectacular performance. So if you want to know where that $18,500 really goes to. It's that kind of experience. It's that road holding and that level of grip. And it's also a little bit nicer to drive when you're going at that extreme cornering as well. So if you're dead set on track days, that's probably the direction to go. But for most people like us, this GT500 as it sits is the right solution. See you, suckers. [ENGINE REVVING]

    In this update, Carlos Lago explains what it's been like living with the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 so far. This video covers installing the front license plate, an update on fuel economy, and performance testing to see the difference between our GT500 and an earlier one we tested that had the optional — and pricey — Carbon Fiber Track Pack.

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    5.2L 8cyl S/C 7AM
    MSRP$70,300
    MPG 12 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Shelby GT500 safety features:

    SOS Post-Crash Alert System
    Sounds the horn and flashes the emergency indicators in the event of a crash, alerting emergency workers of your location.
    Rearview Camera
    Helps you navigate into tight parking spots and avoid collisions when backing out of spots in crowded parking lots.
    Ford MyKey
    Allows the owner to set secondary-driver parameters and limits for teen and valet drivers.

    Ford Shelby GT500 vs. the competition

    Ford Shelby GT500 vs. Dodge Challenger

    The SRT Challenger Hellcat is today's most bonkers muscle car, with 717 hp in its standard configuration and 797 hp in the new Redeye variation. That's just a silly amount of power to put in a regular motorist's hands. But to quote Childish Gambino, this is America, and the only thing vaguely un-American about the Redeye is that it doesn't make 800 horsepower. The GT500 won't knock out the same power, but it's in the neighborhood, and it will undoubtedly handle itself better around a racetrack.

    Compare Ford Shelby GT500 & Dodge Challenger features

    Ford Shelby GT500 vs. Chevrolet Camaro

    The GT500 (along with the "lesser" GT350) and the Camaro ZL1 are archenemies and share many of the same types of upgrades to the suspension, powertrain and brakes for better performance on the track. Like the Camaro, the GT500 uses a supercharged V8 engine, but the Shelby puts out 110 more horsepower. On paper, that looks substantial. In practice, these two will be very closely matched, with the Shelby probably having an edge at the top end of acceleration.

    Compare Ford Shelby GT500 & Chevrolet Camaro features

    Ford Shelby GT500 vs. BMW M4

    A Mustang compared to a BMW? In days past, this matchup would've been unthinkable. But today's Shelby is no ordinary Mustang, nor is the M4 an ordinary BMW. This contest isn't fair, though; the GT500 makes about 330 hp more than the BMW. And on the track, the Shelby has wider tires to make use of all that power. The M4 is more luxurious, but the GT500's power easily makes up for any comparative lack of refinement.

    Compare Ford Shelby GT500 & BMW M4 features

    Related Shelby GT500 Articles

    Edmunds Tested: Mustang GT500 vs. Charger Hellcat vs. Camaro ZL1

    Carlos Lago by Carlos Lago , Senior WriterJanuary 16th, 2020

    When you have three of the most powerful and highest-performing muscle cars the world has ever seen, you do the ultimate muscle car test.

    That's exactly what the Edmunds team did in December when we had a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, a 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody and a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Fiber Track Pack. Total horsepower? 2,207.

    The team spent two weeks testing and evaluating these three, just like we do with every vehicle that enters our garage. We logged performance figures at our private test facility, and hosts Carlos Lago, Kurt Niebuhr and Elana Scherr lived with each car, using them for errands and Instagram postings.

    To film the drag race and comparison videos, we spent two days at a larger facility since there are precious few places to safely and legally run three cars side by side up to 130 mph.

    The specs and notes from our test team follow below.

    Technical specifications and performance data

     

    2019 Chevrolet
    Camaro ZL1 1LE

    2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody

    2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Fiber Track Pack

    Price, base; as-tested (includes destination and gas-guzzler tax)

    $64,695; $75,485

    $79,440; $89,595

    $73,995; $94,265

    Configuration

    Front-engine, RWD

    Front-engine, RWD

    Front-engine, RWD

    Engine

    Supercharged 6.2-liter V8

    Supercharged 6.2-liter V8

    Supercharged 5.2-liter V8

    Output

    650 hp @ 6,500 rpm, 650 lb-ft of torque @ 3,600 rpm

    797 hp @ 6,300 rpm, 707 lb-ft of torque @ 4,500 rpm

    760 hp @ 7,300 rpm, 625 lb-ft of torque @ 5,000 rpm

    Redline

    6,500 rpm

    6,400 rpm

    7,500 rpm

    Fuel economy, combined (city/highway)

    16 mpg (13/21)

    16 mpg (13/22)

    14 mpg (12/18)

    Transmission, final drive, differential type

    10-speed automatic, 2.85:1, electronic limited-slip

    8-speed automatic, 3.09:1, asymmetric limited-slip

    7-speed dual-clutch automatic, 3.73:1, Torsen limited-slip

    Front suspension

    MacPherson strut, Multimatic DSSV coilover shocks, adj. camber plates, adj. strut mounts, adj. height, stabilizer bar

    Independent SLA, electronically adj. Bilstein coilover shocks, stabilizer bar

    MacPherson strut, electronically adj. MagneRide shocks, adj. strut mounts, stabilizer bar

    Rear suspension

    Independent five-link, Multimatic DSSV shocks, adj. stabilizer bar

    Independent five-link, electronically adj. Bilstein shocks, stabilizer bar

    Independent integral-link, electronically adj. MagneRide shocks, stabilizer bar

    Brakes: f;r

    15.4-in vented rotors w/ six-piston calipers; 14.4-in vented rotors w/ four-piston calipers

    15.4-in vented and slotted rotors w/ six-piston calipers;  13.8-in vented and slotted rotors with four-piston calipers

    16.5-in vented rotors w/ six-piston calipers; 14.6-in vented rotors w/ four-piston calipers

    Wheels: f; r, construction

    19 x 11-in; 19 x 12-in, forged aluminum

    20 x 11-in, forged aluminum

    20 x 11-in; 20 x 11.5-in, carbon fiber

    Tires: f; r

    Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R305/30R19; 325/30R19

    Pirelli P Zero 305/35R20

    Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2
    305/30R20; 315/30R20,

    Wheelbase

    110.7 in

    116.2 in

    107.1 in

    L x W x H

    190.2 x 74.7 x 52.4 in

    197.5 x 78.3 x 57.5 in

    189.5 x 76.6 x 53.7 in

    Weight (f%/r%)

    3,892 lbs (54.8/45.2)

    4,527 lbs (56.9/43.1)

    4,058 lbs (56.6/43.4)

    lb/hp

    6.0

    5.7

    5.3

    0-45 mph

    2.8 sec

    3.1 sec

    2.8 sec

    0-60 mph

    3.9 sec

    4.2 sec

    3.8 sec

    0-60 mph (w/ 1-ft rollout)

    3.5 sec

    3.9 sec

    3.5 sec

    0-75 mph

    5.1 sec

    5.3 sec

    4.8 sec

    Quarter-mile

    11.6 sec @ 122.4 mph

    11.7 sec @ 127.0 mph

    11.3 sec @ 130.7 mph

    Braking, 60-0 mph

    102 ft

    102 ft

    98 ft

    200-ft skidpad, g (avg)

    1.21

    1.00

    1.17

    Testing notes
    Test date: December 9, 2019

    2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
    Driver: Kurt Niebuhr

    Weather conditions
    Temp: 65.8 degrees
    Barometer: 30.0 inches Hg
    Humidity: 55.6%
    Wind speed: 5.4 mph
    Wind direction: Tail and cross

    Acceleration
    Weird as it is to have a 10-speed automatic paired to a 650-hp V8, it makes a case for itself when you're really on it. Revs are nearly always at peak power and there's no real pause and following torque/power spike to upset the car and spin the tires. Key-up is fairly ferocious and traction, though ample, is limited by the cold-ish tires. Very little wheelspin to get the 1LE sideways and it gets points for stability when something like a Hellcat would be trying to jump the fence. Shifts are quick and smooth, but not snappy like a dual-clutch. That's not a complaint, just an observation.

    Launch control is through Performance Traction Management, though with the lack of traction, I went with Sport 1. You'd need to get these tires really hot on a grippy surface to use Race, and we didn't have anything approaching that level of grip. Launch control almost bogs it down off the line and you wonder if the run is blown before the Camaro just explodes down the straight. Nearly holy hell, but it's almost too quiet to be this fast. It almost takes away from the thrill to not hear more of the blower, exhaust or both.

    Braking
    Good brakes in this car, but the tires need temp to have any grip. Cooldown was shortened just to keep the rubber warm-ish. No brake dive, just stopping power time after time. Great feel, great stability. Proof that Chevy can build a car that stops when it cares enough. Could do this all day. 

    Handling
    Tires need heat. Sound familiar? Cooling temps and a setting sun meant most runs needed two to six warm-up laps before it felt like it wouldn't swap ends. With these tires, the 1LE is damn near dangerous when it's chilly outside. But once up to temp, damn! The aero bits might not be working at these speeds, but it's fun to imagine they're doing something.

    Takes some recalibration to get the car up to the right speed to start a skidpad run. Tires are near silent no matter what's happening, so you've gotta pay really close attention to know what's happening. ESC seems really good right off the bat. Still, 1.16 g (avg)? That's insane. Peak runs had Performance Traction Management in Sport 2, but all the way off was very close. Again, cooler temps and lack of constant temps limited the numbers. Fairly amazing, even if the car is a single purpose hot-lapper.

    2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody
    Driver: Jonathan Elfalan

    Weather conditions
    Temp: 65.3 degrees
    Barometer: 30.0 inches Hg
    Humidity: 56.7%
    Wind speed: 4.9 mph
    Wind direction: Tail and cross

    Acceleration
    Echoing Kurt's sentiments here the first time we tested. Not enough grip to even use a fraction of the power off the line. Launch control has a selectable engine speed, but it's not a very smart system. It's quicker to do things manually. Our best run came using the same approach as last time, starting in second gear and just easing into the power until you get right below the wheelspin. I kept street traction on, and it seemed to net a similar result that Kurt with it off. Acceleration is otherwordly when you actually have traction.

    Braking
    Feels like I needed quite a bit of pedal pressure to reach the ABS threshold braking. Also experienced some wooden pedal moments after a few accel runs, which Kurt did not experience. Now I'm thinking the pads might be slightly glazed? Otherwise the tires do an admirable job of bringing this heavyweight down to a stop, at least from 60 mph. 102 feet? That's impressive. And consistent.

    Handling
    Yeah, this is still a big, heavy muscle car not originally intended for curves. It steers and goes pretty well and has a pretty nice amount of grip, but you can feel that once you break it loose at some speed you're gonna be sliding for a while. Steering feels a bit slow and light on feedback, but it's enough to sense when the front end goes away. It pushes at the limit as long as you are patient with the throttle. The Track mode suspension setting is pretty stiff even around this skidpad area. It works well for the skidpad itself, but any of the bumps around the track make themselves known. Obviously not the right choice for a track-day weekend.

    2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Fiber Track Pack
    Driver: Kurt Niebuhr

    Weather conditions
    Temp: 67.1 degrees
    Barometer: 30.0 inches Hg
    Humidity: 54.3%
    Wind speed: 3.3 mph
    Wind direction: Tail and cross

    Acceleration
    Ferocious is really the only word you can use. Key-up accel was very fast, even with the standard ESC setting and no real heat in the tires. Wheelspin was managed with a bit of heavy hand, but it never shut the car down — you just felt it fighting until the car finally had some traction. The Redeye, for example, lets too much wheelspin happen before clamping down too far before letting it spin up again before finally just giving up. The GT500 seems to understand things a bit better.

    The 1-2 shift spins the tires (ESC flashes but stays low-key) and the 2-3 shift chirps them. That's over 70 mph. The bottom end on this thing is impressive. With "only" 5.2 liters, there's a lot of power under 3,000 rpm. Thanks, giant blower! Above 5,000 rpm this thing just ignites. Thanks again, giant blower! Acceleration is unbelievable. It pulls very, very hard to 7,500 rpm before doing it again in the next gear unabated. 127 mph trap in key-up settings. 131.6 in the quickest. Madness. Launch control lets you tailor the launch rpm, but even down to 1,200 rpm (the lowest allowed), there was still a fair bit of spin/intervention.

    Shifts are a bit firmer, but they don't feel engineered that way — it's simply a lot of power cutting out and then coming back in. With ESC off, you need to stay sharp as the car will spin its wheels at nearly 100 mph if it's cooler or the surface is a tad dirty. Super duper impressed. Monstrous power. 5 stars. Would go full throttle again.

    Braking
    I knew it had a sub-100-footer in it. Sport Cup 2s really help, but the GT500 is remarkably stable and really shows just how good the Mustang platform has become. Like other Mustangs, the pedal is firm and the brakes come in high, not far into the pedal stroke. But unlike other Mustangs, about 90% of the braking power happens immediately, making for some abrupt stops at higher speeds when you're simply trying to scrub off a bit of speed or brake at 50%. Besides that, pedal feel is excellent and you have all the confidence you need to stop from 60. Repeatedly.

    Handling
    No doubt this car had a pretty aggressive alignment (the camber plates looked to be maxed-out), but these are still fairly ridiculous numbers from a Mustang. Turn-in is crisp, but still a little numb … but the steering lets you get right down to business. There's decent feel for something so big and heavy — and with so much tire — and there's a LOT of stick. Power can be metered out with some subtlety — in third gear. Body roll is minimal. Recaros do the trick.

    The Sport Cup 2s talk just a little bit as you get close to the limit where the GT500 tends to understeer away the grip. Feels pretty safe for 760 HORSEPOWER. The thing absolutely monsters the handling loop. The front tires start to fade on this short track before the end of three laps but the brakes stay with you. Spinning off into the sticks only requires turning off traction control. ESC is best left on, really. Stupid fast.

    2020 Ford Shelby GT500 First Drive

    We Let 760 HP Rip on the Racetrack and Drag Strip

    Carlos Lago by Carlos Lago , Senior WriterOctober 29th, 2019

    The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has never been a stranger to headlines.

    Since the model's reintroduction in 2007, the GT500 has continually reset expectations for power and performance. Consider the 2013 model, which boasted 662 horsepower and a 200-mph top speed. Those numbers were unheard of for muscle cars of the time.

    The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 continues its regularly scheduled power climb with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that makes 760 hp on 93 octane. But there are two new curious attributes to its arsenal: a lower 180-mph top speed and a standard seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

    Absurd top speeds are decidedly less useful than transmissions, but both changes point to how Ford wants this new model to perform. Instead of being just a hot rod with a massive engine and a lofty top speed, the new GT500 seeks to be capable on a racetrack too.

    What's it like on the road?

    We primarily drove a GT500 equipped with the optional Carbon Fiber Track package. Its lower ride height, 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels, front splitter extensions, and adjustable wing all scream "racetrack-use only." But unless you've got a tow vehicle and trailer, you still have to drive to the track. That's what we did.

    Settling into the bucket seats reveals manual adjustments and no lumbar. The side bolsters are snug but not overly tight, and we didn't feel much discomfort during approximately 100 miles of road driving. The sole downside is that, to exit, you have to slide the seat back to make enough room between the bolsters and the steering wheel. We can live with that.

    Poke the start button and the V8 lets out a loud rasp before settling to a burly idle. The rotary shifter is an odd sight in a Mustang, but the GT500's new dual-clutch automatic is so well-behaved that you'll quickly get used to it. Twist the knob to Drive and roll onto the gas pedal and the GT500 moves off smoothly and promptly.

    The GT500 reaches highway speeds — and highway-plus-plus speeds — effortlessly. The numbers change in the digital speedometer with a brutal matter-of-factness. Aside from the blaring soundtrack from the exhaust, the GT500 is utterly stable so the only real drama is the damage potential to your driver's license. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 front tires (part of the Carbon Fiber Track package) are very eager to follow every groove in the road, but otherwise the GT500 takes easily to freeway traffic. Even the adaptive MagneRide shock absorbers keep the ride tolerable.

    Like the Mustang GT, the GT500 has what looks like toggle switches at the bottom of its center console that you can use to select different drive modes and change the volume of the exhaust. Unfortunately, the switches only move one way. That's fine if, for example, you make the one click from Normal to Sport mode. But if you want to get back to Normal from Sport, you have to click through Track, Drag Strip and Slippery first. It's a small yet silly annoyance.

    How does it do at the drag strip?

    Did somebody say burnout? Along with the Drag Strip mode, which prepares the transmission for quick upshifts, the GT500 also has launch control and a line lock, a drag-racing feature that holds down the front brakes but leaves the rears free for burnouts.

    While rear tire destruction is simple, activating the line lock feature is a fussy process that requires multiple brake applications and button presses. And in order to roll away from the burnout — like you would if you were doing it the old-fashioned way — you must disable traction control, which in turn disables launch control. Flipping the switch to reengage traction control is easy, assuming you remember to do so. Under the watchful eye of onlookers and the pressure of competition, it might be easy to forget.

    Launch control itself is as straightforward as mashing the brake and gas pedals. The engine shoots to a preselected rpm that you can adjust between runs. Once there, the exhaust's rhythmic thump-thump-thump sounds like a low tom drum.

    There is a slight delay from when you release the brake pedal to when the GT500 starts moving forward. Though launch control is consistent, this delay hurts your reaction time when you're facing timing lights, be they a Christmas tree at a drag strip or a stoplight.

    We have no such complaints about what happens after that delay. The GT500 simply piles on the speed. We ran a few mid-11-second passes and are convinced that Ford's 3.3-second 0-60 mph and 10.7-second quarter-mile claims are reachable with a prepared surface and better conditions.

    What about the racetrack?

    What makes the GT500 tricky to drive fast isn't the power so much as it is realizing how hard you can push it. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires provide unflappable stick and permit higher corner-entry speeds than you expect. The GT500 eliminates speed just as easily and effortlessly as it puts it on, too. The preposterously sized brake rotors (16.5-inch front and 14.6-inch rear) are overshadowed by the size of the gargantuan six-piston front calipers, among the largest Brembo makes for production cars.

    The GT500 welcomes trail braking, which is a technique that involves keeping slight brake pressure on while turning into a corner. Doing so allows additional adjustments to your line before you're midcorner, helping establish a better exit. That, in turn, means you can let the 760 hp loose for the next straight sooner. After every corner, you'll realize you could've applied more gas pedal.

    The transmission is ideally matched for the V8's power. During our drive, we left it in Track mode and never felt the need to grab a manual downshift — it always has the right gear because it knows where the engine makes the most power. It also adjusts shift speed in consideration of cornering.

    Still want to shift yourself? No problem. Pulling on a shift paddle results in impressively quick upshifts and downshifts. The paddles also offer two neat tricks: Holding the downshift paddle sends you to the lowest possible gear, while pulling both paddles gives you a temporary neutral so you can rev the engine whenever needed. That's important stuff for tunnels and onlookers.

    What is its closest competition?

    The BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C 63 sure have better-looking interiors, but in comparison to the GT500 they vanish in plumes of tire smoke when it comes to performance-per-dollar. How many dollars? The GT500 starts at $73,995 (including destination).

    The Carbon Fiber Track package has a stout price tag of $18,500. Navigation, blind-spot monitoring and power seat adjustments come in a separate $3,000 Technology package. Want real paint stripes instead of the more common add-on graphical stripes? That'll be another $10,000. Now you're looking at a Mustang that costs more than $100,000. But even without the stripes, the GT500 ends up being more expensive than top-end, track-ready versions of the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger.

    Which one is the best of the three? A comparison is inevitable. We pity the tires.

    2020 Ford Shelby GT500 First Look

    The Shelby GT500 Is Back With Bite and Worth the Wait

    Elana Scherr by Elana Scherr , Special CorrespondentJanuary 14th, 2019

    That whooshing sound you hear is the sigh of relief from Mustang fans who have been waiting for Ford to show the new Shelby GT500. It's been half a decade since Ford has had a GT500 Mustang in its stable, but Ford says the 2020 Shelby GT500 is going to be worth the wait. There are still secrets to be revealed, but based on what we know so far, this snake is going to have some bite.

    Big Boost

    Normally we'd begin a First Look with how the car looks, but the Shelby GT500 has always been a performance car with a focus on big power numbers. So let's start off with the go-fast stuff. Under the GT500-specific bulging hood will be a supercharged 5.2-liter V8. It uses the same aluminum block as the GT350 version. But instead of going with the exotic flat-plane crank, the GT500's V8 will employ a traditional crossplane crank. The entire rotating assembly has been beefed up to handle more horsepower.

    How much more horsepower? Argh! Ford won't tell us yet! We do know that it will be more than 700 hp, which should be good for 0-60 mph in the mid-3-second range and a quarter-mile run in the high 10s. To get those numbers from a relatively small V8, the GT500 has an enormous 2.65-liter Roots-type supercharger tucked between the aluminum heads.

    The supercharged V8 is no surprise, but the transmission behind it is. Rather than the GT350's six-speed manual, the GT500 has its own gearbox, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) designed by Tremec specifically for the GT500 Mustang. Ford says the DCT can switch gears in less than 100 milliseconds, making shifts faster for drag racing, road courses or just impressing your friends on the way to dinner.

    The transmission is tuned to work in several different drive modes, including Normal, Weather, Sport, Drag and Track. Selecting a particular mode also triggers changes in the MagneRide suspension, steering and throttle response. While the GT500 isn't dedicated to any particular form of racing, it does offer line-lock and launch control to help you put the power to the pavement.

    Keep Your Cool

    Form and function are so tightly tied together in the GT500 that when we do finally get around to talking about the car's appearance, we're also talking about its cooling and aero. The giant front grille, slotted hood and ground-level winglets are all designed to keep the engine cool and the car pressed firmly to the ground at speed. Cooling airflow in the GT500 is double that of the GT350. The fenders are wider in the front to accommodate 20-by-11-inch wheels, and a rear wing and diffuser are standard to make sure air is managed all the way along its journey.

    Downforce and power can't do much without good rubber on the wheels, so the GT500 wears Ford Performance-spec Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that are backed by 16.5-inch brake rotors and Brembo six-piston calipers. If you're having trouble visualizing that, imagine a large pizza — only it's made of a brake disc.

    Snake Eyes

    From the driver's seat, you're probably going to be hypnotized by the long hood and racy air-extractors. But if you spare a moment for the interior, you can admire an optional exposed carbon-fiber instrument panel design, suede door panel inserts and a 12-inch LCD instrument cluster. If the supercharged V8's rumble isn't your kind of music, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system is available. A Sync 3 touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto if you get lost on the way to the track. And just in case you forget that you're in a Shelby, the striking-cobra logo that adorns the front grille, both fenders and the rear tail panel is repeated on the seatbacks, steering wheel and infotainment screen. We counted 11 snakes in all, but there might still be some hiding in there.

    Upgrade Me

    If for some reason the base GT500 isn't enough, there are two upgrades available. The Handling package adds adjustable strut mounts for increased rigidity and a rear spoiler with a Gurney flap. To go all in, opt for the Carbon Fiber Track pack. It deletes the rear seat, bolts on 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels (widened in the back to 11.5 inches) with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, and adds the carbon-fiber rear wing from the GT4 Mustang racing program. An upgraded front splitter extends up the sides of the wheelwells for increased downforce.

    Pricing and Release Date

    The Ford Shelby GT500 has a serious legacy to live up to, as well as some serious competition. American rivals include hopped-up Camaros and Challengers, while European marques such as Porsche and BMW offer different takes on ultra-high-performance motoring. Ford seems confident that the new GT500 won't disappoint, and our first look has us excited to see more. Horsepower announcements are coming soon, and pricing will be available in fall 2019. We expect the car to hit showrooms shortly thereafter.

    FAQ

    Is the Ford Shelby GT500 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Shelby GT500 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.0 out of 10. You probably care about Ford Shelby GT500 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Shelby GT500 gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Shelby GT500 has 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Shelby GT500. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500:

    • The GT500 returns after a six-year absence
    • Supercharged V8 good for 760 horsepower
    • Available carbon-fiber wheels
    • Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Ford Shelby GT500 reliable?

    To determine whether the Ford Shelby GT500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Shelby GT500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Shelby GT500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Shelby GT500 and gave it a 8.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Shelby GT500 is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Shelby GT500?

    The least-expensive 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 is the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl S/C 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $70,300.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl S/C 7AM) which starts at $70,300
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ford Shelby GT500?

    If you're interested in the Ford Shelby GT500, the next question is, which Shelby GT500 model is right for you? Shelby GT500 variants include 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl S/C 7AM). For a full list of Shelby GT500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500

    2020 Ford Shelby GT500 Overview

    The 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 is offered in the following submodels: Shelby GT500 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl S/C 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Shelby GT500.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Shelby GT500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford Shelby GT500?

    2020 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl S/C 7AM)

    The 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl S/C 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $79,680. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl S/C 7AM) is trending -$4,622 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of -$4,622 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $84,302.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl S/C 7AM) is -5.8% below the MSRP.

