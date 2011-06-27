  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
2017 Ford Shelby GT350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Supreme grip and handling precision around turns
  • Strong, high-revving V8 engine infuses the car with plenty of racecar character
  • Rides comfortably despite the focus on performance
  • Cramped rear seat, assuming there's one to begin with
  • Base Sync system seems out of place and cheap in an otherwise high-end machine
Ford Shelby GT350 for Sale
List Price
$53,995
Used Shelby GT350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's a bit misleading to call the 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 a Mustang. Sure, it's a Mustang, but it isn't the kind of Mustang you'll rent in Florida, then drive to Miami Beach with the top down. The GT350 is a street car that has been given the heart of a racecar. And thanks to a fantastically well-tuned suspension, the GT350 is more than just a fast 0-60 Mustang, too. Now, if you were to call the GT350 the ultimate version of a Mustang, that would be more appropriate.

So what makes the GT350 so good? For starters, the flat-plane crank V8. It's a 5.2-liter power plant that's based on the standard Mustang GT engine but with much morevoodoo technology involved. It revs to an astonishing 8,200 rpm and makes all sorts of fantastic noises along the way. The GT350 also gets extra coolers for the oil, differential and transmission, along with unique intake and exhaust manifolds to accommodate the high-revving motor. All of that combines to create a screaming, 526-hp monster built to entertain and dominate on the track, yet it's perfectly docile and drivable in city traffic.

When you start looking at what holds the GT350 together underneath, things are just as interesting. When Ford redesigned the Mustang for 2015, the overhaul included a stiffer chassis and independent rear suspension, which carried over to the GT350 as well. But just as it is in the engine department, the GT350 gets much more than just the standard Mustang suspension. Instead, it comes with adaptive (magnetorheological) dampers, big Brembo brakes and a lowered, racecar-appropriate ride height. And even with all the bonkers-track-day-equipment, the GT350 remains an incredibly approachable car that you can drive quickly with relative ease.

This ability to haul donkey at the racetrack and then drive home without the need for a trailer is the holy grail of sports car design. It's what Porsche has been doing right with the 911 the past 50-plus years. And with the GT350, you don't have to shell out 100-plus grand to get it. But there are alternatives. The 640-hp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is on its way to dealers late in 2016 and it will directly compete with the GT350. A base Chevrolet Corvette is also in the same price range and offers fantastic road and track performance. And if you want to go even farther outside the box, think of cars like the Alfa Romeo 4C and BMW M2. For now, though, this "ultimate Mustang" GT350 is clearly a class leader and one of our favorite cars on the road. And it probably will be for a long time.

Standard safety equipment for the 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 includes traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are emergency assistance, a post-crash alert system (SOS), a rearview camera andMyKey, which can set certain driving parameters for different drivers like valets or your kids.

During a simulated panic stop in Edmunds testing, the GT350 came to a stop from 60 mph in an extremely short distance of 101 feet.

While the Shelby GT350 has not been specifically crash tested, the government has tested a regular Mustang coupe. It earned a five-star rating (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Mustang coupe its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side impact and roof strength crash tests. The Mustang's seat and head restraint design were rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test, the standard Mustang received the IIHS's second best rating of "Average."

2017 Ford Shelby GT350 models

The 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 is a high-performance version of the Mustang coupe. Ford offers a base version and a more race-focused GT350R.

Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers and heavy-duty springs, Brembo brakes, a Torsen rear differential (with 3.73 gearing), a front suspension tower brace, three powertrain coolers (oil, differential and transmission), adjustable drive settings, xenon headlights, a rear spoiler, keyless ignition and entry, manual Recaro front seats with simulated suede inserts, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, a 4.2-inch center display,Track Apps performance telemetry, a rearview camera, phone and audio voice commands (Sync), smartphone app integration and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port.

Opting for the Electronics package equips the GT350 with dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen with Sync 3, a navigation system and a nine-speaker audio system with satellite radio and two USB ports. The Convenience package adds leather upholstery, six-way power sport front seats (with driver power lumbar; these seats replace the standard Recaros) and heating and ventilation for the front seats.

The GT350R gets most of the GT350's standard equipment, plus 19-inch carbon-fiber wheels (with special Michelin tires), revised suspension tuning and aerodynamic body enhancements (front chin splitter and carbon-fiber rear wing, most notably). The air-conditioning, sound system, floor mats, rear seat, rearview camera, Sync system and tire inflation kit are deleted with the R. To get those features back, Ford offers the R-Electronics package, which puts almost all of it back in the car along with the dual-zone climate control, nine-speaker sound system, touchscreen and Sync 3.

Powering the Shelby GT350 is a 5.2-liter V8 that produces 526 hp and 429 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels is the only transmission offered. During Edmunds testing, the GT350 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. For a bit of context, the Corvette did the same sprint in 4.2 seconds. A Mustang EcoBoost made it to 60 mph in about 6 seconds, while the 5.0-liter Mustang GT did it in 4.7 seconds.

Should you be able to resist the GT350's charms and drive in a normal fashion, the EPA estimates the GT350 will achieve 16 mpg in combined driving (14 city/21 highway).

Driving

The 2017 Ford Shelby GT350's crowning jewel is its flat-plane crank V8. It's completely civil around town, even at low rpm. And on the highway, there isn't much noise -- you won't have to shout to have a conversation. But wind out the V8 in each gear up to redline and you will suddenly understand what all the hype is about. The GT350 pulls hard, and it may even take you some time to get used to how long each gear is with that sky-high redline. The exhaust has multiple modes that can be selected independent of driving modes, and we recommend the Sport (Loud) mode as often as you get the chance.

The previously optional adaptive suspension is now standard, and we're extremely happy about that. It makes daily drives relatively shock-free on rough roads. Yet when you venture out on a road course or your favorite curvy road, the GT350 provides seemingly endless grip and remains flat and composed through all sorts of corners -- long sweepers and tight hairpins alike.

The steering is quick and accurate but there isn't much feel between the driver inputs and the car's reactions. But the suspension runs over bumps and grooves (even midcorner) without the slightest hint of upsetting the handling, enhancing driver confidence. Getting in the GT350 and driving it fast is not a daunting task. This is saying a lot considering the GT350's capabilities. It truly is the best of both worlds. If the flat-plane crank weren't such an excellent engine, the suspension would be the GT350's most impressive feature.

Interior

The 2017 Shelby GT350's interior is a lot like the regular Mustang's, which means respectable-quality materials and many of the latest conveniences. It is, however, a bit difficult to come to terms with the fact that you're essentially getting a standard Mustang interior on something that costs twice as much. The basic Sync voice command system (with the 4.2-inch touchscreen) continues to hold appeal for its simple operation of audio and phone functions but it, too, feels a bit below the price point for the GT350 and it can be fussy with commands. With the updated Sync 3 system, you get a much easier interface and quicker responses to touchscreen commands. The easier-to-use icon and menu interface plus smartphone-style pinching and swiping gestures are way friendlier and the clear choice in our opinion.

Standard for the GT350 are Recaro front seats. They provide excellent lateral support for aggressive driving and they're generally acceptable for daily driving. They aren't the most luxurious seats out there, but in this car they definitely make sense. If you want to use your GT350 as a daily driver, the "upgrade" sport seats, with their power adjustments and heating/cooling, will likely be a better choice.

The Mustang's rear seat is cramped, though it's big enough to ferry small children around well enough. Alternately, you could just ditch it all together and go for the two-seat-only GT350R. There are 13.5 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, which is decent for the class, and it helps that the rear seats can be folded down. Compared to the Camaro, the Mustang's trunk opens much wider and it's much easier to maneuver large items inside.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford Shelby GT350.

5(82%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2017 Ford GT350 Land Rocket
Tom Baker,09/27/2016
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
Make sure you fully understand the power of this new pony! The Shelby isn't just a regular GT Mustang- whole new world. I went from a Nissan Z350 and knew right away that the GT350 was a beast that had to be tamed. You can feel the power as soon as you turn the car on! Be safe- learn the car and have fun with that raw power. Also did I mention that this pony corners as well as my old Z350 which I thought cornered very well! I was surprised since the mustang was never known to corner! They added independent rear wheel suspension! Only took them 50 years lol! So this pony can do it all now- drive to work, and race on the track. Update 03-2019 Still love this car! There are many new carbon fiber parts available for the GT350's now thus I replaced my fender and hood vents with the new material!
Incredible muscle car and more!
Mspenc45,05/09/2017
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
5000 miles now, first oil change, still love this car! Since letting my 69 GTO go way back in 1983 I've missed having a little muscle under the hood. I've driven many cars since then, mostly "responsible" types until my wife picked up a Porshe Boxter S a few years ago. The thrill of fast acceleration and road hugging turns on the local road track got me thinking about speed again, but driving this car every day is a no way! While fun, it's just not a daily driver. I started considering trading in my latest Acura a few months ago, or maybe just selling it outright and picking up an old late 60's or early 70's muscle car. After looking for a while, I kept remembering that while my GTO was fun, I worked on it as much as I drove it. Started looking at late model muscle cars, Lexus, Camero, Corvette, and then the Shelby GT350. Everything about this car spoke quality and performance, and driving it is just a true pleasure. I like it's interior far more than the other American competition, and once you hear that Vodoo engine rev, there's just nothing else like it! I do a lot of highway and while I miss my modern car lane assist, this thing is so steady that you can take your hands off the wheel for at least as long as a car with lane assist in the straight sections of highway. Unlike what I'd of gained in an old muscle car, lots of straight line power, this thing also hugs the road like any European sports car. I had read about a few miner quality issues other buyers had experiences, and I had the same, lose pop in plastic rivets on some ground effects, and a pin hole in on rear CV boot, but the dealer made it all right in no time. I've never made an automobile purchase without some level of buyer's remorse until this one. I look forward to driving it every day, and cannot wait to get her on both the drag strip and road course. I think it's only short coming might be off the line in the quarter mile, where the relatively low torque of this engine and 3.73 gearing causes it to lug just a bit, but it appears to makes up for it as soon as the R's get up past the 4000 mark and makes an impressive quarter mile in the 12 second range. Heck my GTO only did low 13's, but it's low end torque would lift the front wheels off the ground and snap things left and right. I don't miss that! Of course she was slightly modified. Am I happy? Darn right I am. Thank you Ford, and American ingenuity, and thanks to the foreign competition that drove you to reinvent the muscle car!
Worth the money difference to a GT
James Massey,03/13/2017
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
Handles and drives like a much lighter and smaller car. Is the first car I have owned where the factory left me nothing to do aftermarket. As pleased as I have ever been with a car purchase. Dispite the highish price it is great value for what you get. It would cost more to mod a mustang GT (also a very good platform) to get it to the level of ths car as a stock package.
Got rid of the Corvette!
seachaser,05/01/2017
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
Had a Vette C-7 which was a great car, until I drove this beast! Slightly less money for more options, I am very impressed so far.
See all 11 reviews of the 2017 Ford Shelby GT350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
526 hp @ 7500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
526 hp @ 7500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 features & specs

More about the 2017 Ford Shelby GT350

Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 Overview

The Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 is offered in the following submodels: Shelby GT350 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M), and R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 Base is priced between $53,995 and$53,995 with odometer readings between 4940 and4940 miles.

Which used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350s are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Shelby GT350 for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,753.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,055.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Shelby GT350 for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,360.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,607.

