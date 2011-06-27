  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Shelby GT500
  4. Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2013 Ford Shelby GT500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Incredible power
  • inspiring engine note
  • aggressive styling
  • relative exclusivity.
  • Harsh optional suspension
  • unimpressive interior
  • no telescoping steering wheel.
Other years
2020
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$30,158 - $40,090
Used Shelby GT500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With enough power to corrupt the most virtuous among us, at a price that is not so far out of reach, the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 will likely be one of the most memorable Mustangs of all time.

Vehicle overview

"A sense of power is the most intoxicating stimulant a mortal can enjoy." -- Ellen Swallow Richards

Truer words (albeit penned a century ago) will likely not be found to describe the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500. We were already smitten with the 2012 model and its raucous 550-hp engine, but Ford has us downright obsessed with its new 662-hp power plant. That figure vaults this mega Mustang well into supercar territory, taking the prize for the most powerful production V8. Ever.

Power without control, however, is merely wasted excess. With this in mind, the 2013 Shelby GT500 has also been endowed with additional equipment intended to keep it from ending up upside-down and in flames. A new front splitter improves high-speed stability, and with a top speed in excess of 200 mph, keeping the tires in contact with the road is most certainly a priority.

Other additions include standard launch control, Brembo brakes, a carbon-fiber driveshaft, quad exhaust pipes and Mustang Track Apps (showing acceleration, braking and g-force performance) in a new display in the gauge cluster. The optional SVT Performance package piles on more upgrades, including a race-tuned suspension and cockpit-adjustable dampers.

Taking into account all of these performance-enhancing features, it becomes a little easier to justify the GT500's $25,000 premium over the already competent Mustang GT. To the Shelby GT500's detriment, though, its interior is too similar to the base Mustang and a far cry from expectations of a $55,000 car.

Then again, if you're wrestling with 662 hp, interior quality is probably the last thing on your mind. Considering this torrent of power and a price tag that is a fraction of what you would expect from similarly exotic, powerful cars, the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 represents a relative bargain (at least, that's a line you can use on your significant other). It out-muscles the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and 2012 Corvette ZR1 and dominates the 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8. Furthermore, the Shelby has the potential to battle with the hyper-exotics from Italy and Germany (at least in a straight line). If you're fortunate to enjoy one of these limited-edition stimulants, just remember that you are indeed, mortal.

2013 Ford Shelby GT500 models

The 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 is a four-seat high-performance coupe or convertible based on the Mustang.

Standard features include 19-inch alloy front wheels (20-inch rear wheels), high-performance tires, Brembo brakes, a rear spoiler, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, Mustang Track Apps, a leather/faux-suede-wrapped steering wheel, leather/faux-suede-upholstered sport bucket seats with racing stripes and Cobra logos, a power driver seat, Ford's Sync multimedia voice control system and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary/USB audio jacks and satellite radio.

The GT500 convertible adds a power-operated soft top. Both the GT500 coupe and convertible have side stripes on the rocker panels and hood stripes that run from nose to tail (but not over the convertible top). Ford offers a stripe-delete option for buyers who prefer a less ostentatious look.

Options include a glass roof for the coupe, leather Recaro front seats, heated front seats (but not for the Recaros), an upgraded nine-speaker sound system, an Electronics package (hard-drive-based navigation system, HD radio and dual-zone climate control), the SVT Performance package (unique wheels, a Torsen 3.31 limited-slip differential, cockpit-adjustable Bilstein dampers, stiffer rear springs and a unique shift knob) and the SVT Track Pack (additional coolers for the engine oil, transmission and differential).

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Ford Shelby GT500 receives an astonishing increase to 662 horsepower. Wait, did you get that? Six-hundred and sixty-two! With a new top speed in excess of 200 mph, the GT500 also receives plenty of exterior, interior and mechanical upgrades to keep it on the road.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 is a 5.8-liter supercharged V8 that generates an awe-inspiring 662 hp and 631 pound-feet of torque. Just as impressive as the peak output is the fact that 395 lb-ft of that torque is available just off idle. A six-speed manual is the only transmission available.

Despite the lofty power output and performance figures, the EPA estimates fuel economy at a fairly reasonable 15 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 18 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control and front-seat side airbags. Ford's MyKey system (which allows you to limit the car's top speed and stereo volume) is also standard. A temporary tire-inflation kit replaces the spare tire.

In government crash tests, the Ford Mustang coupe on which the GT500 is based received an overall safety score of four stars (out of a possible five). Within that rating, it earned four overall stars for frontal-impact safety and four stars overall for side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Mustang coupe its top score of "Good" in frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of "Acceptable" for side-impact tests.

Driving

Fire up the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 and you're treated to one of the meanest-sounding engines ever built. At idle, the low, rhythmic rumble disguises the potential for tire-smoking mayhem. Lay into the throttle and the rumbling becomes a raging torrent as the GT500 catapults forward, all the while accompanied by the supercharger's addictive whine.

In the corners, the GT500 is easily upset by careless inputs. Maximizing thrills in the curves requires a high level of restraint and a healthy dose of courage. There's plenty of grip, but the Shelby's heavy curb weight seem poised to break the car loose at all times. The ride is stiff, but not too harsh.

Interior

Except for some suede trim, Cobra badges and a cue-ball shift knob, the GT500 interior isn't much different from that of a well-appointed Mustang GT. The abundance of hard plastics and similarities to lesser-trim Mustangs in a $55,000 car is slightly disappointing. Gauges are slightly more legible than the hieroglyphics found in the standard Mustang, but both place the optional multifunction display too low in the center stack. Climate and audio controls are also small and hard to read at a quick glance; thankfully, the Sync voice-activated control interface nearly eliminates the need to bother. Outward visibility is best-in-class thanks to thin A-pillars and flip-down rear headrests.

Interior storage is notably scarce, with a shallow center armrest bin and a small glovebox and door pockets. The coupe's trunk can hold a generous 13.4 cubic feet of cargo, and split-folding rear seats allow you to load larger objects. The convertible lacks the folding seats and can only hold a maximum of 9.6 cubes. It's important to note, however, that these capacities do not take into account the optional massive Shaker subwoofer that essentially squanders one corner of the trunk.

Front seats are generally comfortable, although taller drivers may bemoan the lack of a telescoping steering column. Nearly any rear seat passenger, regardless of size, will find scarce legroom among their chief concerns.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Finally Ford SVT outdoes the '03-'04 Cobra!!
2hottscott,06/16/2012
I have owned 4 SVT Cobra's, this 2013 Shelby GT500 makes the 5th. And it surely makes the 8 long years I waited for Ford SVT to work their magic well worth it. Don't get me wrong, I've owned two '04 Cobra's while waiting. And have had a blast while waiting, still owning a '04 Mystichrome. I just can't seem to let the old girl go. Now to the 2013 GT500, where to start? The 2 settings of suspension you get with the Performance Package? The settings of steering input? "Sport" setting for me, I could go on all night. In short, SVT did it right on!!
Ralph
ralph0711,06/08/2012
Love My New Ride 2013 gt 500
Love it!!!
Lou,07/31/2016
2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M)
660 crank hp under warranty!!! Can't say enough. This car was hands down the best bang for my buck @ 56,000$$$ it clearly had the best power to dollar ratio I purchased mine "used"2000 miles. After driving a cts v coupe i made my decision the shelby!!grabbed a extended warranty through Ford and haven't looked back except in the rear view to clearly see whatever ever poor sob is trying to keep up..
Sweet Ride !
sweet ride,09/27/2018
2dr Convertible (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Love my car.Could not be more happy20
See all 4 reviews of the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
662 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 features & specs
More about the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500
More About This Model

It is, let's be honest, absolutely insane that Ford is setting this car loose on the American public. The 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a tire-pulverizing, tail-spinning menace to society, and the Prius nerds already hate it.

You gotta love it, but the truth is, even we had reservations about the sanity of a 662-horsepower production Mustang, a Mustang powered by the most powerful production V8 in the world. What if it's too dangerous to drive on public roads? What if it only belongs on the track, and even then it scares the bejeezus out of all but the most gifted drivers? After yoga class and a mani/pedi we found ourselves wondering, "Should Ford really build such a beast?"

Well, it turns out our worries were unfounded because the 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is completely drivable. Pussycat? Not exactly. After all, it'll lay down two black stripes from here to the county line, and won't even break a sweat doing it. But it is far from the utterly unruly beast we expected.

Let's call it a refined beast. Albeit one that can top 202 mph.

Wound up by the Numbers
We try not to get too hung up on numbers, but we're talking 662 hp at 6,500 rpm (on 93 octane fuel) and 631 pound-feet of torque at 4,200 rpm. Those are monster numbers that can't be ignored.

And Ford's Special Vehicle Team (SVT) that built the GT500 didn't just bore the old 5.4-liter out to 5.8 liters and then head out for some beer and chili. The SVT engineers also increased the compression ratio to 9.0:1; added high-lift cams from the Ford GT, a larger oil pump, piston squirters, two 5.0-liter fuel pumps, larger injectors and three quarts of oil capacity; swapped in a 2.3L TVS supercharger; fitted a larger intercooler; and designed a massively upgraded cooling system.

And despite over 100 extra horsepower versus the outgoing GT500, the new car actually sees a 1-mpg improvement in both highway and combined EPA ratings, to 15 city/24 highway/18 mpg combined. Yes, a meaner and greener GT500.

Getting It to the Ground
But harnessing all that power to two rear tires is another story. That's where Ford's new launch control system comes in. It includes a new, easier-to-use adjustable rpm-holder similar to what's found on the Boss 302, but this system goes a step further and actually manages torque to control wheelspin.

We fiddled with different rpm levels to optimize/minimize wheelspin, our best run coming with a 4,100-rpm launch, netting 60 mph in 4.1 seconds (3.8 seconds with a 1-foot rollout like at a drag strip) and the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds at 121.1 mph.

The tall gearing means it can hit 62 mph in 1st gear and finish the quarter-mile still in 3rd. And the Tremec six-speed manual, which actually now has longer throws in the interest of decreased notchiness, can be balky when rushed. The numbers are quicker than the previous GT500, but only by a few tenths and about 5 mph. True, 121 mph is fast, but is it 662-hp fast?

In the GT500's defense, the testing conditions weren't ideal. We were testing at a crowded event. By the time we did our first run at Atlanta Dragway, our car had already done nearly 20 passes, so the GT500 didn't quite get the numbers we thought it might. Under perfect conditions and the right driver this is an 11-second car, easy.

One thing's for sure, it is durable. Proof? Within about a two-and-a-half-hour window, five Shelby GT500s made 152 quarter-mile passes without a single failure. No overheating, no fried clutches, no broken driveshafts.

That's where things like the new carbon-fiber driveshaft (36 percent higher torque capacity and 14.4 pounds lighter) and upgraded rear axle come into play. Order the $2,995 SVT Track Package and you get an external engine oil cooler, diff cooler and transmission cooler. Everything about the GT500 has been beefed up.

Taking Turns
When SVT started development on the 2013 GT500, it took a test mule to the Nürburgring in Germany. The initial feedback said that the car needed a much stiffer front end. SVT completely revised the new car's suspension settings, but then went one better and added a two-mode driver-adjustable damper system from Bilstein. It comes as part of the $3,495 SVT Performance Package that also includes unique springs and stabilizer bars.

It's worth the cash, too. Not only is the Normal setting significantly softer and less jiggly out on the street, but around Road Atlanta the Sport setting proved plenty stiff, even during the deceptive triple-digit speeds you suddenly find yourself achieving entering the course's downhill turns. The electric-assist steering has three modes, but we kept it in Sport where it's nice and precise with good feedback.

We were unable to do instrumented skid pad and slalom tests of the car in time for this report, but we will soon, so check back for an update.

The new Brembo brake package is said to give a 55 percent improvement in fade resistance. The front rotors are up to 15 inches with six-piston calipers. Yet, just as with the 2011 model, the pedal is spongy. This soft pedal was disconcerting barreling toward the first hard braking zone at Road Atlanta, but we soon realized that's just the way these brakes feel. Stand on the pedal with all your might and the car will stop. It just doesn't feel good doing it.

We'll record official 60-0 mph stopping distances soon as well.

Subtle Refinements
Our test car was fitted with the optional leather Recaro sport seats, a $1,595 option. To save weight these buckets are manually adjustable, but we'll gladly put up with that to get their extra lateral support. Other than a few bits of Alcantara on the steering wheel and a Cobra logo here and there, the rest of the interior is mostly standard Mustang fare. That means a now-aging center stack and controls from another era. But in the case of the Shelby, who cares? We're glad SVT put all its money into the car's performance.

It also set about improving the car's sound. SVT worked hard to lessen the supercharger whine and increase the exhaust note, in this case switching to a quad-outlet design. You can definitely hear less intake noise and more exhaust than before, and it puts out a strong, deep growl as you get higher in the revs. Befitting its true dual-purpose nature, the GT500 is utterly subdued when trundling around town at modest revs.

Pricing for the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe starts at $54,995, including destination. With the SVT Performance Package, SVT Track Package and Recaro seats, the as-tested price suddenly jumps to $63,080. There's a convertible version, too, which an SVT engineer told us is actually faster around a track than the outgoing GT500 coupe. Damn.

The Shelby Legacy
The 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is an obvious attempt to be all things to all Shelby Mustang fans — whether it's the Friday night drags crowd, track-day junkies or the guy who just likes to drive around town and show off. It's a jack of all trades, master of none.

Some hard-core enthusiasts might feel a Shelby should sound and act a bit meaner, that maybe this car is — believe it or not — actually too refined. Let them take it to a tuner and have them screw this GT500 up. For us, it does everything it needs to wear the Shelby name proudly.

In fact, we can't think of a finer tribute to the man who created the first Shelby Mustang back in 1965, and who passed away only a little over a week ago. Don't worry, Mr. Shelby, your legacy will live on in glorious fashion as long as the boys at SVT have anything to say about it.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 Overview

The Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 is offered in the following submodels: Shelby GT500 Coupe, Shelby GT500 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M), and 2dr Convertible (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 Base is priced between $43,999 and$43,999 with odometer readings between 15290 and15290 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 Shelby GT500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $43,999 and mileage as low as 15290 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500.

Can't find a used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Shelby GT500 for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,896.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,413.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Shelby GT500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,592.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,855.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Ford Shelby GT500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Shelby GT500 lease specials

Related Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles