Used 2015 Ford Shelby GT350 for Sale Near Me

132 listings
Shelby GT350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 in Yellow
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    53,721 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,229

    $4,758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 in White
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    1,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $50,590

    $1,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    2,387 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,000

    $1,988 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 in Red
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    14,583 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,995

    $2,473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 in White
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    1,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,990

    $897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    13,238 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $43,750

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    4,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,979

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    3,413 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,998

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    35,689 miles

    $45,981

    $3,261 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    13,003 miles

    $51,998

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    770 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,450

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350
    certified

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    466 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,995

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350
    certified

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,995

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    12,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,500

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 in White
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    7,474 miles

    $53,295

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    1,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $51,800

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    5,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $51,540

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2016 Ford Shelby GT350

    12,642 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $48,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Shelby GT350 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
