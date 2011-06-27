  1. Home
2014 Ford Shelby GT500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Awesome acceleration
  • thunderous V8 soundtrack
  • supportive optional Recaro sport seats
  • getting to say you own a 662-horsepower factory Mustang.
  • Solid-axle rear suspension limits maximum handling precision
  • tricky to pull away from a stop smoothly
  • some hard plastic interior pieces
  • no telescoping steering wheel
  • transmission's sometimes balky shifts.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though flawed, the 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is still likely to be one of the most memorable Mustangs of all time. Endless, tire-roasting personality is certainly this car's biggest strength.

Vehicle overview

There are certain sounds that will make a driving enthusiast drool like one of Pavlov's famous dogs. Firing up a 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, for example, elicits a throaty rumble so intoxicating that every car fan in the neighborhood is liable to show up in your driveway.

Lest anyone think it's some mere poser, this over-the-top Mustang variant has the bite to back up that bark. The Shelby GT500's supercharged V8 cranks out an astonishing 662 horsepower, making it the most powerful V8 ever squeezed beneath the hood of a production car. In practical terms, that translates to a 0-60 mph time of just 4 seconds and a top speed of more than 200 mph, numbers that put it on par with exotic supercars with six-figure price tags.

To complement all that power, the Ford GT500 gets a lightweight carbon-fiber driveshaft, upgraded brakes, beefed-up suspension bits and the latest Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar G:2 tires. Adding the available SVT Performance and Track option packages helps boost the car's abilities with electronically adjustable shock absorbers, firmer springs and enhanced cooling for the engine and transmission.

At times, though, the GT500, as good as it is, can seem as if it's hampered by the limitations of the basic Mustang platform architecture. It's a capable handling car, but with its low-tech, solid rear axle suspension design, the Shelby GT500 can't match the handling confidence you'd get with the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ) and its fully independent suspension. As far as everyday annoyances are concerned, there's the 'Stang's underwhelming interior design (which is much more of an issue at the GT500's higher starting price) as well as tall rear-end gearing that can make smoothly pulling away from a stop tricky.

The 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 isn't the only max-attack muscle car vying for your attention, either. Topping that list is the Camaro ZL1, which isn't as quick in a straight line but did best the Mustang in a recent Edmunds comparison test. The 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8 can't match either the Ford or Chevy in terms of horsepower numbers or raw acceleration, but it's certainly their equal when it comes to good, clean hooligan fun and old-school muscle car cool.

Although we wish the Shelby GT500 had a nicer cabin and felt more composed going around corners, in the end, these big-power muscle cars are all about your gut reaction. And if you want a very fast coupe or convertible with a beefcake V8 and styling to match, the 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is hard to beat.

2014 Ford Shelby GT500 models

The 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a high-performance model offered in coupe or convertible body styles and a single trim level.

Standard features include 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels; xenon headlights; foglights; an aluminum hood with heat extractor; a rear spoiler; air-conditioning; leather upholstery with faux-suede trim; full power accessories; a six-way power driver seat; heated front seats; a leather- and suede-trimmed steering wheel; cruise control; an auto-dimming rearview mirror; adjustable multicolor ambient lighting; Ford's Sync voice-control system; and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a USB port and an audio input jack.

Options include an SVT Performance package that includes unique wheels, a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, electronically controlled shock absorbers, upgraded springs and stabilizer bars, and a unique shift knob. The SVT Track Pack (coupes only) bundles oil, transmission and differential coolers. An available Electronics package adds dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system and HD radio. Stand-alone options include manual-adjustment Recaro front sport seats, a glass roof (coupes only) and an upgraded audio system with nine speakers.

2014 Highlights

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 now offers heated front seats as standard.

Performance & mpg

At the heart of the 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a supercharged 5.8-liter V8 that puts out 662 hp and 631 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to the rear wheels by way of the only transmission offered, a six-speed manual gearbox. EPA fuel economy estimates are 18 mpg combined (15 mpg city/24 mpg highway).

In Edmunds performance tests, the GT500 posted a 0-60 mph time of just 4 seconds That's quicker than the Camaro ZL1 and Challenger SRT8.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control and side-impact airbags for front seat passengers. In government crash tests, the regular Mustang earned an overall safety rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total front-impact protection and four stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Mustang coupe earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset collision protection and a second-best "Acceptable" for side-impact protection.

In Edmunds brake testing, the GT500 came to a stop in 104 feet. That's a pretty short distance, but it's not exceptional for this class of car.

Driving

With its 662-hp V8 and a claimed 200-mph top end, saying the 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is fast and fun is like saying Yellowstone is a pretty park. It's just a bit bonkers to think that you can go see your local Ford dealer and purchase a Mustang that's throwing down nearly as much power as a Lamborghini Aventador.

Some of the GT500's appeal is lost in the transition from concept to reality, however. The tall gearing, which Ford uses to get those impressive 0-60 times (in 1st gear) and top-speed numbers, makes it difficult to achieve smooth launches whether you're at the drag strip or dropping off the kid at school. (Our best 0-60 time was achieved using the test car's programmable launch control system, as our trained drivers had to concede that they were unable to manage wheelspin as well as the car's electronics.) Once you're underway, the transmission's notchy feel and tendency to resist aggressive shifts between 1st and 2nd gears can be frustrating.

Although Ford's SVT engineers have gone to great lengths to give the Shelby GT500 handling on par with its massive power output, the Shelby is still at a bit of a disadvantage because of its solid rear axle suspension design, which can make the car feel unsettled in bumpy corners. Outward visibility is better than that of the Camaro ZL1 or Challenger SRT8, but it's still limited enough that driving fast on winding back roads takes a fair amount of nerve.

If you want to drive it every day, the 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 will oblige as long as you're prepared to make a few sacrifices. Its ride quality is acceptable considering the type of car. Tire and road noise are similarly livable, but don't expect luxury car levels of quiet. The GT500 is a pony car, and it sounds like one.

Interior

For all of its menacing exterior styling, the 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 looks plain inside. In fact, if it weren't for the leather- and faux-suede-trimmed seats and steering wheel, you might not realize that you're in Ford's top-of-the-line Mustang. Sync's voice activation features greatly simplify operation of audio, phone and navigation systems. The buttons themselves don't have a particularly solid feel, though, and a large percentage of the door panels and center console is taken up by hard plastic.

One feature the Mustang lacks is a telescoping steering wheel, though thankfully, most drivers should be able to find a comfortable seating position. We recommend paying for the optional Recaro sport seats, which provide significantly better support during aggressive driving. The downside to the Recaros is that you give up the GT500's standard power adjustments and seat heaters.

As in most other sport coupes and convertibles, the Shelby GT500's rear seat is cramped and difficult to access. Coupes feature split-folding rear seatbacks (though the pass-through is narrow), and convertibles have fixed rear seats. Trunk space is a decent 13.4 cubic feet on coupe models. Convertible buyers will have to pack light, as the folding top mechanism shrinks capacity to 9.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford Shelby GT500.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2014 shelby gt500 convertible
jim,08/22/2015
2dr Convertible (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M)
so I now have 5300 miles on my 2014 Shelby gt500 convertible and feel its time to write my review, first this car can be beast or a pussycat depending on how you want to drive it, if your going to drive it hard you need to be careful, make sure your going straight, the goodyears do not grip great especially if its under 60 degrees out, much better in warmer weather but still need to be careful, this is actually one of my complaints about the car, it has so much power and the gearing is so high that you can't floor it in first or second because you'll be all over the road and if you do hammer it lets say up a highway entrance ramp by the time your thru 3rd your at 130 mph, in a weird way its not as much fun to drive because you do have to be so careful and essentially you can only really push it in 3 gears unless you want to get to 150 mph in a hurry. I have had a 2007 Shelby gt500 and a 2007 saleen s281 and while neither could hold a candle to the 2014 they were much easier to drive fast and in a way more fun because you weren't as worried about pushing them. That being said the 14 is an incredible car in every other way, the brakes, handling etc are great, even though this car also has a live rear axle it is way better than the 07 saleen and Shelby that I had. I have the recaro seats in mine and they are very comfortable, big complaint is the ford sync system, it sucks period, navigation hasn't been right yet, hands free phone never works, stereo is weakest in any new car I've ever owned and its the upgraded version with the sub in the trunk, thank god the exhaust sounds so good lol, I realize you don't buy this car for the stereo or navigation but shame on ford for putting this crap in a 70k car. as for driving this car like a pussycat its very tame if you want it to be, the stories about the horrible clutch are bs, the pedal is not too stiff and I have yet to ever stall it, even though its geared so high I can pull into my road at 15mph in 3rd and move fine up a pretty steep hill to my house. Overall this is an incredible car, if your looking for something that sounds incredible, is just about the fastest thing on the road and will command attention this is the car for you
2014 GT500 after 3 years
guidave59,04/02/2014
2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M)
No problems with the car. Still a joy to drive, EVERYBODY wants to race........car gets good gas mileage , VERY fast and powerful.
2014 shelby gt500
jim737,05/24/2014
2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M)
I've owned and driven many high po cars. This one is special in many ways. Critics complain of break fade. I've not experienced any even though pushing the car hard. Turn in is excellent mid corner and exit excellent,yes bumps can upset solid axel but it's predictable and controllable. Even irs cars can be upset with bumps. Ford chose gearing it high for a good reason. People always look at 0-60, 1/4 mile, and top end. Ford made first gear tall so they did not have to shift going to 2nd. Saves time get excellent time. Same with 1/4 mile. And 200mph top end with 3:31 gear. Then there is better gas milage no gas gusler tax all good marketing for ford.a lower gear would be a plus.
Sally is incredible
sallysbuddy,08/04/2014
2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Only two weeks old and 500 miles on the clock, but this animal is incredible. Getting on the freeway from the dealership after I picked it up,I wanted play with it's roadholding, so got on it.....just a little...on a very tight 360 degree entrance ramp. Hugged the inside edge and looked at the speedo at the merge point of the freeway: 113 MPH and it was hardly breathing! The G-forces are unbelievable. People stare at it, give me thumbs up and smile. I've had performance cars my whole life (including a Jack Roush built Lincoln MK VII with a 5 speed manual tranny and GT40 motor), but none of 'em hold a candle tot his. I need to re-read the complete owner's at least 3 more times. Now into her third year, Sally continues to be an incredible performer. I widened the rear wheels to 11" so that I now have Nitto 555 G2 tires, size 315R35/20. A 1/4" spacer is needed to move them outward so the rims don't hit the inner wheel well/suspension parts. Also added were BMR lower rear control arms and Panhard rod to keep the axle in place with those tires. The wheels are the largest that can be put on the GT500. I've noted that the spacer allows only 4.5 turns of the lug nut tighten. Racing really should have 6 turns. I think I've found a place that will make me 1/4" longer studs so that I can still use the closed end nuts while getting a full 6 turns to tighten the wheel. Jay Leno says the shifter was very good. He's wrong. On hard acceleration the shift linkage flexes enough to cause gear clash in the first to second shift because of the "remote" shifter design. I'm ordering a MGW billet replacement shifter ($ 405) as others have said greatly improved the problem with the change. Drove from MI to MGW in Augusta, GA. Had the new shifter installed. What a dream. Took "The Tail of the Dragon (US-129) back home. What fun! Asked if I was going to trade Sally in on the new 2020 version, I said "Never! But I just might get her a new brother." Had some trans work done at the six year mark with the Ford -spec'd 2nd gear synchro replaced with the right Tremec one plus a new clutch and flywheel. All warranty! This car still makes me smile.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
662 hp @ 6250 rpm
