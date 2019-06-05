  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(10)

2019 Ford Shelby GT350

What’s new

  • Retuned stability control, power steering and suspension
  • New Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires
  • Many features from last year's Electronics package are now standard
  • Newly standard Wi-Fi hotspot and available Bang & Olufsen premium audio system
  • Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Supreme grip and handling precision around turns
  • High-revving, sonorous V8 gives the car serious race-car character
  • Cramped rear seat, assuming there's one to begin with
Which Shelby GT350 does Edmunds recommend?

Start with the standard 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 and then add the Technology package. This package includes blind-spot monitoring, heated mirrors with exterior lighting, navigation, and a premium sound system. For the die-hard track driver, choose the Handling package that adds adjustable strut top mounts so you can fine-tune your alignment and a Gurney flap for improved aerodynamics.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

To the untrained eye, the 2019 Shelby GT350 looks just like a regular Mustang. But if there's such a thing as a saber-toothed tiger in wolf's clothing, this is pretty much it.

For starters, Ford tossed the Mustang's 5.0-liter V8 engine in favor of a hand-built 5.2-liter engine. This V8 can spin up to its 8,250-rpm redline thanks to its lighter and compact flat-plane crank. Essentially, the GT350's V8 is louder, quicker and more powerful. It makes 526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque, compared to the Mustang GT's 460 hp and 420 lb-ft. The power then gets sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission with slightly shorter gear ratios. There's also a standard Torsen limited-slip differential to ensure evenly distributed grip.

Of course, there's no point to all this power without a supporting cast. The GT350 receives a lowered ride height, a retuned suspension (further updated for 2019), magnetorheological dampers, stronger brakes, extra cooling capability and stickier tires. On the upgraded GT350R version, Ford has even installed lightweight carbon-fiber wheels and additional aerodynamic body pieces.

Competitors to the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 are varied, and that's because of its near-premium price tag. Other considerations should include the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, the BMW M2 Competition and the 2020 Toyota Supra. While all of these models are souped-up versions of more pedestrian fare, only the GT350 separates itself from the herd with its unique flat-plane crank engine.

2019 Ford Shelby GT350 models

The 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 is a high-performance version of the Mustang coupe. There are two trim levels: the base GT350 and the race-focused GT350R. Essentially, the GT350 is the track-day version of a Mustang and, as such, it has many performance features that you won't see on a standard rental Mustang.

Standard equipment for the base GT350 includes a 5.2-liter V8 (526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque), a six-speed manual transmission, 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers and heavy-duty springs, Brembo brakes, a Torsen rear differential (with 3.73 gearing), a front-suspension tower brace, three powertrain coolers (oil, differential and transmission), adjustable drive settings, xenon headlights, a rear spoiler and diffuser, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside, you'll find manually adjustable Recaro front seats with simulated suede inserts, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, an 8-inch center display, Track Apps performance telemetry, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports.

Opting for the Technology package equips the GT350 with a voice-activated navigation system, the premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and heated side mirrors. If you opt for more comfortable leather sport seats, you'll also receive six-way power adjustability, heating and ventilation, and driver-seat memory functions. A Handling package comes with adjustable strut top mounts that expand the range of adjustability for the front suspension and a Gurney flap extension for the rear spoiler.

The GT350R gets most of the GT350's standard equipment, plus 19-inch carbon-fiber wheels (with special Michelin tires), revised suspension tuning, a front chin splitter, and a carbon-fiber rear wing.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Shelby GT350 (5.2L V8 | six-speed manual | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Ford Shelby GT350 has received some minor revisions including more standard features and this year's revised tires and suspension. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Ford Shelby GT350, however.

Scorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5

Driving

9.0
Ford has every right to be proud of this car. It's well-rounded, well-mannered and well-equipped enough to handle most anything you want it to. It's arguably the best Mustang ever built, from the motor to the handling to the sheer thrill it gives drivers.

Acceleration

10.0
This engine is impressively flexible. It may feel a bit soft under 3,500 rpm, but it never stumbles and is happy to be driven casually. Once you let it rip, there's nothing else like it. The power is astonishing. Addicting. And that sound!

Braking

9.0
The pedal is a bit firm and does require some effort. But these extremely capable brakes are easy to modulate around town. Challenging roads didn't induce any fade. Bonus: The brakes have got massive visual appeal when parked.

Steering

8.0
The steering is accurate and responsive but largely devoid of feel. There are three selectable modes (Comfort, Normal and Sport) but the differences are minimal. The steering wheel feels very good in your hands, and the buttons do not get in the way.

Handling

9.0
Grip is good and predictable but not as aggressive as you might expect. It's well-mannered on all sorts of pavement. Superior turn-in is likely a consequence of the GT350's unique tires and alignment because it has the same steering rack as the GT.

Drivability

8.0
The clutch take-up is tricky, but as with the brakes, you quickly get used to it. The engine is happy to lope through traffic and never feels high-strung or finicky. The gears are well-stacked, but the plasticky shift action could be better.

Comfort

9.0
Just as impressive as the 5.2-liter V8 are the GT350's comfort and level of refinement. Over a variety of road surfaces, the Shelby remains composed and predictable and gives the driver plenty of confidence. The car is well within its rights to be a lot worse and still get away with it.

Seat comfort

9.0
Though the seats look similar to the Recaros available in the GT, the bolsters are shaped differently and don't interfere with gear selection as they can in the regular Mustang. The seats are very supportive and quite comfortable over long distances.

Ride comfort

9.5
If the engine wasn't so amazing, the adaptive suspension would steal the show. It's surprisingly comfortable given the car's performance focus. Normal and Sport modes are suitable for just about any road condition. Body control is excellent. Even Track mode isn't punishing.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The cabin is surprisingly quiet, especially for a car with frameless windows and aggressive tires. In the default exhaust mode, the V8 keeps to itself, with only a hint of resonance around 1,800 rpm. There are no buzzes or rattles.

Climate control

7.5
The single-zone climate control system is shared with the standard Mustang. It's straightforward and efficient and keeps up even when you're driving hard.

Interior

8.0
Thankfully, the GT350 doesn't deviate much from the standard Mustang's interior layout. Though some shortcomings remain, the Recaro seats, straightforward instrumentation and simulated suede-accented steering wheel help keep the interior from getting in the way of a good time.

Ease of use

7.5
Most controls are familiar Mustang pieces. This year's car comes with the 8-inch touchscreen as standard equipment.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
As aggressive and supportive as the Recaro seats are, they are relatively easy to get in and out of. The long doors can make it easy but can also be a hassle in a confined space. Access to the rear seat is laughable, as is the legroom.

Driving position

9.0
The manually adjustable Recaros are superb and offer more than adequate support for most people. The steering wheel position and spoke layout are excellent. It's comfortable and easy to drive in a relaxed or aggressive manner.

Roominess

7.0
Interior space has not been compromised in the name of performance. Headroom and shoulder room are adequate for two adults, but some might find the center console a bit intrusive. The rear seats should be considered as storage.

Visibility

7.5
Aided by a lower-profile hood, the GT350 has decent outward visibility, especially for the segment. The rear quarter windows are appreciated even though they are small.

Quality

7.5
With the exception of the base multimedia interface, fit and finish is fairly good with no squeaks or rattles. Cheap-feeling plastics can be found, but most of the control surfaces feel appropriate; the shift knob is the only real exception.

Utility

7.5
No one's going to buy a GT350 based on its ability to carry lumber and Big Gulps, but the Shelby retains every bit of a standard Mustang's practicality. You might have to declutter to find room for your personal effects, but the usable trunk makes the GT350 an everyday-driver proposition.

Small-item storage

7.0
There's not a ton of space for small items outside of the center console and cupholders. The door pockets are on the small and shallow side.

Cargo space

7.5
Even with the slightly high liftover, both trunk access and cargo space are decent for the class. And the GT350 retains split and folding rear seatbacks, which give it even more flexibility and practicality.

Technology

Multimedia and integrated technology were never the highest priorities of the GT350, but at least all GT350s now come with the 8-inch touchscreen.

Smartphone integration

Ford's Sync interface is quite decent for a factory system, and we do like that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard equipment. They add more functionality and are still some of the best smartphone interface solutions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 10%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 10 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • seats
  • value
  • spaciousness
  • climate control

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Shelby GT350
Len,
R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)

I was considering purchase BMW M2 or M4, Audi RS5 and AMG C63 S Merce. But after driving Shelby GT350 it was no brainer for me. All these german cars with options(which are must have) go quickly to $90-100 range. I purchased new GT350 for much less and handling and performance of this car is in par if not better, not to mention it has true manual transmission and naturally aspired V8 engine. Good for you Ford!!!

5 out of 5 stars, Dream car
G. Schwartz,
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)

World class sports car for far less cost than many less capable exotics. Genuine street legal road racer. Perfect combination of power, suspension, steering, brakes, trans. And the exhaust - pure unbridled joy. I may never use the radio.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent
AMG ,
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)

Great job,

5 out of 5 stars, Rev It Up
Mustang Bobbie,
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)

This car is superb

2019 Ford Shelby GT350 video

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Test Drive and Review

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Test Drive and Review

[MUSIC PLAYING] KURT NIEBUHR: This is the best Mustang ever built. It's the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350. No other Mustang has combined on-road comfort with on-track performance in such a friendly and usable package, and it sounds great, too. But before we go into what makes the 2019 version that much better, don't forget to click Subscribe. And be sure to check out Edmunds for all your car shopping needs. So for 2019, Ford has made very few changes to the outside of the GT350. Let's have a look around the front. And it would take a pretty sharp eye to notice that they have modified the radiator blocking in the front of the car. More on that later. If you walk around to the side of the car, you will notice that they have a new design for the wheels. But even more importantly, it's the tires that they put on the wheels. These are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The FP on the tire, that stands for Ford Performance. We're big fans of these tires, but Ford has worked with Michelin to develop a tire and a compound and a construction just for the GT350. It's all about helping the balance and making the car more friendly. So perhaps the most obvious change to the 2019 model is this, well, what Ford calls a swing. And it's kind of a mix between a spoiler and a wing. This wing was developed when they were developing the arrow for the GT500, which we're going to see pretty soon. And it literally is the same part on both cars. This has the optional flap, which you can buy, and it just screws in with four screws on the back. And that adds even more downforce and more traction at higher speed. Remember what I said about the front radiator blocking? Ford re-profiling all that to work in better conjunction with this swing. When it comes to the interior, there haven't really been any changes. You still get the great Recaro seats. These are not leather. They're cloth. They're very gripping. Very aggressive bolsters, as well-- so if you don't like climbing into your seat, you might not like this car that much. You get a suede and leather-wrapped flat bottom wheel. You get a shift lever which kind of looks like it belongs in the EcoBoost, if you ask me. I think the shift knob on the bullet and the regular GT are way cooler. But there are a lot of other cool bits and pieces to this car that you can't see, because, well, they're under the car. We should go inside and check those out. [MUSIC PLAYING] It's cool that Ford brought some of their parts and bits in, because you can't always see them when they're actually in use on the car. You've got this really interesting composite oil pan, very lightweight. You've got the whole clutch and flywheel assembly and shifter, that amazing flat plane crank, which really makes the car sound perfect. You've also got really beefy aluminum suspension pieces. And it's quite light. This one as well-- this is a very big piece of aluminum, as you can see. But it's also quite light. Why would you spend all that time and money to make the parts as light as possible? Well, it's so that when you want to add weight back in, you've got the space, like these 394-millimeter brake rotors. These are gigantic. [MUSIC PLAYING] Ford invited us to drive a bunch of their GT350s at the M1 concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. It's short. It's fast. Let's go see what it's like. [ENGINE REVVING] Listen to that sound, 5.2 liters, 526 horsepower. Oh, not much better than that. I love that sound, man. So all those new tweaks that Ford's worked on the GT350, how do they work on a track? Well, the front spring rates are up about 10%. The rear spring rates, they dropped those by about 5. And the rear sway bars, it's a little higher. Thankfully, what they did not change has anything to do with this 5.2-liter flat plane crank engine. Oh, good brakes, good brakes. [? Tack ?] it out, staying on the gas. I expected the car to be good, because the last one was really good. But this one just feels a little bit friendlier. The front is a little more eager. It's not too fast. The rear takes a nice set mid-corner. And you can just feed the power in. There's something else that Ford worked on, and that is ESC traction control calibration and all that. It allows you to put the power on really. Always traction in this car-- it's great. Good high speed grip, too. Man, these Michelins are good, man. They are good. Special mention should go to this six-speed manual. This is a Tremec, and it's unique to the GT350, the case, the brand, the ratios, everything. It is a great gearbox. This is a good car, a fantastic Ford, best Mustang ever. One more lap just for fun. Great all around performance, great balance. I wouldn't have an issue doing a track day and then driving the car home. So has Ford made the 2019 GT350 better? Yeah, they have, incrementally. All the little changes, especially the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, really make this car balanced, easy, and fun to drive. But it's not the only car in the market. There are other cars, like the Camaro ZL1 1LE. That's more of a bruiser, more powerful. But that's also kind of the same thing. You can get the Porsche Cayman S. It's lighter weight, more of a pure sports car, but it won't sound like this thing. There's also the BMW M2 Competition. It's like a little German muscle car. And I think that's the closest price-wise and performance-wise to the GT350. Which one would I pick? I have that. one. Don't forget to like, subscribe, and make sure to visit Edmunds for all your car shopping needs. [MUSIC PLAYING]

The 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 has subtle styling updates, such as aerodynamic drag-reducing parts and a Gurney flap, and a new set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires designed specifically for the Shelby. That's as good of a reason to get behind the wheel as any, which is exactly what we did.

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
5.2L 8cyl 6M
MSRP$59,140
MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower526 hp @ 7500 rpm
See all for sale
R 2dr Coupe features & specs
R 2dr Coupe
5.2L 8cyl 6M
MSRP$67,135
MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower526 hp @ 7500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Shelby GT350 safety features:

SOS Post-Crash Alert System
Sounds the horn and flashes the emergency indicators in the event of a crash, alerting emergency workers of your location.
Rearview Camera
Helps you navigate into tight parking spots and avoid collisions when backing out of spots in crowded parking lots.
Ford MyKey
Allows the owner to set secondary-driver parameters and limits for teen and valet drivers.

Ford Shelby GT350 vs. the competition

Ford Shelby GT350 vs. Chevrolet Corvette

The Grand Sport is the purest expression of the Corvette. Though it makes less power than the GT350, it has more torque and can dominate on a racetrack. Thanks to the rear seats, everyday usability goes to the Shelby. But that doesn't mean the Corvette is a one-trick pony. Its large hatch area is surprisingly friendly to cargo.

Compare Ford Shelby GT350 & Chevrolet Corvette features

Ford Shelby GT350 vs. BMW M4

The GT350 and the Camaro ZL1 are arch enemies and share many of the same types of upgrades to the suspension, powertrain and brakes for better performance on the track. The main difference is power: The GT350 has its high-revving V8, while the Camaro goes the more familiar route with a supercharged V8.

Compare Ford Shelby GT350 & BMW M4 features

Ford Shelby GT350 vs. BMW M4

A Mustang compared to a BMW? In the past, this matchup would be unthinkable, but the Shelby can easily hold its own against the M4. It has more power and, more importantly for the track, wider tires to allow the power to get to the ground. Yes, the BMW is more comfortable and has more infotainment technology than the Shelby, but it's not by much.

Compare Ford Shelby GT350 & BMW M4 features

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 First Drive

The French Help America Out. Again.

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorMay 14th, 2019

The news that Ford had made some undisclosed but still significant changes to the 2019 Shelby GT350 gave us pause at first. We would have been quite happy to see the GT350 continue unchanged as we've found its mix of stellar track performance and mild on-road manners to be nearly perfect. It wouldn't take much of a mistake to upset that balance and turn a modern classic into a noisy and bouncy mess.

But it's clear to us Ford really likes the Shelby GT350 too. The engineers had just as much concern over how to make something already really good just that much better. The reason for most of these changes came from an unexpected source and made Ford work from the ground up. Oh, the carmaker added some faux suede on the door inserts, too.

Spared Change

You could park a 2019 GT350 next to a 2018 and assume the differences were down to optional parts. That's definitely not a demerit in our book. The GT350's styling is just as taut and engaging as its performance. As mentioned, most of the exterior differences are pretty subtle, with only minor changes made to the radiator mesh grille and the wheel design. (It even continues to have this Mustang generation's original-style headlights instead of the squinty 2018-and-up headlights, which could be reason enough for buying a GT350.) There is that new rear wing, however.

The optional wing — or "swing," as Ford engineers liked to call it (it's a hybrid of spoiler and wing — get it?) — was developed through extensive wind-tunnel testing with the upcoming and hotly anticipated GT500. It's undeniably prominent from a visual standpoint, especially with the optional Gurney flap (a vertical plane added to a rear wing to increase downforce) bolted on. But overall we don't think the wing looks out of place. In conjunction with the redesigned radiator grille opening, the new aero tweaks offer more downforce at the rear and less lift at the front of the car at the speeds you're likely to see on a racetrack.

Inside, the 2019 GT350's changes are likely to go unnoticed by everyone except a current owner. The interior continues to have the hard plastics we're not fans of, but there are new suede-like inserts for the doors and power-adjustable leather seats with heating, ventilation and three memory settings. We strongly prefer the standard Recaro seats, which, though aggressively bolstered and narrow, are hugely supportive for enthusiastic driving. The 8-inch Sync 3 touchscreen is now standard, along with dual-zone climate control. There's also an optional 12-speaker B&O sound system this year.

The French Connection

Initially, retuning the suspension wasn't something Ford had on the schedule. But once the special Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires arrived (295/35/19 in the front and 305/35/19 in the rear), the GT350 team saw it as a good opportunity to break out the calculators. Developed with Michelin (these Cup 2s have the letters "FP" on them, denoting "Ford Performance"), the tires changed the handling characteristics and balance enough to warrant the suspension tweaks.

The engineers were a bit coy when asked for specifics but hinted that the front spring rates had gone up by as much as 10% while the rear spring rates fell by about 5%. The rear stabilizer bar also got some attention, and its rate went up by around 10%. All of these changes, along with the aerodynamic improvements, were made to give the car a little more balance and make it a bit friendlier the closer you get to the handling limit. The car's adaptive MagneRide shock absorbers and three-mode stability control system were also retuned to support the grippier rubber.

Other hardware, such as the massive brakes and the Tremec six-speed manual transmission, remain unchanged.

Tracking the Changes

Talk is cheap, but during our drive event at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, track time was free. And within a couple of laps, the changes, though slight, became readily apparent. Of course the Sport Cup 2 tires offer excellent grip, yet it's how the GT350 lets you explore the limits of the tires with confidence that proved most impressive. Turn-in feels quicker, yet the car still faithfully conveys the grip available at the front tires. The rear dutifully follows the front into and out of fast third-gear corners. The traction control provides just the right amount of assist in Track mode, letting the Shelby slither around on aggressive corner exits.

Aero is a little harder to judge, and the effects of the new wing can be mistaken for tire grip at anything but fairly high speeds, so it's difficult to know how effective it is without a back-to-back comparison with a 2018 model. But the brakes remain as strong and fade-free as ever, and stopping power has only improved thanks to the new tires.

Power, and that glorious engine note that accompanies it, is unchanged. It's tempting to expect a bit more power along with the suspension updates, but the 5.2-liter V8 still uses its flat-plane crankshaft to excellent effect, revving to 8,250 rpm and producing 526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. It is a unique and wonderful thing.

Pricing and On-Sale Date

The good news is that the 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 is available now. Pricing remains similar to what it was last year. The starting price is $61,435, which includes destination and the gas-guzzler tax.

We love how the mild updates have enhanced the GT350's desirability without taking anything away in the process. There's no better dual-threat Mustang for racetrack performance and all-around livability.

