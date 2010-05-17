Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale Near Me
- 2,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2009 Mustang Shelby GT500KR Coupe***GT500KR Package***Shelby Interior Package***Navigation System***Premium 500 Shaker Audio System***Dash Plaque***Remote Keyless Entry***Power Locks & Windows***Cruise Control***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Sport Front Bucket Seats***Headrest Stitching***6-Way Power Driver Seat***Split Fold Rear Seat***Ambient Lighting***HID Headlamps****Fog Lamps***Aluminum Hood w/Air Extractors***Carbon Fiber Front Splitter***Rear Spoiler***SVT Tuned Suspension***Brembo Front Brakes***Tuned Stainless Steel Dual Exhaust***Security System***5.4L V8 DOHC Supercharged Engine***Tremec 6-Speed Manual Transmission***18" Polished Aluminum Shelby Wheels***Black Paint w/Flat Black Over The Top Stripe***Perfect 1 Owner Carfax History Report!!! Collector Car!!! ONLY 2,300 Miles!!! RARE FIND!!! Excellent Condition!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S495137308
Stock: P2837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$79,995
North Ga Sales Center - La Fayette / Georgia
2009 FORD MUSTANG GT500 KR . THIS CAR IS 1 OF 191 TRIPLE BLACK CARS( BLACK EXTERIOR/ BLACK STRIPS/ BLACK INTERIOR). 2009 WAS FINAL YEAR FOR KR PRODUCTION(KING OF ROAD). THIS SHELBY GT500 KR HAS OPTIONAL HID HEADLIGHTS, AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, GT500 PREMIUN TRIM PACKAGE. THIS SHELBY GT500KR HAS LESS THAN 500 MILES .ALWAYS BEEN INSIDE, OUT OF THE WEATHER. CALL TODD DILBECK 706-638-2925 OR 423-903-1612
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S595140735
Stock: 0735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,338 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,991
AutoNation USA Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Touch-Screen Dvd-Based Navigation System Gt500 Premium Interior Trim Pkg Hid Headlights Leather Seats Navigation System Ambient Lighting Rear Spoiler 5.4L 32-Valve Dohc Supercharged & Intercooled V8 Engine 6-Speed Tremec Manual Transmission Charcoal Black; Leather Seat Trim Torch Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The Mustang Shelby GT500 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 54,338mi put on this Ford. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The Ford Mustang is a modern sports coupe that's quite satisfying to drive either in coupe or convertible form while carrying on the appearance cues of the original 1960s pony car. In base V-6 or GT form, the Mustang represents a very strong value compared to most other sporty coupes, while the convertible ranks as one of the best ways to go top-down without breaking the bank. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S095138293
Stock: 95138293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 68,806 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,990
LA Auto Star - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Dear customers, due to COVID-19 pandemic we take extra precautionary matters to protect your and our health. We added new daily routines like sanitizing vehicles after each test drive as well as our office space periodically and after each visit. We also added new e-purchase and delivery options. We now offer virtual test drives, live video walk around and document signing via email. For our local customers we can bring the vehicle and paperwork to your doorstep or low-cost shipping for out of town patrons. Inquire with us for more details. We strongly recommend scheduling an appointment prior to visiting our dealership as we may work flexible hours!Call or Text 757-267-6568 with questions or to schedule a test drive appointment. Complete available inventory of quality vehicles can be found on our website. Apply for credit from your mobile device or desktop computer. For your convenience, secure credit application is on our website at www.laautostar.com. On the spot Credit Union and Bank Financing with competitive rates!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT89S795124633
Stock: 5522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,991
Groove Ford - Centennial / Colorado
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, RECENT TRADE, DEALER SERVICED, LEATHER SEATING, 5.4L V8 DOHC Supercharged. 2009 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Shelby RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual Red 5.4L V8 DOHC Supercharged Recent Arrival! Price includes $599 Dealer Handling Fee. Sales Tax, Title, License, Registration, and Emission Testing are additional to the advertised price. See your Groove Sales Team for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S595134711
Stock: FU25487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 12,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,995$17,790 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
3 Owner Mustang! CLEAN CAR-FAX. Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2008 Ford Mustang GT500 Shelby 5.4L Supercharged V8. KR EDITION. Manual transmission. Super rare mustang! ONLY 12,000 MILES! Showroom Condition! Garage kept its entire life. This vehicle is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, navigation system, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S185187775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,313 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$31,999$3,691 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
WATCH AN HD VIDEO OF THIS GT500! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 5.4 Liter DOHC Supercharged V8 Engine, 500 Horsepower, Two Door Coupe, GT500 Center Stripes, GT500 Side Stripes, Aluminum Hood With Air Extractors, 6 Speed Manual Transmission Stick Shift, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Power Driver's Seat, Non Smoker, Black Ebony and Red Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Dual Rear Exhaust, Power Mirrors, Traction Control System, 3.31 Gears with Limited Slip Differential, Goodyear Eagle F1 P285/40 ZR18 Rear Tires and P255/45 ZR18 Front Tires, Painted SVT Alloy Rims Premium Wheels,, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Brembo Front Disc Brakes, Decklid Spoiler, Fog Lights, Chrome Tipped Exhaust, Cowl Induction Sport Hood, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Shaker 500 Premium Audio Sound System, 6 Disc in-dash CD Changer CD Player, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry System, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Compass Display, Mileage Display, Factory Floormats, Ambient Color Change Lighting, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Torch Red, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean ride is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88SX85103727
Stock: 10960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 24,095 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$33,884
Crest INFINITI - Frisco / Texas
LOW Miles...... Clean CARFAX. Black 5.4L V8 32V Supercharged Recent Arrival! Odometer is 8144 miles below market average! Crest Volvo Cars serving all of the North DFW.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS5A5159763
Stock: A5159763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 5,037 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,000$3,168 Below Market
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Awesome 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, finished in Vista Blue Metallic over a Charcoal Black Leather interior.Like New with 5k Miles, Very Clean Vehicle with good tires wrapping 18 inch alloy wheels and custom Corsa exhaust.- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic Shaker 1000 Sound System with Dual Subwoofers and Radio, CD, and AUX inputs.A solid Supercharged 5.4L V8 engine and Tremec 6 speed manual transmission push 500 horsepower to the rear wheels, rocketing this big coupe to 60 in about 4 and a half seconds, an absolute blast to drive.This gorgeous and powerful American Muscle Car won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S085113022
Stock: 13412K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 22,477 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$31,995
Jefferson Motor - Jefferson / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT89S785140281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,008 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$41,999
Country Chevrolet - Warrenton / Virginia
SHELBY GT500...LOW MILES....Check us OUT!!!!!!!.......Welcome to the COUNTRY! Big City Volume with a Small Town Feel....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S285122773
Stock: P4248A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 3,056 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,995
Premier Motorsports - Layton / Utah
GT500 NAVIGATION SHAKER 500 AMBIENT LIGHTING HID HEADLAMPS FOG LAMPS TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING 20” CHROME ALLOYS!! This 08 GT500 is LOADED with all the Options!! This Vehicle is CARFAX Certified Autocheck Assured NO Accident History or Paintwork. Aftermarket Enhancments Include: CDC Light Bar, CDC Hood Struts, Shelby Engine Caps, Sequential Taillight, 20” Chrome Zenetti Wheels and Cooper Tires!! Trades Welcome. Financing Available with rates starting at 2.99% OAC. Please call to schedule an appointment and to verify availability. Thank you for considering Premier Motorsports. Visit our website for additional pictures as well as other Pre-Owned Vehicles at www.premiermotorsportsllc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT89S285168621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,063 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$31,997$1,927 Below Market
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2008 FORD MUSTANG SHELBY GT500 SUPERCHARED V8!! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! ONLY 26K MILES!! ALWAYS SOUTHERN OWNED!! INSANE CHROME AMERICAN MUSCLE WHEELS!! FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT OVER SUPER CLEAN BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GOODYEAR EAGLE F1 TIRES!! ICE COLD A/C!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS SAT RADIO!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! POWER WINDOWS!! HID HEADLAMPS!! AMAZING SOUNDING SHAKER 1000 AUDIO SYSTEM!! SHELBY INTERIOR PACKAGE!! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!! BREMBO BRAKES!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 5.4L SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: SIRIUS SAT RADIO $195 HID HEADLAMPS $525 TAPE STRIPE DELETE OVER THE TOP STRIPE DELETE SHAKER 1000 AUDIO SYSTEM $1295 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 5.4L SUPERCHARGED V8 F - REAR WHEEL DRIVE BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT - AMERICAN MUSCLE WHEELS - GOODYEAR EAGLE F1 TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - ICE COLD A/C - SHAKER 1000 AUDIO SYSTEM - SIRIUS SAT RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S785182354
Stock: CM7007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 17,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2008 Ford Mustang GT 500 Shelby 5.4L Supercharged V8. Manual Transmission. ONLY 17,000 MILES! 1 OWNER MUSTANG WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! It's in PRISTINE condition! Garage kept its entire life! This vehicle is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, two-tone red/black leather seats, shaker stereo, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S685149667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,517 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,990$2,805 Below Market
Boshears Ford Sales - Marshall / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S885142722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,354 miles
$43,995
Harbor City Auto Sales - Melbourne / Florida
http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189063825055.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189065856357.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189066168865.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189066637627.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189066950135.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189386958327.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189387270835.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189387739597.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189388208359.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189388989629.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189672434385.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189672903147.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189673371909.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189674153179.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189674465687.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189790249901.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189790562409.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189791031171.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336189791343679.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336196017323377.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1367/16558285/637336196017635885.jpg
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8JS9A5127124
Stock: 082019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,510 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995
South Pacific Auto Sales - Albany / Oregon
2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible. This Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible comes equipped with an easily power retractable soft top, leather seats, power seat, power windows, power locks, A/C, CD, cruise control, Kenwood stereo, 5.4L V8 SVT engine, 6 speed manual transmission, and just 30K miles! This is one of the nicest Shelby Mustangs you will find and with only 30K miles on it, it's sure to sell quick! Stop by today before it's too late! CALL OUR SALES OFFICE @ 541-928-2447 OR TEXT US @ 503-428-8460 TODAY FOR MORE INFO!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT89S385197125
Stock: 33151C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 20,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,592
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top 5.4L 32-Valve Supercharged V8 Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT89S885112876
Stock: 85112876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
