Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Touch-Screen Dvd-Based Navigation System Gt500 Premium Interior Trim Pkg Hid Headlights Leather Seats Navigation System Ambient Lighting Rear Spoiler 5.4L 32-Valve Dohc Supercharged & Intercooled V8 Engine 6-Speed Tremec Manual Transmission Charcoal Black; Leather Seat Trim Torch Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The Mustang Shelby GT500 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 54,338mi put on this Ford. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The Ford Mustang is a modern sports coupe that's quite satisfying to drive either in coupe or convertible form while carrying on the appearance cues of the original 1960s pony car. In base V-6 or GT form, the Mustang represents a very strong value compared to most other sporty coupes, while the convertible ranks as one of the best ways to go top-down without breaking the bank. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1ZVHT88S095138293

Stock: 95138293

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020