Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale Near Me

100 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Shelby GT500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 100 listings
  • 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Shelby GT500

    2,315 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,000

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Shelby GT500

    400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2009 Ford Shelby GT500

    54,338 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,991

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 in Gray
    used

    2009 Ford Shelby GT500

    68,806 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,990

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2009 Ford Shelby GT500

    18,010 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,991

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Shelby GT500

    12,113 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,995

    $17,790 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2008 Ford Shelby GT500

    17,313 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,999

    $3,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Shelby GT500

    24,095 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,884

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Ford Shelby GT500

    5,037 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,000

    $3,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Shelby GT500

    22,477 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2008 Ford Shelby GT500

    8,008 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,999

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Shelby GT500

    3,056 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Shelby GT500

    26,063 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,997

    $1,927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2008 Ford Shelby GT500

    17,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 in Silver
    used

    2008 Ford Shelby GT500

    46,517 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,990

    $2,805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Shelby GT500

    5,354 miles

    $43,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Shelby GT500

    30,510 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 in Red
    used

    2008 Ford Shelby GT500

    20,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,592

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Shelby GT500 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 100 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Shelby GT500
  4. Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Shelby GT500

Read recent reviews for the Ford Shelby GT500
Overall Consumer Rating
56 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
2009 shelby cobra
brian smallridge,05/17/2010
this car has to be one of the best muscle cars ive ever driven.i gave it a excellant review on milage because what do you execpt from a 540 horsepower king of the road.like, love it wouldnt trade or sell it for any other car on the road.ford,has really done a great job!!!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Shelby GT500
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Shelby GT500 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings