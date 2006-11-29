Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 26,075 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,900$3,889 Below Market
Keith Hawthorne Ford - Belmont / North Carolina
Excellent Condition, ONLY 26,075 Miles! JUST REPRICED FROM $33,900. Leather Interior, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, 6-SPEED TREMEC MANUAL TRANSMISSION, LEATHER SPORT BUCKET SEATS, Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Coupe Under $30,000 THIS MUSTANG IS COMPLETELY EQUIPPED: LEATHER SPORT BUCKET SEATS (STD), 5.4L 32-VALVE SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE (STD), 6-SPEED TREMEC MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD) OWN THIS FORD MUSTANG WITH CONFIDENCE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. THE BEST FORD MUSTANG AT THE RIGHT PRICE: Value you deserve. Was $33,900. KEY FEATURES ON THIS MUSTANG INCLUDE: Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Ford Shelby GT500 with Ebony with Black Cloth (Top) exterior and Charcoal interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 500 HP at 6000 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS RAVE ABOUT THIS MUSTANG: Ford Mustang: A true American icon. Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Coupe Under $30,000. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: What Does Keith Hawthorne Ford Offer Drivers from Belmont, Charlotte, Gastonia, Shelby, Hickory, Mount Holly, NC, and Fort Mill, SC? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle and most importantly the Keith Hawthorne Advantage on all new vehicles and certain used vehicles. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT89S375196023
Stock: P1765A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 12,873 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$28,900$4,530 Below Market
M&I Motors - Highland Park / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88SX75249270
Stock: 21728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,999$542 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
1 OWNER! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 5.4 Liter DOHC Supercharged V8 Engine, 500 Horsepower, Two Door Convertible, GT500 Center Stripes, GT500 Side Stripes, 6 Speed Manual Transmission Stick Shift, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Power Driver's Seat, Cobra Embossed Backrests, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Dual Rear Exhaust, Goodyear Eagle F1 P285/40 ZR18 Rear Tires and P255/45 ZR18 Front Tires, Factory Polished Aluminum and Painted SVT Alloy Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Brembo Front Disc Brakes, Power Mirrors, Traction Control System, 3.31 Gears with Limited Slip Differential, Decklid Spoiler, Fog Lights, Cowl Induction Sport Hood, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, Shaker 1000 Premium Audio Sound System, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, Factory Subwoofer, Keyless Entry System, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Factory Floormats, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Grabber Orange, ONE OWNER! CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2007 Ford Mustang GT 500 convertible cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean convertable is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT89S975338908
Stock: 10854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 123 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$46,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Rare Find!!! Just Arrived***2007 Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible***850A Shelby Package***GT500 Premier Trim Package***Premium Shaker 500 Audio***AM/FM/MP3/CD-6 Stereo***Boost Gauge***Remote Keyless Entry***Power locks & Windows***Cruise Control***Premium 2-Tone Leather Seating Surfaces w/Front Sport Bucket Seats***6-Way Power Driver Seat***Rear Seating***Illuminated Entry***Power Cloth Convertible Top***Unique Aluminum Hood w/Air Extractors***Rear Decklid Spoiler***SVT tuned Suspension***Brembo Front Brakes***Sebring Performance Dual Exhaust***Fog Lamps***Traction Control***Security System***Shelby White Tape Stripe***18" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels***5.4L V8 DOHC Supercharged Engine***Tremec 6-Speed Manual Transmission***Torch Red Paint***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Only 123 Miles!!! Collector Car!!! Rare Find!!! Excellent Condition!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT89S275261511
Stock: P2833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 9,918 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$46,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2007 Mustang Shelby GT500 Coupe***5.4L V8 Engine w/Whipple Supercharger***Tremec 6-Speed Manual Transmission***Pioneer Touchscreen Navigation System***JL Audio W8 Subwoofers & JL Audio Amps***Triple Gauge Pod***Remote Keyless Entry***Premium GT500 Super Snake Leather Seating Surfaces w/Front Sport Bucket Seats***Power Driver Seat***Split Fold Rear Seat***Illuminated Entry***Lambo Doors***Performance Hood w/Scoops***Evolution Fuel System***Performance Headers***Borla Exhaust System***Performance Drive Shaft***Shelby Performance Brakes***Side Scoops***Window Louvers***Ground Effect Side Skirts***Molded Rear Window Spoiler***Over The Top White Stripe***Privacy Glass***Security System***Asanti 20" Chrome Wheels w/High Performance Tires***Grabber Orange Metallic Paint***Clean Carfax History Report!!! RARE FIND!!! Only 9,900 MILES!!! $50,000 IN EXTRAS!!! MAJOR HP!!! Excllent Condition!!! Fully Serviced!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S975286343
Stock: P2895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 13,174 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$35,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2007 Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible***5.4L V8 DOHC Supercharged Engine***Tremec 6-Speed Manual Transmission***Corsa Performance Exhaust***Kennebell Supercharger***Kennebeel Performance Intake System***Shaker 1000 Audio System***GT500 Premier Trim Package***Remote Keyless Entry***Black & Red Shift Ball***Premium Shelby Leather Seating Surfaces w/Sport Bucket Seats & Shelby Stitching***6-Way Power Driver Seat***Rear Seating***Illuminated Entry***Power Cloth Convertible Top***SVT Tuned Suspension**Brembo Front Brake Calipers***Fiber Glass Performance Hood***Rear Spoiler***Unique Shelby GT500 Badging***Fog Lamps***Side Tape Stripe***Security System***18" Polished Aluminum SVT Wheels***Black Paint***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained Local Trade!!! 677RWHP!!! ONLY 13,000 Miles!!! Fully Serviced!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT89S275339950
Stock: W2788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 5,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$35,990
Driver's Way - Pelham / Alabama
Now Delivering in Central Alabama! One-owner! Shelby GT500 with 820A Pkg Premium Interior Pkg! Black Leather, 6-Speed Manual, Spoiler, and SVT 18s! MSRP $53,570! A Super sharp collectible riding on its original tires! SOLD AS-IS! and you will be qualified to test drive. Driver's Way selective AS IS vehicle! Here at Driver's Way, we choose the best of our trade-ins like this gray 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that is available to customers at a terrific price. Features: 5.4L 500 Horsepower V8 DOHC Supercharged, 18 x 9.5 Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, Aluminum Pedal Covers, Electrochromic Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Order Code 820A, Power driver seat, Premium Interior Trim Package, and Shaker 500 AM/FM Stereo w/CDx6/MP3. These AS IS vehicles do not come up for grabs very often, so you better act fast and make this Mustang yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S875256279
Stock: D53436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 3,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,900
Ford of Northampton - Northampton / Massachusetts
COLLECTIBLE 2007 FORD MUSTANG GT 500! This CLEAN ONE OWNER CARFAX! Mustang has only 3000 miles! 2007 was the FIRST YEAR of the New GT500!! Don't miss out on adding this to your collection!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S375285933
Stock: 5933P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 4,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$36,000
Prestige Motorworks - Concord / North Carolina
4,100 Original Miles! Showroom new!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S175303796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,312 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$59,900
The Garage - Miami / Florida
SERVICED BY FORD DEALER AT 21,827 MILES AIRBAG RECALLS PERFORMED IN 2018 2007 SHELBY GT500 SUPER SNAKE FINISHED IN ALLOY METALLIC WITH MATTE BLACK SHELBY STRIPES OVER CHARCOAL LEATHER INTERIOR. THIS SNAKE COMES EQUIPPED WITH: FACTORY RATED 725 HORSEPOWER SUPERCHARGED 5.4 LITER V8 (FEATURING AN UPGRAGED 3 KENNE BELL PULLEY) 6-SPEED MANAUAL TRANSMISSION (SERVICED AND NEW CLUTCH INSTALLED AT 21,827 MILES BY FORD DEALER) 20 SUPER SNAKE ALCOA WHEELS (UPGRADED WIDENED REAR WHEELS BY MUSTANG SPECIALTIES) SHELBY / BAER 6-PISTON CALIPER BRAKE SYSTEM UPGRADED HID HEADLIGHTS CAR COMES WITH 2 KEYS / FOBS, OWNERS MANUALS, SUPER SNAKE DEPOSIT LETTER FROM SHELBY, SERVICE RECEIPTS AND UPGRADE RECEIPTS THIS VEHICLE HAS EXHAUST MODIFICATIONS PLEASE CHECK YOUR COUNTY / STATE REGULATIONS - Contact Rolando Santos at 305-594-2223 or rolando@themiamigarage.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S675248682
Stock: 48682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 11,714 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,000
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Awesome 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, finished in Tungsten Gray Metallic over a Charcoal Black Leather interior.Like New with less than 12k Miles, Very Clean Vehicle with good tires wrapping 18 inch alloy wheels and custom Corsa exhaust.- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic Shaker 1000 Sound System with Dual Subwoofers and Radio, CD, and AUX inputs.A solid Supercharged 5.4L V8 engine and Tremec 6 speed manual transmission push 500 horsepower to the rear wheels, rocketing this big coupe to 60 in about 4 and a half seconds, an absolute blast to drive.This gorgeous and powerful American Muscle Car won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S175300252
Stock: 13285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 7,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,995
RPM Motors & Sales - Woodland / Washington
CAR FAX 1 OWNER V8 SUPERCHARGED 5.4L 6-SPD MANUEL,RWD,ABS(4-WHEEL)AIR CONDITIONING,POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS,SHAKER 500 PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,LEATHER,DUEL POWER SEATS,19' PREMIUM WHEELS,REAR SPOILER.LOCALLY OWNED AND SERVICED. THIS CAR IS IN SHOWROOM CONDITION. READY TO ADD TO YOUR COLLECTIONwww.RPMMOTORSNW..comCheck out our Full Service and Vehicle customization shop @www.RPMNORTHWEST.comExtended Service Contracts Available !!We Finance Good Credit/ Bad Credit/ No Credit - ALL First Time Buyers Program Establish Your Credit!CALL/TEXT 360-648-5568 RPM Motors & Sales WHO WE ARE AS A DEALER AND FULL SERVICE CUSTOMIZATION CENTER:We are mechanics, racers, bikers, thrill-seekers, parents, NW natives, your neighbors. We want the best, and that is what we deliver. Decades of experience driving the same rigs we work on offers our customers a level of elite knowledge and care. Our crew of certified techs love doing top-end upgrades, our specially curated RPM Upgrade, and offering you solutions for common issues that come with owning any vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S775312230
Stock: 19-C17
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,899 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,997
Weston Buick GMC Kia - Gresham / Oregon
2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Red 5.4L V8 DOHC Supercharged.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S775325897
Stock: KX0931B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 12,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$45,995$17,790 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
3 Owner Mustang! CLEAN CAR-FAX. Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2008 Ford Mustang GT500 Shelby 5.4L Supercharged V8. KR EDITION. Manual transmission. Super rare mustang! ONLY 12,000 MILES! Showroom Condition! Garage kept its entire life. This vehicle is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, navigation system, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S185187775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,990
Porter Ford - Newark / Delaware
WOW! Take a look at this 2007 Vista Blue Clearcoat Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Cpe Shelby GT500 Manual 6-Speed 5.4L V8 with only 6! Standard features include: Radio: Shaker 500 AM/FM Stereo w/CDx6/MP3, Leather Sport Bucket Seats, P255/45ZR18 Front & 285/40ZR18 Rear, Transmission: Tremec 6-Speed Manual, Wheels: 18' x 9.5' Bright Machined Aluminum, Order Code 820A - Includes Engine: 5.4L DOHC V8 Supercharged, Leather seats, Remote power door locks, Power windows with 2 one-touch, Manual Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Compressor - Intercooled supercharger, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Traction control - ABS and driveline, 5.4 liter V8 DOHC engine, 500 hp horsepower, 6-way power adjustable drivers seat, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Passenger Airbag, Power mirrors, Tilt steering wheel, 2 Doors, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 21 and EPA city (mpg): 15, Rear-wheel drive, Front fog/driving lights, Tachometer, Boost gauge, Clock - In-radio display, Front seat type - Sport, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Limited slip differential - Mechanical, Power steering, Privacy/tinted glass, Rear bench seats, Rear spoiler - Lip, Trip computer, Rear defogger, Center Console - Full with covered storage.... Here at Porter Ford our vehicles are priced to sell, and our professional sales team will provide a pleasant and hassle-free experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88S675359877
Stock: PF20187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 23,502 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$37,088
County Ford - Graham / North Carolina
This 2007 Ford Mustang 2dr 2dr Convertible Shelby GT500 features a 5.4L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Leather Sport Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, 8 Speakers, Premium audio system: Shaker 500, Speaker type: performance Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats - Contact Stephen Stearns at 888-920-5943 or sstearns@stearnsauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT89S375286739
Stock: P4125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 110,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,999
Springs Automotive Group Englewood - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT89S075310267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,313 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,999$3,691 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
WATCH AN HD VIDEO OF THIS GT500! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 5.4 Liter DOHC Supercharged V8 Engine, 500 Horsepower, Two Door Coupe, GT500 Center Stripes, GT500 Side Stripes, Aluminum Hood With Air Extractors, 6 Speed Manual Transmission Stick Shift, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Power Driver's Seat, Non Smoker, Black Ebony and Red Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Dual Rear Exhaust, Power Mirrors, Traction Control System, 3.31 Gears with Limited Slip Differential, Goodyear Eagle F1 P285/40 ZR18 Rear Tires and P255/45 ZR18 Front Tires, Painted SVT Alloy Rims Premium Wheels,, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Brembo Front Disc Brakes, Decklid Spoiler, Fog Lights, Chrome Tipped Exhaust, Cowl Induction Sport Hood, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Shaker 500 Premium Audio Sound System, 6 Disc in-dash CD Changer CD Player, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry System, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Compass Display, Mileage Display, Factory Floormats, Ambient Color Change Lighting, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Torch Red, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean ride is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT88SX85103727
Stock: 10960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Shelby GT500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Shelby GT500
- 5(67%)
- 4(30%)
- 3(3%)
Related Ford Shelby GT500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Riverside CA
- Used Ford Focus Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Greenville SC
- Used Ford F-150 Bakersfield CA
- Used Ford Transit Connect Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Reading PA
- Used Ford F-150 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ford Focus Mcallen TX
- Used Ford Focus Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Athens GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon