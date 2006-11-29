Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale Near Me

Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado

Awesome 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, finished in Tungsten Gray Metallic over a Charcoal Black Leather interior.Like New with less than 12k Miles, Very Clean Vehicle with good tires wrapping 18 inch alloy wheels and custom Corsa exhaust.- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic Shaker 1000 Sound System with Dual Subwoofers and Radio, CD, and AUX inputs.A solid Supercharged 5.4L V8 engine and Tremec 6 speed manual transmission push 500 horsepower to the rear wheels, rocketing this big coupe to 60 in about 4 and a half seconds, an absolute blast to drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

VIN: 1ZVHT88S175300252

Stock: 13285

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-25-2020