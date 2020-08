Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale Near Me

Keith Hawthorne Ford - Belmont / North Carolina

JUST REPRICED FROM $33,900. Leather Interior, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, 6-SPEED TREMEC MANUAL TRANSMISSION, LEATHER SPORT BUCKET SEATS. LEATHER SPORT BUCKET SEATS (STD), 5.4L 32-VALVE SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE (STD), 6-SPEED TREMEC MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD). 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Was $33,900. Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels. Ford Shelby GT500 with Ebony with Black Cloth (Top) exterior and Charcoal interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 500 HP at 6000 RPM. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. ONLY 26,075 Miles.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1ZVHT89S375196023

Stock: P1765A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020