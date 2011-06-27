TRAVIS LANGNESS: Oh my God. Oh my God. Big time. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: No. [MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: Three, two, one, go. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Well, hi there, Mr. Zummallen. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Hey, Travis. TRAVIS LANGNESS: What do you got over there? RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Well, I've got a Mustang, what about you? TRAVIS LANGNESS: I've got a Mustang too. It turns out we're here to drag race Ford's fastest Mustang against Ford's fastest Mustang. What do I mean by that? Well, this is a Mustang Shelby GT500 and Ryan over there is rocking a Mustang MACH-E GT Performance. Who do you think is going to win, Ryan? RYAN ZUMMALLEN: It's tough, man. Mustangs hold a special place in my heart. So it really hurts me that I must now destroy you. TRAVIS LANGNESS: OK, so I have a lot more power than you do. 760 to your 480 but you think you're going to beat me here? RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I have more torque, and I get it all at once through four wheels, so that's going to help. TRAVIS LANGNESS: OK, sure but also your car weighs 1,000 pounds more than mine, and you've got nine more torque. So there's that. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Nine is more than zero. TRAVIS LANGNESS: OK, nine is more than zero, absolutely. Before we get to racing, if you want to see more drag races like this, click like and subscribe below. Let us know in the comments what you want to see us race next. This is our long term GT500, and we've done plenty of races with it. If you want to see the MACH-E go up against other stuff let us know below. And for a cash offer on your car today go to edmunds.com/sellmycar. Ryan knows just as well as I do, don't you Ryan, that the GT500 has a hard time getting traction? RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Can't wait to see that in action. TRAVIS LANGNESS: So the last few times we've had this out at a drag race it just spins the rear tires off the line. I'm going to have to be really careful with my right foot, and hopefully things will go well. But what I haven't told Ryan, and I just turned off the radio, he's looking at me kind of funny, is that this car now has Cup 2 tires, so hopefully those will outperform the old Pilot 4 S tires. The Cup 2s are stickier, so hopefully it'll work. And it's a warm day, hopefully the tires will stick. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I, on the other hand, do not have to worry about traction so much. First of all, I've got sticky summer tires, and second of all, all of my power is going to go to all four wheels so that should help get off the line very quickly. Now there is one teeny, tiny, little, bitty, major caveat, and that is that Ford has told us that the MACH-E GT Performance only gets five seconds of full power at any one time. So I'm going to get five seconds of full power off the launch which will hopefully give me a big enough gap, but after that the MACH-E GT Performance is probably going to fall straight off a cliff. And that will be right about the time that Travis's power is kicking in, and it might be curtains for me. TRAVIS LANGNESS: So the trick with the GT500 is to not get too foot happy. Don't put the pedal all the way to the metal because this thing has so much frigging power off the line you're just going to spin the rears. And with his all wheel drive, I'm never going to catch up if he gets a great launch and I'm just sat here burning rubber. So in the Ford's menus I've essentially set it to 1,200 RPM, lowest I can go. I've also set the exhaust to loud because why not, set the steering and the suspension to sport. Let's point it in a straight line and see what happens. SPEAKER: All right drivers, you ready? Drivers race in three-- RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Let's go horses. SPEAKER: --two-- RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Here we go. SPEAKER: --one-- RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Give it to me. SPEAKER: go. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Give it to me. Oh, he got me off the line. Ah, it's just spinning. I knew this was going to happen. Oh, come on, reel him in. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I don't think he's going to catch up at all. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Reel him in. I'm closing the gap. I'm closing the gap big time. Oh, I got him. I can't believe I got him. Oh. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Oh, I was so sure. I was so sure. TRAVIS LANGNESS: You, sir, gave me a gapetizer at the beginning there. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I expected it. And I was still shocked. TRAVIS LANGNESS: I mean you really gapped me there. We're talking several car lengths and there was nothing for it. I willed the Mustang to do it, but really it wasn't me, it was all the 760 horsepower. I mean, this thing. I was spinning through second off the line, but it didn't make a difference. Once it connected-- Oh, this thing's so much fun to drive. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I was trying to see if you were getting spin. I couldn't really tell. So I thought-- my mistake was I allowed myself to believe that I was about to do it. And that is, of course, when this thing came out of nowhere like a bullet. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Cardinal sin is believing you can beat the Shelby in a quarter mile. But yeah, when I saw you go off the line I was like, I can't get my foot any lighter. I'm going to try and be a little bit more restrained, see if it isn't such a game of catch up this time. We'll see what happens. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Let's do it. I guess getting five seconds of full power only, I guess I could try to game it a little bit. Maybe go a little bit lighter right off the line because I'm going to get a gap either way, and then try to hit it. That doesn't seem like it would really work but maybe I'll try it because that was foot to the floor the whole way and moving pretty fast. And it just runs out. It just runs out. It just doesn't allow you to give it everything for that much time. See if there's something I can do about it. TRAVIS LANGNESS: So the Cup 2 tires still spin, surprising literally nobody. Next time I will buy slicks and just rip a hole in the space time continuum. SPEAKER: Drivers race in three-- RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Here we go. SPEAKER: --two-- RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I'm going to mess with it. SPEAKER: --one, go. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: OK, a little less off the line this time. Now, full power. TRAVIS LANGNESS: He left a little bit less of a gap. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I think he's closer this time. He's not going to be closer. TRAVIS LANGNESS: I'm going to wave as I go by. Goodbye, Ryan. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: It didn't work. TRAVIS LANGNESS: 125. Wooh. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Full power off the line doesn't work. Feathering it off the line and using power later doesn't work. TRAVIS LANGNESS: It's good to win a drag race. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Tough, tough day. Tough day at the office. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Once I get a little bit of finesse in there, man, there's no catching it. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I tried to mess around and do something different, and that didn't go very well at all. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Also it's kind of like, in breaking news 700 horsepower Mustang beats 400 horsepower Mustang. Water also wet, sky also blue. Back to you in the newsroom, John, right. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: It's frustrating because I feel like if it did allow me to have the full power, I'd probably win. At least it would be a whole lot closer, but with that much gap I'd probably win. And you just can't get it. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Yeah, and I hate to break it to you, but a roll race I don't think is going to go your direction either but I still want to have one. Are you all right with it, or are you too embarrassed at this point? RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Oh, we got to do it. We're definitely doing it. Don't try to back out now. TRAVIS LANGNESS: I'm not trying to back out. I'm just trying to give you an out, but since you're being so aggressive I will hold nothing back and show no mercy. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: There goes my big mouth again. TRAVIS LANGNESS: So now we're going to do a roll race which means we're going to hit the start line at about 30 miles an hour and go for it. No launch this time and sorry, Ryan, I don't think you stand a chance. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: OK, up to 30. Hold it. Let's see how this goes. TRAVIS LANGNESS: I'm just doing this because I want to rub it in. This is too much fun. I might have to give him a little hope. We'll see what happens. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: But he's going to have so much more traction. Let's see what happens. Here we go. I jumped out. TRAVIS LANGNESS: It took a while to downshift. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: He's way back. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Oh, boy. Oh, this is good. This is good. Another 131 mile an hour pass. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I hit 103 at the finish. I wonder what he's at. TRAVIS LANGNESS: I forgot to put the controls in manual and downshift, so it just gave me a big old dump down to second when I crossed the line there. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I forgot to put mine in manual too. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Even on the upgraded Cup 2 tires the GT500 is hard to launch. It's faster on paper and it's faster on the track. It doesn't get out of the hole as well, but with those sticky upgraded tires it does hook up pretty quickly, and it gets to the end a lot faster. The story here with zero to 60 times is pretty similar. The GT500 goes zero to 60 in 3.7 seconds, the MACH-E doing it in 3.8 seconds. But down at the quarter mile, whew, boy, the GT500 is doing 129 miles an hour in the trap and the MACH-E is only doing 102. That's a massive difference. Can I ask you, Ryan, where did you get your clothes today because I bought mine at the Gap. No? Too much? Too much? RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I got a really good look at your nice orange paint job, and I got to say, it's looking great. Why, did something else happen? TRAVIS LANGNESS: I got a great look at your-- is that orange? I don't know, I'm colorblind-- paint job and a really great look at your front bumper in my rearview mirror. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: He's right. When he's right, he's right. I can't believe I lost to a guy with a mustache. TRAVIS LANGNESS: So that is it for the GT500 versus MACH-E GT Performance drag race. With a light foot and a little bit of restraint it's pretty clear that something with nearly 300 horsepower more is going to be faster in a straight line. For more information on both of these cars, of course, click the link in the description below. Go to edmunds.com/sellmycar for a cash offer on your car today. You can get rid of it. We want to buy it. Trust us we do. And press like and subscribe while you're down there in the comments. We appreciate it. [MUSIC PLAYING]