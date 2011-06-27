I’ve had my GT350 for about 4 months now. Ford really did hit the mark on this one, but it’s got to be your flavor. This is NOT a GT500 with “go-straight” crazy power, this is a much more refined, high-revving, road car that literally feels like a super car on the curves. The flat plane engine changes the entire feel of the car…and how you wind it up. Sure, some of the GT500s, the ZL-1s, and the Hellcats have more brute horsepower….but they’re also heavier and much less adept when a winding road approaches them. Likes: -Voodoo Engine. Ford hit the mark with this normally aspirated engine that doesn’t even achieve max HP until 7700 rpms. Redline is 8250. It’s a dream to get acquainted with. This car does 50 mph in 1st and nearly 80 in second. -Gear box. Again, works like a charm without using much more than your wrist and each gear hits every time. -Handling. I’ve done a LOT of driving including on some of the best tracks in NASCAR. This car handles like a 200K car, no joke. It’s literally on rails. I’ve had this car pinned to the tail of much more expensive cars that just couldn’t seem to make distance. The adjustable suspension is amazing and works like a charm. -Maintenance. This car comes ready to go; watch your oil and change it when it tells you too (which is about 10 quarts of full synthetic oil that will touch you for a good bit of coin at 14 bucks a quarter ONLY from Ford right now). Everything else is pretty accessible and easy to get to. No surprises if you are mechanically inclined. -Brakes. Best brakes on the market and they are HUGE. This thing stops on a dime. -Black Wheels. This may be a CON for others, but I love them. Ford actually used black wheels to hide the tons of brake dust that are blowing off those monster brakes when you use them. It’s a flavor you love or hate and you see where I put it… Dislikes: -Recalls. IF you have or look at this model, you’ll want to make sure Ford has fixed the recall on the oil filler hose. They found in aftermarket testing that they burst due to a bad O ring. It’s no charge to get it fixed, just an hour of time. No sense in learning what the Voodoo engine costs to replace (25K). Also….Ford realized after they went to market that the oil filter MUST be torqued due to high pressure at the captioned rpms…they sent every owner a personalized filter wrench so check it out. -Track pack/Tech pack issue. Others have commented here…yes, Ford missed it on this one but this model year only allowed a track pack (with trans/differential cooler) OR a tech pack (with NAV and Sync 3) and it was an either/or. IF you got the tech pack and put the car on the track, you were guaranteed “limp mode” after about 20 minutes on the track due to overheating in trans/differential. Aftermarket packages are now out there to make a tech car track able…about 800 bucks. -Hood prop. You laugh, but who pays 50K+ for a car with a steal hood prop? Don’t worry, one C note and 5 minutes effort will get a nice set of struts approved by Ford and allow you to ditz the rod. -No spare comes with and no one even makes one yet. Not sure Ford even wants you to jack the car up. LOL -Apple Carplay. IF you want to maximize your Sync3, you’ll have to upgrade the USB port so that Apple Carplay or Android Auto works properly with Sync3. The upgrade is only 79 bucks and a lot of info on boards explaining the effort. -Lack of upgrades. If you like making a car your own, you’ll struggle here beyond floor mats, hood props, or shifter handles….Ford put everything but the kitchen sink on here so there’s not a lot left….find someone that does airbrush….

Read more