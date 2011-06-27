  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
2010 Ford Shelby GT500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Thrilling supercharged V8, powerful brakes, old-school styling cues, relatively athletic handling, reasonable price given performance potential.
  • Old-school rear suspension, more expensive than its traditional rivals.
List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to updates that address our previous gripes of mediocre handling and a subpar interior, the 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 is a winner that offers classic-era styling along with incredible performance and daily-driver livability.

Vehicle overview

If you wanted the baddest Mustang available in 1967, you would've checked out the then-new Shelby GT500, which had a 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter!) V8 that made a (conservatively rated) 355 hp. Back then, however, horsepower was rated differently. In today's numbers, that big V8's output would equate to about 300 hp. Forget about the '60s, though. Today you can walk into your Ford dealer and drive out -- sideways if you so choose -- in the 540-hp, 2010 Ford Shelby GT500, which will humiliate any of its illustrious forebears while still paying homage to their iconic styling. And thanks to this year's substantial revisions to the suspension and tire fitment, the 2010 Shelby GT500 also does quite well going around corners, too.

In addition to a newfound penchant for uncoiling a twisty road, this year's Cobra-festooned leader of the Mustang herd also gets cosmetic tweaks that refine the retro styling with beefier rear quarters and sequential rear turn signals. Less glamorous but more important changes occur within, where the cabin boasts much-improved materials, leather/suede upholstery, dual-zone climate control and Ford's useful voice-activated Sync system. Oh, there are also another 40 horses under the hood -- for an incredible total of 540 hp -- thanks to tweaks that include a cold-air intake, a less restrictive exhaust and more aggressive ignition timing.

This is a seriously fast car -- digest the following numbers if you can. The GT500 can charge to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds and obliterate the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds. These are times that are usually associated with high-dollar exotics wearing prancing horses and raging bulls -- not a coiled-up snake -- on their snouts. And unlike last year's version that had to be muscled through corners, the latest Shelby GT500 is much more at ease when the road gets twisty. Though this pony is still saddled with an antiquated solid-axle rear suspension and a less-than-ideal weight distribution, the latest GT500 boasts crisper turn-in and a more confident feel through the curves thanks to revised suspension tuning and new tire compounds.

As in the good old days, this muscular Mustang has worthy rivals from Chevrolet and Dodge in the form of the 426-hp Camaro SS and 425-hp Dodge Challenger SRT8. Those two competitors may not be quite as ridiculously quick as the Shelby GT500, but they offer much lower price tags -- some $13,000 lower in the case of the Camaro SS. That said, the 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 still represents a bargain for those who seek supercar performance along with the cool looks, sounds and presence of a cherry late-'60s Shelby Mustang.

2010 Ford Shelby GT500 models

The 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 is a high-performance variant of the Mustang. As such, it seats four and is available in coupe and convertible body styles. The GT500 comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels (18s on the convertible), high-performance Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar tires (255/45 front and 285/35 rear), Brembo brakes, hood-mounted heat extractors, a front air splitter, a ducktail-style rear spoiler, air-conditioning, cruise control, leather/suede-upholstered sport bucket seats with Cobra logos, a power driver seat, the Sync multimedia voice-control system and an eight-speaker audio system with a six-CD/MP3 changer and satellite radio. The GT500 convertible also comes with a power-operated soft top. Both the GT500 coupe and convertible have "GT500" side stripes, while the coupe also has racing stripes over the nose and tail. Ford offers a stripe-delete option for buyers who prefer a less ostentatious look.

Options include xenon headlights, an Electronics package (navigation system and dual-zone climate control) and an upgraded, 10-speaker, 1,000-watt sound system.

2010 Highlights

As with the rest of the Mustang line, the ultra-high-performance Ford Shelby GT500 receives numerous updates for 2010. Under the revised exterior styling, there's a tweaked suspension that gives the car the handling prowess it should've had last year along with newly standard (and adjustable) stability control. The cabin benefits from much improved materials and niceties that include dual-zone climate control and the Sync multimedia voice-control system. Finally, the supercharged V8 makes more power this year, cranking out a thundering 540 horsepower.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive Shelby GT500 is powered by a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 that produces 540 hp and 510 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is the only transmission available. In performance testing, the GT500 coupe went from zero to 60 mph in an impressive 4.3 seconds and yielded a 12.4-second quarter-mile time. Fuel economy is rated at 14 mpg city and 22 mpg highway.

With huge Brembo disc brakes at all four corners, brake fade is a non-issue and stopping power is simply amazing for such a heavy (near 2-ton) car. A stop from 60 mph can be done in a very short 106 feet.

Safety

Standard on the 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 are ABS, traction control, stability control and front-seat side airbags. There is no spare tire, however, just a temporary tire inflation kit.

Although the specific 2010 GT500 model hadn't been crash tested as of this writing, the 2009 Mustang upon which it is based received perfect five-star ratings from the government for frontal crash protection and front passenger side protection. Rear-passenger side-impact protection garnered four stars for the coupe and five stars for the convertible. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Mustang convertible (the only model tested) received the second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the frontal-offset test and the top rating of "Good" in the side-impact crash test.

Driving

With more power than any of the revered Shelby Mustangs of the 1960s, the 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 offers performance that's nothing short of intoxicating. Just as its specs suggest, the GT500 lunges forward with exotic-carlike verve when you boot the throttle. Gearchanges are positive and crisp, and the overall driving experience can be either civilized or brutal, depending on your mood and how quickly you move your throttle foot.

Unlike last year's model that got upset on bumpy curves and felt nose-heavy and reluctant when attacking apexes, the 2010 Shelby GT500 displays composed, confident handling with crisp turn-in and a more balanced feel overall. On occasion, a sharp midcorner impact will remind you of the car's non-independent rear suspension via a bit of a kickback, but it's handled as a single, damped event, unlike before when it would send the car wallowing about. Overall, the latest GT500 does an admirable job of combining fairly agile cornering ability with a compliant ride.

Interior

Like the Mustang's interior, the GT500's cabin -- specifically the dash with its dual-cowl design -- was designed to mimic that of its 1960s forebears. Among the many interior improvements this year are more soft-touch materials (e.g., on the dash and doors), tighter build quality and the use of Alcantara (a convincing faux suede that's used in high-end luxury cars) on the seats and steering wheel. Aggressive side bolsters allow the comfortable buckets to properly hold occupants during aggressive cornering, while an old-school, cue-ball gearshift knob adds to the retro look and feel. Real aluminum trim graces the dash and steering wheel spokes and the Cobra logo is stitched into the seats, which can also be had with racing stripes.

Though this year's revamp brought new control layouts, a few tried-and-true setups, such as a simple twist knob on the dash for the headlights as well as spin knobs for volume and tuning, remain. The GT500 also has Ford's excellent Sync system this year -- it allows voice commands for your cell phone, the audio system and the (optional) navigation system.

The coupe's trunk provides 13.4 cubic feet of capacity and the rear seat splits and folds down, extending cargo capacity considerably. The ragtop offers 9.6 cubes but no folding rear seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Ford Shelby GT500.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
20 reviews
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

HAD IT AWHILE NOW 6YEARS WOW,8years still movin
PERRY,10/06/2015
2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Car is great I had a 08 gt500 traded it in back in 09 for this 10 and no one has ever driven it but me no one I watched it backed off the truck and it sat were the driver put it I told dealer do not pdi the car leave it sit ill take it from their and I did but now it 2015 39000miles and it has developed a few issues the rotors (front) pulsate pretty bad and it just started getting a clicking in the dash when key is 1st turned on sounded like the ac air blend mix door actuator trying to reset itself or something not good the clutch is hard to shift from day one dealer said its normal I would not let them get behind wheel I know it has a problem or issue ill fix it my self when the time comes but with that said the car is really a fantastic car if u can find a good used one get it 2010 was the lowest production year for the cars I also added the diablo program and the gas milage went up to 27 on hwy at 60 but who does that anymore and it goes down drastically above that who cares it gained more power id say 20rwh just a great car its a keeper.This is the upate to the car 1 year later nothing has changed still a great car i think i am getting too used to the power to me it seems to have less or lost some performance but when i look in the rear view mirror objects are way far back and people that have not ridden in it before say it is really fast and this might sound stupid when i take it out i can never find a fast car around to run and as soon as i take it home and get a different car they show up so that's about it it's 2017 now and still have the car i had a problem with the dual zone climate control one of the actuator start clicking like it had become out of program and was trying to rest or it had a stripped gear but it stopped just before i was ready to fix it had to replace front tires worn out tow in or camber issue but i got 41k from front shes still running great took trip to NC from fl 28mpg@65mph and it nose dives above that to around 23 @ 70-75mph with program diablo performer setting see ya in a couple years Its almost the end of 2017 now the car is still doing great as time has evolved the cars have gotten faster every year so this is a middle of the road performer but it still moves great just went tio Georiga last month in the hurricane evacuation took the 500 i was afraid the storm would gt it we are on the coast but car ran like a top all the way up and back in stop and go traffic and the ac programmer issue i had is still holding its got 44000 now no dents yet ---Its 2019 the car has 52000 and purrrrs like a top i checked and the plugs were to be changed at 45000 missed that one so ill check them and replace them also the ac programmer stopped clicking and still works but if it did once it will do it again time will tell no dents or secatched yet still like like new or better runs great just took it up to md from fl 26mpg at 65 used mid grade fuel with the detune in it put new tires on back michelin ss tires hooks great well til the next up date
New Generation Mustang
Tom Sarac,06/01/2010
Purchased my 2010 shelby coupe only a few days ago, drove it back from Toronto to Montreal, have logged some mileage in a short period of time. As of 4 days of ownership compared to the 04 heavily modified mustang cobra I built and drove as a summer car for 6 yrs. I am pleased with the direction of this generation of mustang. Stock for a car of this weight it is well composed, responsive, comfortable and looks hot. Hats off to Ford for being able to make a live axle work. A few upgrades and this car can further defy the reality of its weight significantly. Pleasure and easy to drive, gas mileage is surprisingly good and the overall driving experience has delivered the mustang into a new era
New to Ford
Richard,10/08/2010
I am a pro-Ford, pro-Dodge, pro-Chevy guy and really enjoy seeing all three ramp up their muscle car lines. In other words, I have no bias for or against any of the three. This is the first Ford product (other than my '28 model A) and it has been a blast so far. Excellent power, the stability control has saved my @$$ and my kids can't wait until I die so they get to drive it! I have no plans to ever get rid of this one. I highly recommend it to people looking for a long term addition to his/her garage and to those who enjoy weekends with nice weather or taking a car to the track.
Love it!
Super Dave,09/02/2010
This is the best car I have ever owned. I have been shopping for a new sports car after selling my 2000 Saleen Speedster 6 months ago. I test drove a 2010 corvette grand sport, 2009 zo6, Nissan gtr, and a 2005 Dodge Viper. The GT500 beat all of them in every catagory. The corvettes and the Viper were out dated and way overpriced. The gtr was a cool car but $76k are you kidding. The performance of the GT500 was equal to the Z06 but so much more updated and advanced. Test drive them all for your self and you will see. One thing that about made me almost not buy this car though was the dealer would not let me test drive this car without making an offer.
See all 20 reviews of the 2010 Ford Shelby GT500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
540 hp @ 6200 rpm
Used 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 features & specs
More about the 2010 Ford Shelby GT500

Used 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 Overview

The Used 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 is offered in the following submodels: Shelby GT500 Coupe, Shelby GT500 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M), and 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M).

