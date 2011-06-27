  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Shelby GT500
  4. Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Incredible power
  • inspiring engine note
  • aggressive styling
  • relative exclusivity.
  • Harsh optional suspension
  • unimpressive interior
  • no telescoping steering wheel.
Other years
2020
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Ford Shelby GT500 for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$35,590 - $42,990
Used Shelby GT500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 injects blood-pumping performance and retro styling into a package that is nevertheless easy to live with every day. Among muscle cars, it's the top dog.

Vehicle overview

Some cars are forgettable -- those metal boxes on wheels that simply get you from A to B. Then there are cars that you'll never forget -- the special ones that take your breath away. With its aggressive styling and an engine that can impress even the most jaded automotive enthusiast, you'll never forget the 2012 Ford Shelby.

The Ford Mustang has already been our top pick among the muscled-up pony cars, and the GT500 simply cranks up the power to supercar levels. With 550 horsepower underfoot, this mega Mustang spanks Dodge Challengers and Chevrolet Camaros in the quarter-mile. The Shelby furthers its lead when the road begins to twist, thanks to a well-tuned suspension and sticky supercar tires.

With a price tag approaching $50,000, though, supremacy doesn't come cheap. That's more than double what the plenty capable 305-hp Mustang V6 costs and almost $20,000 more than the already raucous Mustang GT. That's a lot of scratch for a Mustang, especially one stuck with an interior not much different from a well-equipped Mustang GT. Unimpressive interior materials and a tilt-only steering wheel are even more glaring oversights at this price.

But on the whole, these are minor blemishes next to everything that's great about the 2012 Ford Shelby GT500. It's a quicker thrill than the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and the 2012 Dodge Challenger, and its backseat makes it more practical than a 2012 Chevrolet Corvette. No doubt it will be a fond deathbed memory for those lucky enough to own one.

2012 Ford Shelby GT500 models

The 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 is a four-seat high-performance coupe or convertible based on the Mustang. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, high-performance tires, Brembo brakes, a rear spoiler, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a leather/Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, leather/Alcantara-upholstered sport bucket seats with racing stripes and Cobra logos, a power driver seat, a Sync multimedia voice control system and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, auxiliary/USB audio jacks and satellite radio.

The GT500 convertible also comes with a power-operated soft top. Both the GT500 coupe and convertible have side stripes on the rocker panels and hood stripes that run from nose to tail (but not over the convertible top). Ford offers a stripe-delete option for buyers who prefer a less ostentatious look.

Options include a glass roof for the coupe, leather Recaro front seats, an Electronics package (hard-drive-based navigation system, HD radio and dual-zone climate control), an upgraded "Shaker 1000" 10-speaker 1,000-watt sound system and the SVT Performance package (unique 19-inch front/20-inch rear wheels, a rear spoiler with a Gurney Flap, higher-performance tires, revised suspension tuning, unique stripes/rear spoiler and a 3.73 limited-slip rear axle).

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Ford Shelby GT500 gains Recaro front seats as a new option.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 is powered by a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 that produces 550 hp and 510 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is the only transmission available. Acceleration from zero to 60 mph requires only 4.4 seconds on its way to a quarter-mile time of 12.4 seconds at 116 mph. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 17 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control and front-seat side airbags. Ford's MyKey system (which allows you to limit the car's top speed and stereo volume) is also standard. A temporary tire-inflation kit replaces the spare tire.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Mustang coupe received the top score of "Good" in frontal-offset and side-impact tests. In Edmunds brake testing, a GT500 with the optional SVT Performance package stopped in just 104 feet from 60 mph. The massive standard Brembo brakes also experienced no fade after multiple passes.

Driving

Fire up the 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 and you're treated to one of the meanest-sounding engines ever built. At idle, the slow rumble murmurs the potential for tire-smoking mayhem. Lay into the throttle and the rumbling becomes a boiling torrent, launching the GT500 forward accompanied by the supercharger's whine that can best be described as addictive.

In the corners, the GT500 is easily upset by careless inputs. Maximizing thrills in the curves requires a high level of restraint and a healthy dose of courage. There's plenty of grip, but the Shelby's 3,800 pounds seem poised to break loose at all times. The ride is stiff, but not too harsh in the base model.

Adding the SVT Performance package introduces plenty of harshness, though, and without the expected performance gains. On a polished-smooth racetrack, the SVT option might make sense. But in the real world -- and on real tracks -- it makes the car skittish. The upgraded tires also tend to snap loose from adhesion, and drift rather gracefully. For all but the most rabid track-day enthusiasts, we'd suggest skipping the SVT upgrade.

Interior

Except for some suede trim, Cobra badges and a cue-ball shift knob, the GT500 interior isn't much different from that of a well-appointed Mustang GT. The abundance of hard plastics and similarities to lesser-trim Mustangs in a $50,000 car is slightly disappointing. Gauges are slightly more legible than the hieroglyphics found in the Mustang, but both place the optional multifunction display too low in the center stack. Climate and audio controls are also small and hard to read at a quick glance; thankfully, the Sync voice-activated system nearly eliminates the need to bother. Outward visibility is best-in-class thanks to thin A-pillars and flip-down rear headrests.

Interior storage is notably scarce, with a shallow center armrest bin and a small glovebox and door pockets. The coupe's trunk can hold a generous 13.4 cubic feet of cargo, and split-folding rear seats allow you to load larger objects. The convertible lacks the folding seats and can only hold a maximum of 9.6 cubes.

Front seats are generally comfortable, although taller drivers may bemoan the lack of a telescoping steering column. Nearly any rear-seat passenger, regardless of size, will find scarce legroom among his or her chief concerns.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Ford Shelby GT500.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wow - what a car!
keboss302,04/16/2011
I have had eighteen Mustangs (old and new) over the years, including GTs, Mach 1s, a Cobra and a Boss 302, and this one is simply in a different league. First impression when driven off the dealer's lot: Drives just like a normal car. No bone-jarring ride, easy to shift, easy to steer, very comfortable and refined. Then the differences start to appear. The ride is supple over rough pavement, but it sticks like glue around corners and you will experience renal failure before the car loses grip. The shifter's throws are short, a little notchy, but you get used to it quickly. The clutch and electric power steering are light but precise. You feel low and heavy - and fast. And the car can dance.
AN EGO BOOSTER RIDE
Ken,08/24/2016
2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M)
GREAT LOOKING CAR - GOOD HANDLING - FAST - A TRUE MUSCLE CAR - AND DECENT GAS MILEAGE, WHO WOULD HAVE GUESSED
Modern Day Muscle Car with a Classic Feel
Mark F,03/28/2018
2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M)
I love this car....I have owned 2 Ferrari, 2 Vipers, several Corvettes and a host of hopped up classic cars. Hands down, this car has been the best 'bang for the buck'.
The Best Cobra Ever
eason chapman,09/22/2016
2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M)
This Cobra is in perfect condition......always garaged....never driven in the rain....I'm 74 now and over the need for speed!
See all 6 reviews of the 2012 Ford Shelby GT500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
550 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 features & specs
More about the 2012 Ford Shelby GT500

Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Overview

The Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 is offered in the following submodels: Shelby GT500 Coupe, Shelby GT500 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M), and 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Base is priced between $35,590 and$42,990 with odometer readings between 16637 and52594 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2012 Shelby GT500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,590 and mileage as low as 16637 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500.

Can't find a used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Shelby GT500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,802.

Find a used Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,126.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Shelby GT500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,776.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,780.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Ford Shelby GT500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Shelby GT500 lease specials

Related Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles