2015 Ford Shelby GT350 Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2015 Ford Shelby GT350. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$25,122 - $30,902
Used Shelby GT350 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2015 Ford Shelby GT350.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2015 Ford Shelby GT350 features & specs
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
526 hp @ 7500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
526 hp @ 7500 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Shelby GT350
Related Used 2015 Ford Shelby GT350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge