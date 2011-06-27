  1. Home
2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Supercharged V8 provides exotic-car-level performance, predictable handling, old-school styling cues, reasonable price as long as you can get it for MSRP.
  • Low-grade interior plastics, hefty curb weight, old-tech solid-axle rear suspension, stability control not available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An intoxicating mix of '60s-era style exotic car performance and modern-day refinement, the 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 is a high-performance bargain.

Vehicle overview

Quick, name the most powerful Ford Mustang ever. If you think it's from the late 1960s or early '70s, go back to listening to that Jimi Hendrix eight-track -- you're a few decades off. The correct answer is the 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. With a 500-horsepower supercharged V8, this "King of the Road" Mustang promises to push its jockey into the seat with even more gusto than any pony of the past.

In addition to the supercharged V8, the Shelby GT500 features a six-speed manual transmission, a tuned suspension, sticky 18-inch Goodyear F1 supercar tires and meaty Brembo brakes with 14-inch front rotors fitted with four-piston front calipers. Of course there are the obligatory racing stripes, emblazoned with "GT500" just like its Age of Aquarius forerunner. Of course there's a beefed-up chassis that's up to the task of handling all the power belted out by that monster motor.

It all works quite well -- the Shelby GT500 is more than a one-dimensional straight-line stormer. It's actually a more agile performer than a few things on its spec sheet might suggest -- 2-ton curb weight, big and heavy engine up front, low-tech solid rear axle in the rear. Quick-ratio steering, along with an unobtrusive traction control system, allows for plenty of tail-out thrills. Massive rubber fore and aft (front tires are 255/45R18s, while those in back measure 285/40R18) does a respectable job of managing all that power and weight.

There are a few downsides to the 2008 Ford Shelby GT500, however. The cabin materials are more $15K than $45K. And being nearly 800 pounds heavier than a Corvette, the GT500 is not going to give any serious sports car fits on a twisty two-lane road. But the GT500 is more about being the ultimate Mustang than shaving seconds off a road course. With styling that pays a tasteful tribute to the original GT500 along with performance that will embarrass the legendary Boss 429, today's GT500 is a bargain.

2008 Ford Shelby GT500 models

The 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 is based on the Mustang. As such, it is rear-wheel drive, seats four and can be had as either a coupe or a convertible. The GT500 comes with 18-inch alloy wheels shod with high-performance Goodyear F1 tires (255/45 front and 285/40 rear), hood-mounted heat extractors, a front air splitter, a ducktail-style rear spoiler, air-conditioning, leather-upholstered sport bucket seats with Cobra logos, a power driver seat, a 500-watt stereo with CD changer, cruise control and full power accessories. The GT500 convertible also comes with a power-operated soft top. Both the GT500 coupe and convertible have "GT500" side stripes, while the coupe also has racing stripes over the nose and tail; Ford offers a stripe-delete option for buyers who prefer a stealth look.

Options include a navigation system, an upgraded 1,000-watt sound system, satellite radio, xenon headlights, an Ambient Interior Lighting option (which gives the owner the choice of seven colors with which to illuminate the cockpit) and a Premium interior trim package (which includes a leather-wrapped dash top, upgraded door panels, auto-dimming rearview mirror and sport pedals). A sunroof is not available on the coupe.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 gains a couple of new features. Safety is enhanced via newly standard front-seat side airbags and the option of xenon headlights. Those looking for a cozier cabin should consider the new Ambient Interior Lighting option, which gives the owner the choice of seven colors to illuminate the footwells, console and cupholders.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 uses essentially the same supercharged 5.4-liter V8 that was fitted to Ford's recently departed GT supercar. There are some key differences: To keep the cost down on the GT500 there is a wet-sump oil system (versus race-oriented dry-sump), a cast-iron block (instead of aluminum) and a "Roots-type" supercharger (instead of an Eaton "screw-type" with 13.5 psi). The result is 500 hp and 480 pound-feet of torque. Our performance testing yielded very impressive numbers: a 4.6-second 0-60-mph sprint and a 12.8-second time for the quarter-mile.

A Tremec six-speed manual gearbox routes all that through a 3.31 limited-slip rear axle. No automatic transmission is available. EPA fuel economy estimates, at 14 mpg city and 20 mpg highway, are respectable considering the exotic-car level of performance on tap.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes by Brembo feature four-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors up front with two-piston calipers and 11.8-inch discs in back are standard, as are traction control and front seat side airbags. Stability control is not available and there is no spare tire, just a temporary inflation kit.

Driving

With more power than any of the revered Shelby Mustangs of the 1960s, the 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 offers performance that's nothing short of intoxicating. Just as its specs suggest, the GT500 lunges forward with exotic-carlike verve when you boot the throttle. Gearchanges are positive and crisp, and the overall driving experience can be either civilized or brutal, depending on your mood and how quickly you move your throttle foot.

Despite its 2-ton curb weight, the GT500 is more than just a drag-strip performer. Careful suspension tuning by Ford's engineers and quick steering make it feel surprisingly nimble through the turns, while an unobtrusive traction control system allows for plenty of "slideways" action. On most roads, the GT500 is predictable and easy to drive, though hammering the throttle over a rough stretch will upset the car due to the non-independent rear suspension. With its huge disc brakes, brake fade is a non-issue and stopping power is amazing for such a heavy car -- a stop from 60 mph takes a relatively short 116 feet.

Interior

Interior color choices are limited to either all-black or black and red. Special accents include an aluminum shifter knob and metallic trim that's scattered about the cabin. A Premium interior package provides a stitched leather trim for the top of the dash along with upgraded door trim and aluminum sport pedals. The instruments include a boost gauge and a trip computer/message center. The front seats are aggressively bolstered to hold one in place during hard cornering. Overall, the cabin is comfortable and the controls are easy to use, but there's too much hard plastic given the car's price. Trunk capacity measures 12.3 cubic feet in the coupe and 9.7 in the convertible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford Shelby GT500.

5(75%)
4(19%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
32 reviews
4.7
32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GT 500 The Truth
Dave Maxx,02/09/2009
1st thing , removed factory suspension replaced with Eibach Pro+, added evolution ultimate suspension, pulley kit, programed for 91 octane, and magna flow exhaust. It is what it is and nothing more, a muscle car that is more than fun to drive. I also have a 07 c6 Vette. So here is an honest comparison. Vette out performs GT500 in every way as far as race track performance goes, Vette has nicer interior and more bells and whistles. That said however when I go driving the GT500 gets all the attention. As for driving experience, both cars are amazing to drive and put a smile on my face. The Vette gets close to 30 mpg on the highway, the GT500 about 20mpg.
Good Car
mustangfan,06/22/2008
I purchased mine after my GT was ruined in an accident it was not stock so I purchased a GT 500 hoping it would have more potential and it does In stock form. It is a very fun car but feels heavy to me. If looking for true monster Mustang upgrades are needed. Interior upgrade package is definite yes. Much more leather makes it feel nicer to me than plastic dash of other cars. Got Shaker 500 instead of Shaker 1000 no difference in quality just little less bass compared to other car. Replaced Goodyear tires with Nitto 555's and car sticks much better. I love this car but it was as expensive as a faster Vette. If I wasn't such a stang fan I would not have paid this much
Love this beast
Flasher,11/07/2008
I have always been a GM person (1967 SS Chevelle in the 60's) I drove this Shelby and wow. Since purchase I have spent less than 3K and got Ford Racing Axel Back exhaust, Ford Racing cold air kit and ford racing retune and then regeared the back end to 3:73. it has hp of Kr now. The only drawback is the good year supercar tires. They do not last and I get wheel hop on hard acceleration especially with TC turned off. I guess when tires need replacing I will go with something better. Still the best bang for buck.And upgrades done at SVT dealer keeps everything under Ford Warranty.
Ford Shelby
Paul Minter,10/13/2008
A Brit, lived in US for 8 years, could not afford a Mustang in UK, bought a new GT in 06 & just loved this American Icon, traded for GT500 in July 08 & wow!, Here's a bit of plagiarism from the UK's "Top Gear" auto review TV program "Floor the throttle and the big V8 talks to you, roaring and whistling, the gearbox rattles under load and the axle whines and moans. This engine is pure theatre, bellowing its barely contained rage as the rear tyres bend and twist in search of grip." actually this was written when the GT was launched but is applies to 500. Owned some tasty European sports erotica from, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Lotus. America be proud of this beast, no one else could make it.
Features & Specs

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
500 hp @ 6000 rpm
More about the 2008 Ford Shelby GT500
More About This Model

Once in a while, a vehicle comes along that rewrites the rules on what is possible in a road car. It performs beyond what can reasonably be expected and establishes a high-water mark that will not be met for years, even decades.

In the literal sense — as a performance car — the 2008 Ford Shelby GT500KR does not meet this standard. After all, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Dodge Viper SRT10 and Nissan GT-R will all outperform the Mustang GT500KR for the same money, or even less.

Yet as a concept — as a means to an end — the GT500KR works brilliantly.

Friends With Benefits
The 2008 Ford Shelby GT500KR (the KR suffix stands for "King of the Road") is a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original 1968 Shelby GT500KR. It starts as a Mustang GT500 that has been fettled by Ford's SVT group, and then the rolling chassis is shipped to Shelby's facility in an industrial park adjacent to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where many of the KR-specific bits are installed.

You might not notice at a glance the KR's bespoke forged wheels, its sticky tires or a ride height that's 0.79 inch lower in front and 0.6 inch lower in the rear. More apparent is the KR's comprehensively ducted and vented hood, which funnels air to the engine's conical air filter from Ford Racing. Too complex to make in metal, the GT500KR's hood is constructed of carbon fiber by the same supplier that manufactures parts made of the lightweight yet strong composite material for the Corvette ZR1 and Dodge Viper ACR.

A revised engine calibration with more aggressive spark mapping takes advantage of the KR's requirement for only premium fuel, while a less restrictive exhaust goes bwopbwopbwop at idle and then gives way to a pronounced gurgle at part throttle. If the Jetsons drove a muscle car, this is what it would sound like.

These changes liberate an additional 40 horsepower and 30 pound-feet of torque from the GT500's supercharged 5.4-liter V8, bringing the KR's output to 540 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. A shorter 3.73:1 final drive and short-throw shift linkage round out the upgrades to the powertrain.

Ford reckons the KR will run to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and click off the quarter-mile in 12.1 seconds at 115 mph. These numbers are respectively 0.2 and 0.7 seconds quicker and 3 mph faster than those achieved by the GT500 in Ford's testing.

Finishing What They Started
In the name of better turn-in and more grip from the Mustang chassis, SVT has made another pass at the GT500's suspension. Slightly stiffer springs and a lighter-rate front antiroll bar are fitted, and the rebound damping is nearly twice that of the GT500. A more aggressive front-end alignment adds negative camber and removes the toe-in found at the front of the GT500, helping the softer-compound (a 180 treadwear rating compared to the GT500's 220) Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar tires to bite the tarmac with increased tenacity.

The efforts made to improve the KR's aerodynamic behavior at high speed are intriguing, because they're focused on balance rather than outright downforce. While the KR wears a revised splitter that reduces front-end lift by 31 percent and drag by 3 percent compared to the GT500, the rear wing's reduced angle of incidence fractionally reduces drag and actually increases lift at the rear axle relative to the GT500.

On the streets outside Salt Lake City, Utah, where Ford invited us to drive the KR, it's hard to go fast enough to detect this Mustang's newfound stability and harder still to blend into the traffic. If you don't get the attention of your commute-hour companions with the twin stripes on the bodywork, the complex hood complete with hood pins and the garish badging, the roaring exhaust will certainly turn their heads, as it makes even casual getaways sound like an invitation to street-race. Rough roads reveal the limitations of the live axle's unsprung weight, yet overall the KR is street-friendly enough to be a daily driver.

It's Miller Time
Ford put us on Miller Motorsports Park (MMP) to test the KR's handling mettle. MMP — a world-class racetrack in the middle of the Utah desert about 45 minutes southwest of Salt Lake City (home to a racing series featuring the Mustang FR500S) — has little in the way of elevation changes. Yet the 4.4-mile West Loop features 10 turns with several long steady-state corners with late apexes and off-camber sequences that comprise a demanding test of handling and braking. It's a great track, and the chance to drive the KR back-to-back with the GT500 taught us a lot about this new Mustang.

Right away, the shift linkage for the KR's six-speed manual transmission is more positive and moves through the gates with added precision. Dive and squat in the chassis setup are better controlled, inspiring confidence that is bolstered by the supercharged V8's wide power band with its relatively flat torque curve. The KR's front end bites more sharply at turn-in and with less initial understeer than the GT500, so it feels far more agile.

Ford claims the KR has churned around the skid pad with a 1.00g result and has run the slalom in 71.7 mph in its preliminary testing. Perhaps Miller's track is less sticky than Ford's skid pad, or our seat-of-the-pants g-meter has lost its calibration, but the KR didn't feel as though it was generating quite as much grip through the turns at MMP as Ford thought. It was certainly cornering faster than the GT500, though.

Of all the KR's changes, the shorter final-drive ratio makes the most difference and really makes this Mustang come alive. Powering out of turn six, a late-apex right-hander taken in 3rd gear, the KR pulls with a vigor not found in the GT500. Where the KR flings itself into the braking zone for the next corner with deceptive quickness, the GT500's tall gearing makes it feel soggy.

You never forget that the KR is a nose-heavy, 3,879-pound car, and the sense of inertia — the reluctance of mass to be persuaded into movement — is palpable. The Mustang's brakes are the primary victim of this interplay, and despite the addition of front brake cooling ducts (tossed into the trunk of every KR for installation by its owner), fade is the inevitable consequence.

KR Stands for "King's Ransom"
There is no denying that the 2008 Ford Shelby GT500KR is superior in every performance context to the Ford Shelby GT500, and its guttural exhaust note and firmer ride quality are perfectly acceptable for daily use. In terms of a complete package, the GT500KR is what the GT500 should have been in the first place.

This is why it is difficult to view the GT500KR without a blend of cynicism and admiration. The KR's attendant improvements are relatively modest in light of the thirty-five thousand dollar premium the KR commands over the $45,000 GT500, a sum that swiftly swings a knee into the groin of the Mustang's mission of "affordable performance."

The Shelby faithful won't care. Just 1,000 GT500KRs will be produced for 2008, and once the remaining 700 or so are produced in 2009, the KR is done. Even at the KR's MSRP of $79,995, including destination charge and gas-guzzler tax, the KR's collector-car appeal means Ford and Shelby will sell every single one.

Certain dealers know this, too, and are charging outlandish markups that bring the asking price to more than $100,000.

Some would call this behavior on the part of Ford and its dealer network egregious or greedy. We call it shrewd business sense and knowing one's customers.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Overview

The Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 is offered in the following submodels: Shelby GT500 Coupe, Shelby GT500 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M), and 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Base is priced between $29,000 and$41,999 with odometer readings between 8008 and54331 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2008 Shelby GT500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,000 and mileage as low as 8008 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500.

Can't find a used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Shelby GT500 for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,582.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,542.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Shelby GT500 for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,165.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,865.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Ford Shelby GT500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

