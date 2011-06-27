  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford Focus SE Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Focus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,170
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
Rapid Spec 202A Discountyes
Rapid Spec 202Ayes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ambient Interior Lightingyes
Cargo Area Protectoryes
Electrochromic Mirror w/Homelinkyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Exterior Options
Moonroofyes
Low Profile Hood Deflectoryes
Measurements
Front track58.2 in.
Length175.0 in.
Curb weight2588 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Height58.6 in.
EPA interior volume107.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ebony Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/50R16 87H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
