Estimated values
2010 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,350
|$3,220
|$3,797
|Clean
|$2,172
|$2,982
|$3,514
|Average
|$1,815
|$2,506
|$2,949
|Rough
|$1,458
|$2,031
|$2,384
Estimated values
2010 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,584
|$3,503
|$4,114
|Clean
|$2,388
|$3,244
|$3,808
|Average
|$1,995
|$2,727
|$3,196
|Rough
|$1,603
|$2,210
|$2,583
Estimated values
2010 Ford Focus SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,354
|$3,168
|$3,711
|Clean
|$2,175
|$2,934
|$3,435
|Average
|$1,817
|$2,466
|$2,882
|Rough
|$1,460
|$1,999
|$2,330
Estimated values
2010 Ford Focus SE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,304
|$3,202
|$3,797
|Clean
|$2,129
|$2,966
|$3,514
|Average
|$1,779
|$2,493
|$2,949
|Rough
|$1,429
|$2,020
|$2,384
Estimated values
2010 Ford Focus SES 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,477
|$3,462
|$4,114
|Clean
|$2,289
|$3,206
|$3,808
|Average
|$1,912
|$2,695
|$3,196
|Rough
|$1,536
|$2,184
|$2,583
Estimated values
2010 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,192
|$3,046
|$3,612
|Clean
|$2,025
|$2,821
|$3,344
|Average
|$1,692
|$2,372
|$2,806
|Rough
|$1,359
|$1,922
|$2,269