Vehicle overview

A full-size car for the modern era, the 2007 Ford Five Hundred is designed both for traditional large-sedan buyers and for families seeking a less expensive alternative to SUV ownership. Introduced for the 2005 model year, the Five Hundred succeeds on many fronts. It offers an expansive cabin, and with more than 40 inches of legroom in both the front and rear, there's ample room for four or five adults. There's plenty of room for their luggage as well, as trunk space measures 21 cubic feet, which is equal to what Ford's Crown Victoria offers.

But the Five Hundred is nothing like the old-school Crown Vic in most other respects. Its contemporary interior design mimics the tall, upright seating position found in SUVs, and accordingly, the Five Hundred offers excellent sight lines in all directions. Instead of a rear-drive layout, this Ford sedan comes in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, borrowing its sophisticated, electronically controlled AWD system from the Volvo lineup. The Five Hundred also borrows its airbag technology from Ford's Swedish subsidiary, and equipped with front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (complete with rollover sensor), this car offers some of the best crash protection on the market. It earned the highest possible marks in all frontal-, side- and rear-impact crash tests.

The major disadvantage to the 2007 Ford Five Hundred is its 203-horsepower, 3.0-liter Duratec V6, which simply doesn't have enough power to move this 3,600-pound car with any enthusiasm. Further, power delivery is coarse and unrefined compared to other six-cylinders in this class. Ford is aware of the problem and has engineered a new 265-hp, 3.5-liter V6. Look for it on the 2008 Ford Five Hundred. Until then, we'd advise you to shop around a bit before signing the papers for a Five Hundred. If all-weather capability is a requirement, the AWD model is a budget-friendly way to go. If you're just looking for a spacious front-wheel-drive sedan, though, something like the Chrysler 300, Chevrolet Impala or Hyundai Azera will likely provide a more enjoyable ownership experience.