Used 2007 Ford Five Hundred
Pros & Cons
- Extra-large backseat and trunk, outstanding crash test scores, balanced ride and handling, good visibility, available all-wheel drive.
- Weak and unrefined V6, six-speed automatic isn't especially smooth, can't get stability control, yard-sale-quality stereos.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2007 Ford Five Hundred is a roomy, safe and versatile family car in need of a more powerful engine. Among front-wheel-drive sedans, there are many better candidates, but if all-wheel drive is a must, this full-size Ford is worth a look.
Vehicle overview
A full-size car for the modern era, the 2007 Ford Five Hundred is designed both for traditional large-sedan buyers and for families seeking a less expensive alternative to SUV ownership. Introduced for the 2005 model year, the Five Hundred succeeds on many fronts. It offers an expansive cabin, and with more than 40 inches of legroom in both the front and rear, there's ample room for four or five adults. There's plenty of room for their luggage as well, as trunk space measures 21 cubic feet, which is equal to what Ford's Crown Victoria offers.
But the Five Hundred is nothing like the old-school Crown Vic in most other respects. Its contemporary interior design mimics the tall, upright seating position found in SUVs, and accordingly, the Five Hundred offers excellent sight lines in all directions. Instead of a rear-drive layout, this Ford sedan comes in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, borrowing its sophisticated, electronically controlled AWD system from the Volvo lineup. The Five Hundred also borrows its airbag technology from Ford's Swedish subsidiary, and equipped with front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (complete with rollover sensor), this car offers some of the best crash protection on the market. It earned the highest possible marks in all frontal-, side- and rear-impact crash tests.
The major disadvantage to the 2007 Ford Five Hundred is its 203-horsepower, 3.0-liter Duratec V6, which simply doesn't have enough power to move this 3,600-pound car with any enthusiasm. Further, power delivery is coarse and unrefined compared to other six-cylinders in this class. Ford is aware of the problem and has engineered a new 265-hp, 3.5-liter V6. Look for it on the 2008 Ford Five Hundred. Until then, we'd advise you to shop around a bit before signing the papers for a Five Hundred. If all-weather capability is a requirement, the AWD model is a budget-friendly way to go. If you're just looking for a spacious front-wheel-drive sedan, though, something like the Chrysler 300, Chevrolet Impala or Hyundai Azera will likely provide a more enjoyable ownership experience.
Ford Five Hundred models
A full-size car, the 2007 Ford Five Hundred sedan is available in SEL and Limited trim levels. The SEL starts you out with 17-inch wheels, a six-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood-grain interior trim, air-conditioning, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Step up to the Limited and you'll get 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat with memory, front seat heaters, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded audio system with an in-dash CD changer, heated mirrors with puddle lamps, and an analog clock. Options include a moonroof, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and Sirius Satellite Radio.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, the Five Hundred comes with a 3.0-liter V6 rated for 203 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel-drive Five Hundreds come with a six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive models get a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which offers all the convenience of a regular automatic but has an infinite number of ratios and chooses whichever one best fits a given situation. Fuel economy rates 21 mpg city, 29 mpg highway on front-drive models and 19/25 on AWD models.
Safety
All Five Hundreds come with four-wheel antilock disc brakes and traction control; stability control is not available. Starting with September 2006 production, the previously optional front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (with a rollover sensor) are standard across the board as well. Power-adjustable pedals and rear parking sensors are optional on all Five Hundreds. Front- and side-impact testing by the NHTSA returned a perfect five-star rating across the board. The IIHS gave the Five Hundred its "Top Safety Pick" gold award after the sedan earned top ratings in the agency's frontal-offset, side-impact and rear-impact crash tests.
Driving
The V6 provides adequate power for easy city driving, but buyers will wish for extra midrange torque for passing at highway speeds and climbing grades. Power delivery is also less refined than in most competitors. Of the two transmissions, our preference is the CVT, which is smoother and does a better job of keeping the engine in its power band, although it does result in a bit more noise under hard acceleration. Thanks to its Volvo-engineered chassis, the 2007 Ford Five Hundred offers a pleasant balance between smooth ride quality and responsive handling. The brakes perform adequately but fade a little sooner than we'd like under heavy use.
Interior
The cabin design is clean, attractive and functional with solid materials quality, plenty of storage areas and eight cupholders. Legroom is plentiful in both the front and rear, and a tall seating position gives the impression of sitting in a sport-utility vehicle while making it easier for family members young and old to get in and out of the car. In addition to its impressive 21-cubic-foot trunk capacity, the Five Hundred's 60/40-split rear seats fold flat, as does its front passenger seat, allowing owners to transport items up to 9 feet in length inside the car.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Five Hundred.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I keep hearing that this vehicle needs a bigger engine...don't agree. The 3 liter engine is fine 95-98% of the time. (If I lived in the middle of the Rocky Mountains I might lower that % but most of us don't!). The 6 speed transmission downshifts more than one is used to but you quickly learn to work with it. Even in 5th gear, engine speed is close to what many other cars are in their "top gear". I bought this car because it's a full size sedan with a sensible engine size and I'm very happy with it. I love to cruise along at 70 MPH, 2000 RPM and get mileage that hangs around 30 mph...a whole lot better than my Lexus ES300!
I have a 2007 Five-Hundred SEL, with 190,000 miles on it. It runs great, and did not have any major problems. Did normal tune-up, replaced brake pads about every 50,000 miles. Replaces Uni-Royals about every 70,000 miles. Great, great car.
Took on a trip to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and couldn't ask for a better ride. About a 1200 mile round trip, getting almost 29 miles per gallon. Had no trouble passing or getting up the grades on cruise control. I would definitely buy another Ford product.
This car meets all my requirements: minimal blind spots, excellent fuel economy, comfortable on a long trip, lots of cargo space, 5 star crash ratings, reasonable price. It is enjoyable to drive. It is not underpowered and merges, climbs hills and passes with no trouble at all. The headlights are better than many other cars. It is a safe size here in the land of huge trucks and huge SUV's. (I do most of my driving in Texas and Oklahoma where more trucks than cars are on roads) The all wheel drive is wonderful in both a heavy snow storm and a heavy rainstorm. The brakes are excellent. Heater, air conditioner and defrosters front and back are top of the line. This also matters a lot here.
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Gas
|203 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Gas
|203 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl CVT
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|203 hp @ 5750 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl CVT
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2007 Ford Five Hundred is the 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,035.
Other versions include:
- SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $23,035
- Limited 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $26,610
- Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $28,460
- SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $24,885
Used 2007 Ford Five Hundred Overview
The Used 2007 Ford Five Hundred is offered in the following submodels: Five Hundred Sedan. Available styles include SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT), and SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT).
