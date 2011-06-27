  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Five Hundred
  4. Used 2006 Ford Five Hundred
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(183)
Appraise this car

2006 Ford Five Hundred Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge backseat and trunk, balanced ride and handling, attractive and functional cabin, excellent visibility, available all-wheel drive.
  • Mediocre acceleration, below-average drivetrain refinement, can't get stability control, yard-sale-quality stereos.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
Ford Five Hundred for Sale
2007
2006
2005
List Price
$2,450
Used Five Hundred for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The full-size 2006 Ford Five Hundred isn't a sedan you'll be excited to drive, but for the money, there's a lot of space and practicality here. It's worth a look for families on a budget, especially if all-weather capability is a must.

Vehicle overview

Although there's still room for basic, economical transportation in the family sedan segment, many consumers now expect their sensible rides to incorporate liberal doses of style, power, convenience items and safety measures. Some buyers even go looking for luxury ambience and sporty handling in a segment once written off for its blandness and lack of originality.

With the thoroughly mediocre Taurus out of the spotlight, Ford is now waging a two-pronged attack on the import-brand leaders: For buyers seeking athleticism, there's the midsize Fusion. For buyers seeking maximum comfort, space and value, there's the full-size Ford Five Hundred. Based on a platform shared with Volvo's S80, the Five Hundred makes extensive use of Volvo safety and all-wheel-drive technology. This roomy Ford car offers an airy cabin with eight cupholders, a full menu of airbags and one of the world's largest trunks (21 cubic feet). A tall seating position helps wean SUV groupies off the habit, while providing excellent visibility and easy entry for passengers.

The power source for every Five Hundred is a 3.0-liter V6. Output is only 203 horsepower, putting the car at a disadvantage when compared to the powerhouse V6s offered by many competitors. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a six-speed automatic are available, and buyers have a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. Ride and handling is a strong point for the Five Hundred, as Volvo genes give it a pleasant blend of comfort and agility. However, the brakes could use a little more power when it comes time to stop this 3,600-pound sedan. Although weak acceleration limits the appeal of the 2006 Ford Five Hundred, its spacious and functional cabin makes it a solid bet for families. Add in a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and you've got a bona fide SUV alternative.

2006 Ford Five Hundred models

The Ford Five Hundred sedan is available in one of three trims: SE, SEL and Limited. The SE starts you out with 17-inch wheels, a six-way power driver seat, full power accessories, air conditioning, a CD player and cruise control. The SEL adds an eight-way power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood interior trim, an MP3-compatible in-dash CD changer, a fold-flat front-passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Step up to the Limited and you'll get 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat, seat memory, an upgraded audio system, heated seats and an analog clock. Options include a moonroof, adjustable pedals, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a reverse-sensing system.

2006 Highlights

New options for the Ford Five Hundred in 2006 include a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a navigation system. Leather seating is now available on the SE.

Performance & mpg

Every Ford Five Hundred comes with a 3.0-liter V6 rated for 203 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. Buyers have two transmission choices. The first of these is a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which has an infinite number of ratios and chooses whichever one best fits a given situation. The other option is a six-speed automatic. Buyers can decide between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Front-drive SE models and all AWD models come with the CVT. Front-drive SELs and Limiteds get the six-speed automatic.

Safety

All Five Hundred models come with a full set of disc brakes, ABS and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. Optional on all models are side-impact airbags that protect front occupants' torsos and side curtain airbags that protect the heads of outboard front and rear occupants. Traction control is standard, but stability control is not available. Front- and side-impact testing by the NHTSA returned a perfect five-star rating across the board. The IIHS named the Ford Five Hundred a "Best Pick" after conducting its frontal-offset crash test.

Driving

The V6 provides adequate power for easy city driving, but buyers will wish for extra midrange torque for passing at highway speeds and climbing grades. Power delivery is less refined than in most competitors. Of the two transmissions, our preference is the CVT, which is smoother and does a better job of keeping the engine in its power band. Thanks to its Volvo-engineered chassis, the 2006 Ford Five Hundred offers a pleasant balance between smooth ride quality and responsive handling.

Interior

Scrutinize the cabin and it's apparent that designers put a lot of thought into creating an attractive and functional environment. In lieu of the shapeless dash and seats found in the Taurus, the Ford Five Hundred has the crisp, clean lines popularized by the Passat. Rear passengers are treated to equally spacious quarters, making this Ford car a good bet for families with teenagers. The rear seats fold flat in a 60/40-split and this, along with the fold-flat front-passenger seat, allows owners to transport items up to 9 feet in length. Trunk capacity is an impressive 21 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Five Hundred.

5(73%)
4(17%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
183 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 183 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Has been a very reliable car
mts35,04/30/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT)
I originally bought this car in 2012 with 62k miles. Now it's 2015 and 163k miles later. My car has the cvt transmission and no issues. Those complaining of slipping or hard shifts in between gears would be the 6 speed auto. Cvt transmission had only one continous gear. It does not shift. The only replacements done to this car other than normal maintenance is replacing the alternator at 120k miles and replacing the starter at 150k miles. Otherwise a solid car for the money. My daily commute is 120 miles round trip.
TRANSMISSION IS WACK
condrabo,03/11/2011
Ford has had major problems with the transmissions in the 2005-2006 Ford 500's. The transmissions go out with as little as 30,000 miles on the vehicle. My car is no exception to the transmission issues. The car will "buck and jump" when passing or when slowing below 40 mph. I contacted Ford and their response was since the NHTSA hasn't forced a recall, there is nothing they can do to assist with the problem. Instead of being proactive, I suppose Ford will just wait until enough people have had their fill of problems and file class action lawsuits.
Best Sedan For The $$
rockinroller,04/30/2012
Bought my 06 SEL FWD used for $5000 recently and can tell you it's the absolute BEST BUY I've ever made for a used vehicle. I had the 07 Limited AWD for a couple of years (also used) and in retrospect probably should not have sold it. It was great in the (Michigan) winters, got super mileage for a big car (26+ highway), seated 5 adults comfortably and the only issue I had was with the rear brakes wearing out after only 15K miles. This recent 2006 purchase reminds me of the great qualities that Ford built into these vehicles and had they been "faster" and perhaps a bit cheaper (than the $30K price tag for the Limited AWD), they'd probably still be around.
Love it even at 242k
Ivy C,09/07/2016
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT)
I'll be honest I'm in the automotive industry and 15 years ago I was the last person backing a Ford product. However I was talked into an F150 and fell in love. Now on my second Ford, this one the Fivehundred. I know there are some bad reviews on the transmission but I was fortunate and didn't have any issue's until just recently 242k. Of course it's an extremely expensive repair ( we do not work on transmissions ) . I love my car, and to me it's worth the fix. I am not a gentle driver and drive 100 miles a day for work so I am shocked no issue's until now.,but very grateful as well. I would buy another one in a heart beat.
See all 183 reviews of the 2006 Ford Five Hundred
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2006 Ford Five Hundred features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Ford Five Hundred

Used 2006 Ford Five Hundred Overview

The Used 2006 Ford Five Hundred is offered in the following submodels: Five Hundred Sedan. Available styles include SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT), and SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Ford Five Hundred?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Ford Five Hundred trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL is priced between $2,450 and$2,450 with odometer readings between 203319 and203319 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Ford Five Hundreds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Ford Five Hundred for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 Five Hundreds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,450 and mileage as low as 203319 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Ford Five Hundred.

Can't find a used 2006 Ford Five Hundreds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Five Hundred for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,800.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,157.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Five Hundred for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,225.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,949.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Ford Five Hundred?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Five Hundred lease specials

Related Used 2006 Ford Five Hundred info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles