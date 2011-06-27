Vehicle overview

Although there's still room for basic, economical transportation in the family sedan segment, many consumers now expect their sensible rides to incorporate liberal doses of style, power, convenience items and safety measures. Some buyers even go looking for luxury ambience and sporty handling in a segment once written off for its blandness and lack of originality.

With the thoroughly mediocre Taurus out of the spotlight, Ford is now waging a two-pronged attack on the import-brand leaders: For buyers seeking athleticism, there's the midsize Fusion. For buyers seeking maximum comfort, space and value, there's the full-size Ford Five Hundred. Based on a platform shared with Volvo's S80, the Five Hundred makes extensive use of Volvo safety and all-wheel-drive technology. This roomy Ford car offers an airy cabin with eight cupholders, a full menu of airbags and one of the world's largest trunks (21 cubic feet). A tall seating position helps wean SUV groupies off the habit, while providing excellent visibility and easy entry for passengers.

The power source for every Five Hundred is a 3.0-liter V6. Output is only 203 horsepower, putting the car at a disadvantage when compared to the powerhouse V6s offered by many competitors. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a six-speed automatic are available, and buyers have a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. Ride and handling is a strong point for the Five Hundred, as Volvo genes give it a pleasant blend of comfort and agility. However, the brakes could use a little more power when it comes time to stop this 3,600-pound sedan. Although weak acceleration limits the appeal of the 2006 Ford Five Hundred, its spacious and functional cabin makes it a solid bet for families. Add in a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and you've got a bona fide SUV alternative.