2006 Ford Five Hundred Review
Pros & Cons
- Huge backseat and trunk, balanced ride and handling, attractive and functional cabin, excellent visibility, available all-wheel drive.
- Mediocre acceleration, below-average drivetrain refinement, can't get stability control, yard-sale-quality stereos.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The full-size 2006 Ford Five Hundred isn't a sedan you'll be excited to drive, but for the money, there's a lot of space and practicality here. It's worth a look for families on a budget, especially if all-weather capability is a must.
Vehicle overview
Although there's still room for basic, economical transportation in the family sedan segment, many consumers now expect their sensible rides to incorporate liberal doses of style, power, convenience items and safety measures. Some buyers even go looking for luxury ambience and sporty handling in a segment once written off for its blandness and lack of originality.
With the thoroughly mediocre Taurus out of the spotlight, Ford is now waging a two-pronged attack on the import-brand leaders: For buyers seeking athleticism, there's the midsize Fusion. For buyers seeking maximum comfort, space and value, there's the full-size Ford Five Hundred. Based on a platform shared with Volvo's S80, the Five Hundred makes extensive use of Volvo safety and all-wheel-drive technology. This roomy Ford car offers an airy cabin with eight cupholders, a full menu of airbags and one of the world's largest trunks (21 cubic feet). A tall seating position helps wean SUV groupies off the habit, while providing excellent visibility and easy entry for passengers.
The power source for every Five Hundred is a 3.0-liter V6. Output is only 203 horsepower, putting the car at a disadvantage when compared to the powerhouse V6s offered by many competitors. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a six-speed automatic are available, and buyers have a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. Ride and handling is a strong point for the Five Hundred, as Volvo genes give it a pleasant blend of comfort and agility. However, the brakes could use a little more power when it comes time to stop this 3,600-pound sedan. Although weak acceleration limits the appeal of the 2006 Ford Five Hundred, its spacious and functional cabin makes it a solid bet for families. Add in a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and you've got a bona fide SUV alternative.
2006 Ford Five Hundred models
The Ford Five Hundred sedan is available in one of three trims: SE, SEL and Limited. The SE starts you out with 17-inch wheels, a six-way power driver seat, full power accessories, air conditioning, a CD player and cruise control. The SEL adds an eight-way power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood interior trim, an MP3-compatible in-dash CD changer, a fold-flat front-passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Step up to the Limited and you'll get 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat, seat memory, an upgraded audio system, heated seats and an analog clock. Options include a moonroof, adjustable pedals, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a reverse-sensing system.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Every Ford Five Hundred comes with a 3.0-liter V6 rated for 203 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. Buyers have two transmission choices. The first of these is a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which has an infinite number of ratios and chooses whichever one best fits a given situation. The other option is a six-speed automatic. Buyers can decide between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Front-drive SE models and all AWD models come with the CVT. Front-drive SELs and Limiteds get the six-speed automatic.
Safety
All Five Hundred models come with a full set of disc brakes, ABS and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. Optional on all models are side-impact airbags that protect front occupants' torsos and side curtain airbags that protect the heads of outboard front and rear occupants. Traction control is standard, but stability control is not available. Front- and side-impact testing by the NHTSA returned a perfect five-star rating across the board. The IIHS named the Ford Five Hundred a "Best Pick" after conducting its frontal-offset crash test.
Driving
The V6 provides adequate power for easy city driving, but buyers will wish for extra midrange torque for passing at highway speeds and climbing grades. Power delivery is less refined than in most competitors. Of the two transmissions, our preference is the CVT, which is smoother and does a better job of keeping the engine in its power band. Thanks to its Volvo-engineered chassis, the 2006 Ford Five Hundred offers a pleasant balance between smooth ride quality and responsive handling.
Interior
Scrutinize the cabin and it's apparent that designers put a lot of thought into creating an attractive and functional environment. In lieu of the shapeless dash and seats found in the Taurus, the Ford Five Hundred has the crisp, clean lines popularized by the Passat. Rear passengers are treated to equally spacious quarters, making this Ford car a good bet for families with teenagers. The rear seats fold flat in a 60/40-split and this, along with the fold-flat front-passenger seat, allows owners to transport items up to 9 feet in length. Trunk capacity is an impressive 21 cubic feet.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Five Hundred.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Five Hundred
Related Used 2006 Ford Five Hundred info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge