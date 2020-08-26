Used 2007 Ford Five Hundred for Sale Near Me

Aero Motors - Essex / Maryland

Our One Owner 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL AWD Sedan in Titanium Green Metallic offers a commanding view of the road. Powered by a 3.0 Liter V6 generating 203hp while connected to the seamless CVT for a graceful ride. One trip around the block in this All Wheel Drive Ford and you will be grinning from ear to ear with tinted windows, chrome grille surround, 17-inch wheels, and up to 25mpg on the highway.Inside this SEL, you are treated to a wealth of amenities crafted with your busy life in mind. Slide into the power leather front bucket seats and admire the woodgrain trim lining the dash. As you drive, you can enjoy controls at your fingertips with the leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio/cruise controls while the air conditioning keeps you cool. Versatility grows with the 60/40 split-folding rear seats and a fold-flat front passenger seat in case you need to get a few more items in your car.Additionally, the Ford Five Hundred aced crash tests thanks to the well-thought-out safety equipment. LATCH for child seats, Ford's personal safety system, four-wheel ABS, and plenty of airbags get you where you're going safely. As stylish as it is practical, this Five Hundred SEL is a fantastic choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 1FAHP27177G105554

Stock: A5181

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020