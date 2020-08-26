Used 2007 Ford Five Hundred for Sale Near Me

42 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Five Hundred Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  • 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    121,996 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    220,098 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,800

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    150,900 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,661

    $614 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL in Light Green
    used

    2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    67,258 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Five Hundred Limited in White
    used

    2007 Ford Five Hundred Limited

    86,847 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,637

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Five Hundred Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Ford Five Hundred Limited

    123,348 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL
    used

    2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    192,022 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,200

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL in Light Green
    used

    2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    73,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL
    used

    2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    55,079 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,951

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    262,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,940

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL in Black
    used

    2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    67,617 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    117,494 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,469

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL in Gold
    used

    2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    146,657 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    $1,768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL in Red
    used

    2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    216,134 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    $673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL in Black
    used

    2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    203,319 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,450

    $1,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL
    used

    2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    206,519 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,980

    $460 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Ford Five Hundred Limited in Gold
    used

    2006 Ford Five Hundred Limited

    131,664 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,909

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL in Silver
    used

    2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL

    168,512 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $2,995

    $673 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Five Hundred searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Five Hundred
  4. Used 2007 Ford Five Hundred

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Five Hundred

Read recent reviews for the Ford Five Hundred
Overall Consumer Rating
4.695 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 95 reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Wally Comments
Wally,10/17/2006
I keep hearing that this vehicle needs a bigger engine...don't agree. The 3 liter engine is fine 95-98% of the time. (If I lived in the middle of the Rocky Mountains I might lower that % but most of us don't!). The 6 speed transmission downshifts more than one is used to but you quickly learn to work with it. Even in 5th gear, engine speed is close to what many other cars are in their "top gear". I bought this car because it's a full size sedan with a sensible engine size and I'm very happy with it. I love to cruise along at 70 MPH, 2000 RPM and get mileage that hangs around 30 mph...a whole lot better than my Lexus ES300!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Five Hundred
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Five Hundred info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings