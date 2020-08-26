Used 2007 Ford Five Hundred for Sale Near Me
42 listings
- 121,996 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995$716 Below Market
- 220,098 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,800
- 150,900 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,661$614 Below Market
- 67,258 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 86,847 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,637
- 123,348 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 192,022 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,200
- 73,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,495
- 55,079 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,951
- 262,000 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$2,940
- 67,617 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500
- 117,494 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,469
- 146,657 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900$1,768 Below Market
- 216,134 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995$673 Below Market
- 203,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,450$1,090 Below Market
- 206,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,980$460 Below Market
- 131,664 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,909
- 168,512 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,995$673 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Five Hundred
Read recent reviews for the Ford Five Hundred
Overall Consumer Rating4.695 Reviews
Wally,10/17/2006
I keep hearing that this vehicle needs a bigger engine...don't agree. The 3 liter engine is fine 95-98% of the time. (If I lived in the middle of the Rocky Mountains I might lower that % but most of us don't!). The 6 speed transmission downshifts more than one is used to but you quickly learn to work with it. Even in 5th gear, engine speed is close to what many other cars are in their "top gear". I bought this car because it's a full size sedan with a sensible engine size and I'm very happy with it. I love to cruise along at 70 MPH, 2000 RPM and get mileage that hangs around 30 mph...a whole lot better than my Lexus ES300!
