2006 Ford Five Hundred Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Ford Five Hundred Limited 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,777$2,637$3,113
Clean$1,609$2,392$2,822
Average$1,274$1,901$2,240
Rough$938$1,411$1,658
Estimated values
2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,640$2,350$2,745
Clean$1,485$2,131$2,488
Average$1,175$1,694$1,975
Rough$866$1,257$1,461
Estimated values
2006 Ford Five Hundred SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,743$2,418$2,794
Clean$1,578$2,193$2,532
Average$1,249$1,743$2,010
Rough$920$1,294$1,487
Estimated values
2006 Ford Five Hundred SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,538$2,188$2,549
Clean$1,392$1,985$2,311
Average$1,102$1,578$1,834
Rough$811$1,171$1,357
Estimated values
2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,754$2,421$2,793
Clean$1,588$2,196$2,531
Average$1,257$1,746$2,009
Rough$926$1,295$1,487
Estimated values
2006 Ford Five Hundred Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,889$2,705$3,160
Clean$1,710$2,454$2,864
Average$1,354$1,951$2,273
Rough$997$1,448$1,682
Sell my 2006 Ford Five Hundred with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Five Hundred near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Ford Five Hundred on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford Five Hundred with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,985 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Ford Five Hundred. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Ford Five Hundred and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Ford Five Hundred ranges from $811 to $2,549, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Ford Five Hundred is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.