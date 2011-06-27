Estimated values
2006 Ford Five Hundred Limited 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,777
|$2,637
|$3,113
|Clean
|$1,609
|$2,392
|$2,822
|Average
|$1,274
|$1,901
|$2,240
|Rough
|$938
|$1,411
|$1,658
Estimated values
2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$2,350
|$2,745
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,131
|$2,488
|Average
|$1,175
|$1,694
|$1,975
|Rough
|$866
|$1,257
|$1,461
Estimated values
2006 Ford Five Hundred SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,743
|$2,418
|$2,794
|Clean
|$1,578
|$2,193
|$2,532
|Average
|$1,249
|$1,743
|$2,010
|Rough
|$920
|$1,294
|$1,487
Estimated values
2006 Ford Five Hundred SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,538
|$2,188
|$2,549
|Clean
|$1,392
|$1,985
|$2,311
|Average
|$1,102
|$1,578
|$1,834
|Rough
|$811
|$1,171
|$1,357
Estimated values
2006 Ford Five Hundred SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,754
|$2,421
|$2,793
|Clean
|$1,588
|$2,196
|$2,531
|Average
|$1,257
|$1,746
|$2,009
|Rough
|$926
|$1,295
|$1,487
Estimated values
2006 Ford Five Hundred Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,889
|$2,705
|$3,160
|Clean
|$1,710
|$2,454
|$2,864
|Average
|$1,354
|$1,951
|$2,273
|Rough
|$997
|$1,448
|$1,682