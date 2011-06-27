Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,279
|$19,200
|$21,368
|Clean
|$16,900
|$18,775
|$20,891
|Average
|$16,143
|$17,926
|$19,936
|Rough
|$15,387
|$17,076
|$18,981
Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,871
|$26,065
|$28,542
|Clean
|$23,348
|$25,488
|$27,904
|Average
|$22,303
|$24,335
|$26,629
|Rough
|$21,257
|$23,182
|$25,353
Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,982
|$20,921
|$23,110
|Clean
|$18,566
|$20,458
|$22,593
|Average
|$17,734
|$19,532
|$21,561
|Rough
|$16,903
|$18,607
|$20,528
Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,092
|$23,096
|$25,361
|Clean
|$20,630
|$22,585
|$24,794
|Average
|$19,706
|$21,564
|$23,661
|Rough
|$18,782
|$20,542
|$22,528
Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,620
|$19,529
|$21,684
|Clean
|$17,234
|$19,097
|$21,199
|Average
|$16,462
|$18,233
|$20,230
|Rough
|$15,690
|$17,369
|$19,261
Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,155
|$18,026
|$20,139
|Clean
|$15,801
|$17,627
|$19,689
|Average
|$15,093
|$16,830
|$18,789
|Rough
|$14,386
|$16,032
|$17,889
Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,851
|$21,847
|$24,102
|Clean
|$19,416
|$21,363
|$23,563
|Average
|$18,546
|$20,397
|$22,486
|Rough
|$17,677
|$19,430
|$21,409