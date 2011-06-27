  1. Home
2018 Ford Edge Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,279$19,200$21,368
Clean$16,900$18,775$20,891
Average$16,143$17,926$19,936
Rough$15,387$17,076$18,981
Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,871$26,065$28,542
Clean$23,348$25,488$27,904
Average$22,303$24,335$26,629
Rough$21,257$23,182$25,353
Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,982$20,921$23,110
Clean$18,566$20,458$22,593
Average$17,734$19,532$21,561
Rough$16,903$18,607$20,528
Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,092$23,096$25,361
Clean$20,630$22,585$24,794
Average$19,706$21,564$23,661
Rough$18,782$20,542$22,528
Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,620$19,529$21,684
Clean$17,234$19,097$21,199
Average$16,462$18,233$20,230
Rough$15,690$17,369$19,261
Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,155$18,026$20,139
Clean$15,801$17,627$19,689
Average$15,093$16,830$18,789
Rough$14,386$16,032$17,889
Estimated values
2018 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,851$21,847$24,102
Clean$19,416$21,363$23,563
Average$18,546$20,397$22,486
Rough$17,677$19,430$21,409
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford Edge on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,801 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,627 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
