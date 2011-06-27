Used 2018 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews

Edge Sport fun to drive and very practical Doug Harby , 06/19/2018 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 67 of 68 people found this review helpful I test drove and evaluated 18 different sport utilities ranging from compacts to three row. I determined a midsize best met my needs. The Edge was high in my scoring but had heavy competition from several Asian brands. Of all the vehicles I tested I liked the Edge Sport the best for it's power and looks but it was somewhat above my price range so I figured I would settle for an SEL with the 2 liter Eco boost if I went with the Ford. However the dealer was able to get my lease down to an affordable level and now I own a vehicle that I really wanted but never thought I could afford. This vehicle was proceeded by a WRX, Miata, Mazda Speed 3, and Fusion Sport, all great vehicles and fun to drive but I would take this vehicle any day with exhilarating acceleration and handling that betrays its SUV roots. Yet we can take 5 adults and all our gear on a quiet, smooth cross-country trip and pull down 23-26 MPG. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A good deal on a sporty and comfortable vehicle Terry Wong , 02/01/2018 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 138 of 143 people found this review helpful With the new ST months away from release, the Ford dealers are aggressively pricing the sport so it's a great time to buy. I received a substantial discount from the MSRP from the dealer. Additional car show incentives and being the last day of the month also helped. I got a fully loaded Sport with pretty much with every possible option. After 6 months, I am fairly pleased with the car. Everything works as advertised and the vehicle has a lot of thoughful convenience touches. The interior refinement is not as good as I would have liked but it is good for the price. Things I like: (1) the sport appearance is fantastic, especially in black with black painted 21 inch wheels. (2) It is a very fast vehicle, easily below 6 seconds in the 0 to 60 measurement. The acceleration, especially in sports mode, is effortless and makes it easy to move in and out of traffic at any speed (3) The panoramic sunroof and power sun shades are gorgeous and really brighten things up. (4) The seats are a perfect height and the step in height is low. My arthritic mother with bad knees and hips has a difficult time climbing into many medium size SUV's but has no problems getting in and out of the Edge. Conversely, sedans also give her problems because she sits too low so she has a difficult time getting out of the seat. Also, she has to duck her head to get in the sedan. The Edge seems to be perfect for her. (5) The vehicle is very quiet with little engine or wind noise. There is a little road noise over some surfaces. (6) There is a great deal of cargo space and room for rear passengers. It has way more room than compact SUV's but is still small enough for easy entry and for fitting in a small garage. (7) All the gadgets are great (blind spot, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise, lane keeping assist, Apple carplay, hands-free liftgate, automatic parallel and perpendicular parking) . The dash display with two color graphical displays surrounding the speedometer, and the Sync 3 system is very responsive (touch sensitive). (8) The parking aids help a lot. The vehicle is very wide, the steering radius is quite large, and the front hood makes it difficult to judge where the front of the vehicle is. However, the cameras (front and rear) and the 12 parking sensors are a tremendous aid once you get used to them. The sensors do respond slowly so you have to park slowly for them to be effective. A surround view system would still be preferable. (9) The Sony stereo system is actually pretty good and well above average. It is nice that it still has a CD player also. (10) The cooled seats have been a blessing in the summer. The air conditioning is very powerful and works quickly. Top things I don't like: (1) The quality of the steering wheel leather is really poor. It is probably very durable but it feels very rough and out of place in a nearly $50000 vehicle. (2) The turning radius is pretty poor and makes parking harder than it needs to be. (3) The dash is really gigantic and somewhat unattractive. There is too much hard plastics in the center console. (4) The vehicle is really wide and the turning radius is only so-so. It's hard to tell where the front bumper is. (3) There is a bit of a learning curve with such a huge amount of tech. (5) The interior is very monochromatic so it's a little on the dull side. (6) The seats could be better. It can be hard to find a comfortable seating position even though it is 10 way adjustable. The seats are a little too narrow, they cannot go as low as I would like, and thigh support is somewhat lacking. The gas mileage is good, especially for a vehicle of this size and level of performance. So far I'm getting over 23 mpg, with about 70% freeway miles. It is actually better than EPA rated. Also, I can use regular gas. I had my first maintenance at 5000 miles (although the first recommend service is at 10000 miles). Ford has separated its service into Quick Lane (routine maintenance) and everything else. The Quick Lane requires no appointments. Even though there were 10 lanes, the wait time was very long even early in the morning. On the other hand, the service was very cheap. There have been no maintenance issues except for a cracked side window due to a rock. I think if I paid full price, (close to $50000) I would feel that the value would not be there. The interior is not as refined and luxurious as luxury vehicles that are in the 50000 to 60000 range. However, if you can get a good discount like I did (about $40000), it starts to seem like a good deal when you see a fully loaded compact SUV like the Honda CRV or Toyota RAV4 can be $35000. One comment about the IIHS safety ratings. They really criticized the headlights. However, I found the HID headlights in the Sport are really very powerful and shine a long way. I suppose they found the glare to other drivers objectionable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Can you say sluggish? Dave , 07/01/2018 SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 58 of 61 people found this review helpful When the transmission self destructed in our 2013 Edge, we were caught in a fix it or trade it situation. So based on time and expense we traded for what was readily available on the lot. Unfortunately the dealer did not have a V6 Edge in stock, so we ended up with the 2.0 turbo engine. On the test drive it seemed ok, but not great. Having owned the car for two months now, I really wish we had taken the time to locate a V6. While the 5 mpg increase in fuel mileage is nice, the lack of off the line acceleration is very disappointing. After it builds some rpms, it does move out fairly well, but despite of all the horsepower and torque numbers, it is a slug. Also knowing this has the same GM/Ford transmission as our old Edge, it will be traded off well before 100,000 miles. It has an internal design flaw that is well known for creating havoc when the miles start adding up. Its taken three trips back to the dealer to get the rear hatch to stay closed, but I think it's fixed for now. Changing the oil and filter is a major pain. No good center lift point for the floor jack, then the entire underside of the engine is covered with a large shield that has to be removed to access the oil drain and filter. Glad I do my own service so I don't have to pay someone to do that extra task every time, but I am going to buy a cross beam adapter for the floor jack. This may be my last Ford passenger car, as I am disappointed in this one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2018 Ford Edge replaced my 2014 Dodge Durango Gary , 09/12/2018 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful Updated Review at 37,000. Most importantly to people reading this...the car has NEVER needed a repair. This car does everything above average. It rides well. It handles well. But, there are things I don't like...like the stupid automatic engine shut off when the car stops. There is a button that turns this feature off OR if you put it in sport mode this feature is disabled. But, if you forget to do either one of those things the engine shuts off when you stop at a red light. Of course for me that just happens once. Because as soon as it does I put it in sport mode. Very annoying to cross an intersection and feel the engine turn off. Another negative is if you think because this car has four cylinders you are going to get good gas mileage you are mistaken. Even with interstate driving I get about 25 or 26 on cruise control at 80. Previously, I had a 6 cylinder do slightly better than that on the interstate. But, the car is solid. Nothing breaks (at least so far). Fits right in. Decent amount of room for a small SUV. You can fold the back seats down and fit a lot of junk in there. Updated Review 15,000 miles in - I left the old review below. My Edge is powered by the 4 cylinder turbo Eco-Boost. I may be getting used to it but it doesn't feel underpowered like I wrote in the other review. Don't misunderstand, it isn't overpowered either. But, it is powerful enough. When you hit it from a stop you can feel the front wheel drive torque steer and I don't like that. But, it can easily cruise 80 or better on the interstate without any engine noise and it isn't straining either. It still only averages 22mpg all around and does a little better on interstate road trips. The car has had no maintenance issues. I still hate the Auto Engine shut off to me it is the stupidest thing ever devised for a vehicle. No doubt it makes the car slightly hesitant at red lights when taking back off as the engine has to restart. I'm sure it isn't Ford's fault as it is probably some stupid government regulation that will save a teaspoon of gas every year at the expense of a few starters. It allows you to turn it off but I usually forget until I feel the engine turn off the first time. Bottom line is if you're a commuter this is a decent little SUV. Obviously, if you're going to pull a boat or anything you can't get this since it is front wheel drive. My Ford Edge is actually owned by the company I work for but it for my exclusive use. I've had it right around a month and have a little over 2,000 miles on it. It drives smooth and seems like a decent car. The things I don't like is the 4 cylinder engine. Seems underpowered to me. And if you give it some juice...it quickly reminds you the car is front wheel drive...because the steering wheel wants to go in crazy directions. Another thing I don't like is the engine shuts off at red lights and stop signs or anytime you stop. Very annoying to me. Thankfully there is a button to turn the auto engine shut off...off. But, every time you start the car, by default, the auto engine shut off engages. So you manually have to shut it off every time you go somewhere. And it will remind you to do it. You will be at an intersection and the engine will shut off, and when it is your turn to go there is a slight delay while the engine restarts itself. To me, I would never buy a car with this feature BUT my company gets me a company car every few years and doesn't let me pick. I get what I get. Also, I hate to write a lot of negative stuff BUT, even though this car has a 4 cylinder engine it doesn't seem to get a whole lot better mileage than the Durango V6 it replaced. And no I don't drive like a nut or anything. The car seems to average (looking at the car's own computer estimate on dash) less than 20 when driving in the city and around 25mpg when on cruise control on interstate at 80mph. Not a whole lot different, if any, than the Durango it replaced. And finally I don't like small gas tanks. When I fill this car up it claims to have a range of 400 or so miles making me have to get gas after just 350 or so miles. I miss the Durango's much larger gas tank and when you fill it up had a range of over 500 miles (which you can get on road trips). And below ignore price paid because I didn't pay anything and have no idea how much the company paid. But I couldn't submit the review without a number. Safety Technology Interior Reliability