  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Wagon
  4. Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Econoline Wagon
5(33%)4(0%)3(33%)2(34%)1(0%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Econoline Wagons for sale
List Price
$9,995
Used Econoline Wagon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Steering issues

Forman, 02/16/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have been driving 12 and 15 passenger vans for decades.We replaced our last 2000 Chevy 15 passenger van with the 2008 Ford E-350 15 passenger van and have had serious problems with the Ford steering and handling.The vehicle has enormous play in steering column at higher speeds on highway with significant drifting which is dangerous when passing tractor trailers. The van has been in repair shop 3-4 times (4000 miles) for steering issues and was realigned twice already. Roll Stability Control (RSC) sensors have been replaced at only 3000 miles and after replacing are defective again requiring another replacement. Plastic dashboard panel was replaced due to warping and it had only 2000 miles.

Report Abuse

The big box

William, 05/18/2009
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned many ford f350 trucks, and switched to a ford e350 van to be able to haul more people and keep my tools inside. All my trucks had problems and this van is no different. The trim was falling apart and making noise, the transmission overdrive went out, and now the fan motor has lost one of it's four speeds. I bought it when gas was outrageous and saved a load of money, which I will use to put in some real seats, and have some of the ultra cheap interior plastic panels replaced. If you need a big hauler and lots of space then go for it. Past history has shown me after some very troubling problems, eventually everything gets fixed for free by ford and then you are good to go.

Report Abuse

Room for Everyone!

Sam, 04/07/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Our family bought this van after previously owning only mini-vans. It is nice to be able to fit friends and family in one vehicle when traveling to various school functions. It has been completely reliable and easy to drive--thanks to the rear sensors when backing up! Sound system is great and the comfort of rear heating and A/C keeps everyone happy. Fuel mileage runs about 12 mpg around town. It drives the same loaded to the gills as it does with one person.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Econoline Wagons for sale

Related Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles