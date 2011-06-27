Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,710
|$4,408
|$5,350
|Clean
|$2,536
|$4,123
|$4,996
|Average
|$2,186
|$3,552
|$4,289
|Rough
|$1,837
|$2,982
|$3,582
Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,973
|$4,716
|$5,139
|Clean
|$3,717
|$4,410
|$4,800
|Average
|$3,205
|$3,800
|$4,120
|Rough
|$2,693
|$3,189
|$3,441
Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,625
|$3,925
|$4,647
|Clean
|$2,456
|$3,671
|$4,340
|Average
|$2,118
|$3,162
|$3,726
|Rough
|$1,779
|$2,654
|$3,111
Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD Chateau 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,002
|$4,513
|$5,353
|Clean
|$2,808
|$4,221
|$4,999
|Average
|$2,421
|$3,637
|$4,292
|Rough
|$2,034
|$3,052
|$3,584
Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,436
|$5,383
|$6,463
|Clean
|$3,215
|$5,035
|$6,036
|Average
|$2,772
|$4,338
|$5,182
|Rough
|$2,328
|$3,641
|$4,327
Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,783
|$4,191
|$4,974
|Clean
|$2,603
|$3,920
|$4,645
|Average
|$2,244
|$3,377
|$3,988
|Rough
|$1,886
|$2,835
|$3,330
Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,052
|$4,772
|$5,726
|Clean
|$2,856
|$4,463
|$5,348
|Average
|$2,462
|$3,845
|$4,591
|Rough
|$2,069
|$3,227
|$3,834
Estimated values
2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,907
|$4,546
|$5,457
|Clean
|$2,719
|$4,252
|$5,096
|Average
|$2,344
|$3,663
|$4,375
|Rough
|$1,970
|$3,075
|$3,654