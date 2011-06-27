Used 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews

Very happy with it! Bret , 12/21/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I actually have the Chateau E150 with the 5.4 V8 (not listed here). Haven't had it too long yet, but love the power and the room. Compared to large SUV's with much less room and worse gas mileage, it's much cheaper! Report Abuse

XL E series scott1973 , 01/31/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Big comfortable seats, decent driving position despite engine cover. This thing is big though and I think carefuly where I park it. Scary to drive on icy roads especially if windy. 10,000 miles no problems so far.

GO BIG TIME !! JNMEOFF , 09/26/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful FIRST OFF GET THE BIG V-8 THIS IS NOT FOR THE WEAK, IT'S A BIG BOY ! BIG ROOM , BIG POWER , BIG FUN , BIG COMFORT , BIG SAFTY , BIG FUEL AND BIG BUCKS... YOU GOT KIDS YOU NEED THIS ! YOU THINK YOU NEED A SUV WRONG GROW UP QUIT FOLLOWING THE CROWD, YOU CAN LIVE MOVE AND HAUL IN THIS BIG BOY, AND IT'S A BIG TIME DEAL COMPARE TO THE SUV! * NOTE DON'T PAY FOR THAT 4WD YOU'LL NEVER USE ! GET TWICE THE ROOM FOR LESS MONEY ! OK NOW GET OUT THEIR AND BUY THIS BIG GIANT AMERICAN BEAST CONSUME AND ENJOY !!! I'M JACK "ALL AMERICAN" BIG BOY....