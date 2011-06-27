Used 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews
Very happy with it!
I actually have the Chateau E150 with the 5.4 V8 (not listed here). Haven't had it too long yet, but love the power and the room. Compared to large SUV's with much less room and worse gas mileage, it's much cheaper!
XL E series
Big comfortable seats, decent driving position despite engine cover. This thing is big though and I think carefuly where I park it. Scary to drive on icy roads especially if windy. 10,000 miles no problems so far.
GO BIG TIME !!
FIRST OFF GET THE BIG V-8 THIS IS NOT FOR THE WEAK, IT'S A BIG BOY ! BIG ROOM , BIG POWER , BIG FUN , BIG COMFORT , BIG SAFTY , BIG FUEL AND BIG BUCKS... YOU GOT KIDS YOU NEED THIS ! YOU THINK YOU NEED A SUV WRONG GROW UP QUIT FOLLOWING THE CROWD, YOU CAN LIVE MOVE AND HAUL IN THIS BIG BOY, AND IT'S A BIG TIME DEAL COMPARE TO THE SUV! * NOTE DON'T PAY FOR THAT 4WD YOU'LL NEVER USE ! GET TWICE THE ROOM FOR LESS MONEY ! OK NOW GET OUT THEIR AND BUY THIS BIG GIANT AMERICAN BEAST CONSUME AND ENJOY !!! I'M JACK "ALL AMERICAN" BIG BOY....
Church Van driver
This is the church van used 4-6x week. Great van gets the members to/from safely. ride is very comfortable for such a big van, ours is 15 passenger. Smooth on hwy, not bad on side streets with LOTS of Michigan potholes. No repairs so far @245,000. Sounds like brand new. No noises. Plastic interior is a little cheap. Triangle piece on door comes off if lightly pulled. Doors close tight no rattles. Seats are easy enough to get in/out. Simple lever system. I love driving it, but hate backing it up. It is huge! Good views all around, no real blind spots except in back when people walk to close to bumper, scary. I don't bounce like in trucks that's nice. No complaints really
