Used 2007 Ford Econoline Cargo Consumer Reviews
TheBestNeverRests
This is my first Diesel van. We got the Glass rack setup and beefed up the suspension so the van doesn't tilt with heavy glass in the turns. Don't waist your money on anything less. We have a e250 2004 and it stinks. Go super duty and beef up the suspension and you'll be set to go. The suspension work only costs $500. We have a toyota thundra as well. It's reliable as far as breaking down but as far as structure, and suspension, ford is a whole lot thicker and stronger. our 2004 ford e250 has over 150000 miles and it's still running. few minor problems, but nothing serious to call it bad. As they say and I say it too. "HAVE YOU DRIVEN A FORD LATELY?????"
Best Van for the money
I bought a used van prior to this new one, to see if it would fill all my needs. I use it to haul a custom motorcycle on weekends, and for the post office run during the week. It also doubles as a second vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Cargo
Related Used 2007 Ford Econoline Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge