Estimated values
2007 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,634
|$3,657
|$4,255
|Clean
|$2,493
|$3,460
|$4,013
|Average
|$2,212
|$3,067
|$3,528
|Rough
|$1,931
|$2,673
|$3,044
Estimated values
2007 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,899
|$4,257
|$5,043
|Clean
|$2,744
|$4,028
|$4,756
|Average
|$2,434
|$3,570
|$4,183
|Rough
|$2,124
|$3,112
|$3,609
Estimated values
2007 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,841
|$3,848
|$4,438
|Clean
|$2,690
|$3,641
|$4,185
|Average
|$2,386
|$3,227
|$3,680
|Rough
|$2,082
|$2,813
|$3,175
Estimated values
2007 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,967
|$4,254
|$5,001
|Clean
|$2,808
|$4,025
|$4,716
|Average
|$2,491
|$3,567
|$4,147
|Rough
|$2,174
|$3,110
|$3,578
Estimated values
2007 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,673
|$3,836
|$4,510
|Clean
|$2,530
|$3,629
|$4,253
|Average
|$2,244
|$3,217
|$3,740
|Rough
|$1,959
|$2,804
|$3,227