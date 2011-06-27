Used 2007 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$23,380
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$23,380
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$23,380
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$23,380
Torque286 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$23,380
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
In-Car Entertainment
$23,380
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$23,380
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
$23,380
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$23,380
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$23,380
Front head room42.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
$23,380
Front track69.6 in.
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4767 lbs.
Height81.2 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
$23,380
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Yellow Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
  • Medium Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$23,380
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$23,380
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$23,380
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
