Vehicle overview

Do you need to transport an entire basketball team at once? If you do, the 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon (it's really a van) is one of the few vehicles capable of seating 15 people. Just don't be too surprised if you hear complaints from said athletes. As it is, the E-Series is more about quantity than quality.

Compared to pretty much any vehicle on sale today, the E-Series, or Econoline, vans are lumbering dinosaurs that have fallen woefully behind the times. The E-Series Wagon represents a model that is geared more toward people hauling as opposed to the E-Series Van, which is intended for cargo. Despite this, amenities and passenger protection are in such short supply that some may feel that they're being transported in the cargo hold of a jet.

Under the abbreviated hood, the outdated theme continues. The base 4.6-liter V8 engine seems barely capable of moving this behemoth, and the ride quality is notably crude by SUV standards. Not much can be done to improve ride comfort, but there are at least more powerful engines available. If this sort of old-school brawn is what you need, we wouldn't wait too long to pick one up, as Ford plans to phase out the E-Series in the coming year in favor of the European-flavored, full-size Transit van.

In the 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon's defense, the Chevrolet Express and its GMC Savana twin are just as behind the times. In light of this, we suggest checking out the 2013 Nissan NV, which delivers more comfort, side curtain airbags and pleasant driving dynamics. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is also a superior van, though it's more expensive.